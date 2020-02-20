Sierra Ferrell is a contemporary musician whose outlook and influences hark back to a time long ago. For Ferrell, her retro approach to art is not shtick, but instead comes from an innate understanding of pre-digital age America that began when she was just a kid.
On Ferrell’s website, the description of her as a singer and songwriter is one of the most unique profiles that you will find in any genre.
“Wicked and wild, her sirens call an oil spill, floating atop the languid waves of torment, a nanny-nanny-bew-bew to the ocean beneath, she caresses thee buoying masses, holding them aloft with thee effortless grace of a branch-bearing dove,” reads Ferrell’s biography. “Born from the dark, rich soil of West Virginia, raised in the clear, hop-scented country air, Sierra Ferrell cut her teeth on the rail lines, truck stops, street corners and dingy, dimly-lit listening rooms all across the land, belting out her old-time melodies, a sorcery, drawing her patrons, ever more deeply, into her animated tapestry of forlorn, star-crossed love, of longing, poverty, of suffering and triumph, encompassing that irreconcilable thrum of the human spirit and all the complexities of emotion that come with it.”
Ferrell’s music is rooted in the Great Depression era and the Roaring ‘20s of a century ago, and even further back in time. Her sound is influenced by old-time music and early jazz with a yodel or two thrown in for good measure.
Sierra Ferrell will be the opening act for the Trampled By Turtles show at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 25.
Based in Charleston, W.V., Ferrell is seemingly living out a past life of sorts as she has known from a young age that she was meant to live in, or is from, a different time. When asked if she is a song catcher, an old soul or a miner of cool cultures, she said, “I think I am all of those things.”
“I love old songs,” said Ferrell. “I like finding them. I like hearing them and learning them and doing my impressions of them, trying to give them my best interpretations of what I bring to the table and who I am. I definitely feel like I am an old soul. It is easy for anyone to feel a little out of place. Everyone goes through that at one time or another. I guess I believe in reincarnation, too, as there are definitely people that I see or make eye contact with that I don’t know, where I feel like we have met before in a different life. That is far and few between, though, as it doesn’t happen as often now.”
There is a practical side to Ferrell’s multi-era life stream as she has a strong opinion about how modern people do things and make things.
“Look at how everything is made today,” said Ferrell. “Everything is made to be broken and everyone is trying to make a dollar on a lot of stuff. In the past, people made things with heart and made things to last. It seems like things were more expensive back then, even though the price tags were lower in numbers, yet I feel like things made in the past were made to last. We live in a single-serving world these days where we get things and they break, so we just buy another one. We don’t fix things as much anymore, and there are a lot of things that need to be fixed in this world today. And, today’s music just isn’t doing it for me.”
It all began when Ferrell’s observational skills kicked in when she was still a child.
“I remember when I was a little kid and we were driving over some train tracks,” said Ferrell. “We were driving over these train tracks on this little bridge, and I remember looking down at the train, and I saw some people riding inside of a gondola (an open-topped rail car used for transporting loose bulk materials). I told my mom that there were people riding on that train and she said, ‘No, there is not.’ I feel like this was what sparked this whole thing for me. When I became a young adult, I discovered that subculture of riding trains and hitchhiking, and I fell in love with it. Although, the coal trains are not as fun for me because you get lots of coal junk in your throat and on your face and you’re inhaling a lot of dust, which is not good for you. But, I don’t mind getting dirty on the outside; it is getting dirty on the inside that is a little harder to clean.”
Ferrell is almost set to release a new album on the Rounder Records label, a project that will include a guest appearance by label mate Billy Strings, who has become a star in the roots music world in recent times. The two first met in a bar in Seattle several years ago, and they reunited once their careers began to take off. Both Ferrell and Strings are big fans of late, local music hero Doc Watson. Ferrell learned more about Watson when she spent some time here in the High Country not long ago.
“I stayed in the mountains near Boone with a good friend of mine who went by the name Pigeon, at the time, and plays in a very cool band called the Jocose Bird,” said Ferrell. “We stayed with her mom at the time and helped her dig a garden. Her mom lived on a mountaintop and it took about 30 minutes to get to Boone. I was just practicing music and wanting to get away from the city. We would go into town and sit on Doc Watson’s statue bench. I love Doc Watson so much because he is old-timey. I unfortunately never got to see him live, and I never will, now. But, I love the smile on his cute little face. I believe him, and I believe what he is singing about, and he genuinely loved the music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.