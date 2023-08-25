BLOWING ROCK — Walking along the streets of downtown Blowing Rock or driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway this week, one may have passed a hundred artists painting live scenes of the area.

Last week was Blowing Rock’s annual Plein Air Festival, where artists could sign up to live paint outside every day. At the end of the week, their works went to the Wet Paint sale while also being judged for awards on Saturday, Aug. 19.

plein air festival

Artist Beth Barger paints the view from Blowing Rock’s Main Street.
plein air festival

People attend the Wet Paint sale at BRAHM where artist’s paintings could be purchased on Aug. 19.
  

