The recent pandemic lockdown was hard on everybody, especially those in the restaurant industry. The official shutdown of all restaurants came on March 16, 2020, and with those closures, the live music venues in the country and in the High Country quickly closed their doors as well.
One of the local restaurants that had to adopt to that new normal and fight for survival was The Cardinal.
Opening in 2016, The Cardinal combined a unique and tasty menu with a full bar while occasionally hosting live music shows after hours at the restaurant. From EDM and funk dance parties to shows by various bands and singer-songwriters, the venue kept its promise to be a positive force in the local arts scene.
Before the COVID shutdown happened, The Cardinal threw a Halloween party in 2019 with local group The Dead of Winter that combined the music of the Grateful Dead with wild and wonderful costumes of every stripe worn by the attendees. Little did anyone know at the time that this would be the last live music show at The Cardinal for the next three years.
Fast forward to 2022 and The Cardinal finally reopened its restaurant on October 12 after a much-needed building expansion of the dining room, the kitchen and the outdoor patio area. And now, on Oct. 31, live music returns to the facility with a return concert by The Dead of Winter on Halloween night beginning at 8 p.m.
The Dead of Winter features David Brewer on guitar, vocals and Bob Weir short-shorts, Rob Brown on guitar, Jonathan Priest on drums, Toma Fuller on keyboards and Brandon Holder on bass.
The Cardinal is located at 1711 Hwy. 105 in Boone.
Seth Sullivan, co-owner of The Cardinal, remembers those crazy lockdown days of a year or two ago and appreciates the support that the restaurant received during those hard times.
“We started talking about expanding the restaurant before covid arrived, and once we got through the covid weirdness, we were ready to pull the trigger and get moving on it,” said Sullivan. “But when the lockdown hit, we did what we had to do with some of the government help and the community supporting us whole heartedly with folks buying a lot of to-go food. The day that we closed and laid everybody off was definitely the worst day of my life. We worried about it every day. Although I still worry about it all of the time, which is just a part of being a business owner. Back then, however, we kind of saw the writing on the wall and closed down the day before the government shut down all restaurants, which happened on the day before St. Patrick’s Day in 2020.”
Having to face his own employees and give them the bad news of their sudden unemployment was not fun for Sullivan and his fellow co-owners Chris Varipapa and Scott Williford, who also own Lily’s Snack Bar in Boone along with Chef Charlie Chakales. But, the team has survived to serve another day.
“It was a test,” said Sullivan. “I feel like we were fortunate to make it through it and we tried to do right by our people, the best we could, and we made it. So, the building expansion, as I said before, was in the ether before all of this happened and it finally became feasible as we came out of the covid situation. We were able to button down and get it rolling and we are stoked about it.”
As we all now know, time flies and the earth keeps on turning.
“It’s been crazy,” said Sullivan. “I’ve had a kid since then, I’ve closed both of our businesses because of the pandemic and then reopened them, and then we renovated a business, and now the world is definitely a different place.”
With The Cardinal now fully reopened, Sullivan and crew felt it was time to bring back their unique live music shows, and with more dancing room to offer. According to Sullivan, The Dead of Winter were just the right band to bring in to get the grooves flowing again.
“We’re still trying to get our feet under us again, obviously, but I talked to Dave Brewer back in August when it looked like we would see the completion of this expansion project in October,” said Sullivan. “I’m a big Dead Head and I’ve always loved The Grateful Dead and we have a lot of Dead Heads that work here as well, and it is always something that we wanted to bring back. When you come to our live shows, especially with The Dead of Winter, everybody is having a good time and there are always a lot of smiles. One of our founding principles at The Cardinal is community, as we are dedicated to being a part of the community here in Boone. The Grateful Dead has always had their own community as well, so it feels like a natural pairing between the restaurant and Dead Heads.”
The approach of The Dead of Winter group has always been to play the music of the Grateful Dead with a bit of an Allman Brothers Band influence to it, keeping things tight yet flowing.
“That is right,” said Sullivan. “At times, Rob Brown will sound like Duane Allman on the guitar, and Dave as well. And, The Dead of Winter band will play a lot of the earlier 1970s stuff and I’m big on the Grateful Dead’s single drummer era. So, the earlier 1970s Dead vibe is what they are great at and I love it. We want the folks that come to the show to dress up in whatever Halloween costume they want to wear. Let your freak flag fly, as they say. We don’t do the live shows all of the time, so when we do it, we like to make it special.”
More information can be found at thecardinalboone.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.