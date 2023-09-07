ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — On Sunday, Sept. 3, car enthusiasts planned to attend the Elk Park Car Show at Jack Hicks Trucking, but an active police incident forced the relocation of the show on short notice to H&H Trucking in Roan Mountain on Hwy. 19E.

Car aficionados filed in from around the area to come to the show, but the relocation did not deter the 3,000-plus people that attended the Sunday event. Many makes and models of a variety of cars lined the parking lot at H and H Trucking, showcasing the personalities of the people who built and remodeled/refurbished all of the cars that were on display.

  

