Josh Gragg takes a closer look at the interior of one a candy apple red classic auto at the Labor Day weekend car show in Roan Mountain. Approximately 3,000 visitors took in the show featuring numerous classic vehicles representing different eras of automotive history.
A 1955 Ford with the engine on display glistens in the weekend sun at the Labor Day weekend car show in Roan Mountain, Tenn.
Photo by Jaren Gragg
A bright yellow 2010 Chevy Camaro was one of the more modern car offerings at the car show over Labor Day weekend in Roan Mountain.
Photo by Jaren Gragg
A 1972 Chevy Camaro was one of the classic muscle cars on display at the car show in Roan Mountain on Sept. 3 at H&H Trucking.
Photo by Jaren Gragg
A red Chevy Malibu is polished and ready for view at the Roan Mountain car show at H&H Trucking September 3.
Photo by Jaren Gragg
Photo by Jaren Gragg
A green 1951 Chevy sedan was a popular automobile at the Labor Day weekend car show at H&H Trucking in Roan Mountain on Sept. 3.
Photo by Jaren Gragg
A 1957 Chevy, like this one at the Roan Mountain car show, is always a popular auto for collectors and fans alike.
Photo by Jaren Gragg
A blue mid-1960s AMC Rambler convertible was a popular view at the Roan Mountain car show on Sunday, Sept. 3.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — On Sunday, Sept. 3, car enthusiasts planned to attend the Elk Park Car Show at Jack Hicks Trucking, but an active police incident forced the relocation of the show on short notice to H&H Trucking in Roan Mountain on Hwy. 19E.
Car aficionados filed in from around the area to come to the show, but the relocation did not deter the 3,000-plus people that attended the Sunday event. Many makes and models of a variety of cars lined the parking lot at H and H Trucking, showcasing the personalities of the people who built and remodeled/refurbished all of the cars that were on display.
