HIGH COUNTRY — While the Senior Centers in Boone and Western Watauga remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, senior yoga teacher Akal Dev Sharonne is offering online gentle yoga classes for any interested community members.
The only suggested prerequisite is the ability to move from sitting on the floor to lying down and standing up. Classes are open to students of all ages and are offered live on a private Facebook group.
For students who are not on Facebook, sessions can also be viewed by receiving a link generated by an unlisted YouTube platform that is obtainable by contacting Sharonne.
“One of the perks about online classes is that they can be taken at any time, and as often as wished,” Sharonne said.
Classes are live streamed Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
With questions or for more information on how to register, contact Sharonne at (828) 264-1384.
