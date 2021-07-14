BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Bourbon Society will host its annual Bourbon and Bacon fundraiser event on July 16.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Beech Alpen Inn and will feature a variety of live outdoor music from The Sinners, a Winston-Salem-based band.
Between sets the Beech Mountain Bourbon Society will host both a silent and live auction of bourbon and bacon-related items, ranging from rare top-shelf bourbons to locally made artisan goods.
Tickets to a premium tasting room are available for $75 on the Beech Mountain Bourbon Society’s website. All Bourbons in the tasting room will be donations of members of the society. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Adam Galleher Memorial Fund, which purchases musical equipment for schools in Ashe, Avery and Watauga County school districts. Tickets also come with a complimentary tasting glass and other Bourbon Society swag.
Beech Mountain Bourbon society meets monthly for themed blind tastings.
