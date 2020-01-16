The group Western Centuries has risen up in the roots music scene in recent years and has received acclaim for its diverse sound and original songwriting. Fueled by three songwriters who are also lead singers, Cahalen Morrison, Ethan Lawton and Jim Miller, Western Centuries produces a unique groove that runs the gamut from honky tonk and old school country to the blues, soul and Appalachian roots music.
Morrison and Lawton are from Seattle and Miller is from upstate New York. Many in these parts will remember Miller’s two decade stint with MerleFest favorites Donna The Buffalo. Western Centuries also features Nokosee Fields on bass and Leo Grassl on pedal steel guitar.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Western Centuries will make its Boone debut with a gig at Boone Saloon. See the Boone Saloon nightlife listing on page 23 for details about the show.
Western Centuries latest album is Songs From The Deluge, a prelude to the group’s upcoming new album which is due in April. The band describes itself as, “Original country music, done a little different, but a little right. George Jones meets The Band meets Motown.”
“My wife ended up in grad school out there at the University of Washington, and I moved to Seattle, and within a couple of weeks I went to a local music party,” said Jim Miller. “Everybody said, ‘Man, you need to go to this jam.’ There, they played acoustic music, bluegrass and old-time music. The name of the famous party, which I can’t say in print, is derogatory towards the winter season because it happens in February in Seattle when you are at your wits end because it has been rainy and cloudy every day for the last three months, and you can’t take it anymore. When I went to the party, I met Cahalen Morrison and Ethan Lawton and they loved Ralph Stanley and old-time music. So, I was like, ‘OK, here we go. These are my folks.’”
After the three musicians and songwriters got to know each other, collaborations began to happen, and that led to the formation of Western Centuries.
“We started jamming together and formed a band from those experiences,” said Miller. “Ethan, the drummer, also plays the mandolin and is really good, and Cahalen plays the banjo, mandolin, acoustic guitar and is learning the fiddle. I have played the banjo since college, and I play the guitar, so we all came up with that kind of sound.”
Then, one day, as musicians tend to do, the trio hatched an idea on what to do next.
“Cahalen is a really prolific songwriter and he had an album’s worthy of country songs and he said, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to make a country record just for fun?’” said Miller. “There is a studio there that we used and we all contributed to that recording and we really liked the sound of it. We put the record out under the band name Country Hammer, and it had 12 of his songs on it, and we had fun doing it. We even toured a little bit with it on the West Coast. Then, we decided to take it another step further. Ethan had been writing a bunch of songs at the time, Cahalen was already an established writer, yet during my time with Donna The Buffalo I did not write a single song. I thought that it was time for a change and I began to write songs for this new band, and that is what happened. So, we changed our name to Western Centuries to highlight this new direction.”
Miller has explored a lot of these Blue Ridge Mountains over the years and has performed in Boone many times. But, Morrison, Lawton and the rest of the crew have never been to the High Country. Except, that is, for Nokosee Fields, bassist and fiddler with the group, who is an alumni of Eastern Tennessee State University’s Appalachian Studies Program and competed in the Appalachian State Fiddler’s Convention band contest just two years ago.
Western Centuries comes to the High Country with a new album already in the bank and rolling on the positive reviews the group is getting as it travel and perform.
“We are not striving to be any kind of honky tonk anything,” said Miller. “We are just striving to play new music that we wrote and we don’t care where it goes. That is why we choose the name Western Centuries, as in it suggests big and wide and going in any direction. Back in the day, anytime you put steel guitar and a fiddle on a song, it came out sounding to most people like country music. But now, you rarely hear a steel guitar on a Nashville Pop song. On our newest record, however, which is about to come out, the music is even less like our previous two albums. There is still a steel guitar on every song and it was recorded in Nashville, but the sound is a little bit weirder and more aggressive.”
Miller is looking forward to returning to Boone.
“My brother-in-law went to Appalachian State, so we would go there to see him often,” said Miller. “So, I have a pretty good connection to the town. Back in the day, Donna The Buffalo played there all of the time, and we played MerleFest a lot, which was just up the road. It is a beautiful area and a great musical area as well. I love it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.