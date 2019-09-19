On Oct. 6, LIFE Village will be partnering with Sky Valley Zip Tours for the second year for its annual fundraiser. This year, Appalachian State University’s ACT program and Fraternity and Sorority Life are also involved.
“We love having Appalachian State students and faculty involved in our LIFE Village project because they offer fresh, innovative ideas, they get a chance to share their knowledge and expertise, and they are making a positive impact in their community,” said Candace Lang from LIFE Village.
Last year’s fundraiser raised $5,000, and LIFE Village is hoping to double that total this year, said Lang. There will also be food trucks, live music and prizes for the top fundraising team.
Members of the participating ASU organizations will serve as team captains for the event.
Zipping start times are scheduled for every half hour from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Full tours require about 2.5 hours to complete, and teams will be comprised of up to 10 individuals. The cost to participate is $100 per person, which includes the entire tour and a donation to LIFE Village in Boone. For more information about the event or to register, visit appstate.campuslabs.com/engage/event/4792941.
LIFE Village is a local nonprofit, co-founded by Jim and Sue Taylor and Candace Lang. The organization’s mission is to provide a community for adults with Autism where each individual can live happy and full lives. To learn more about LIFE Village and its goals, visit www.thelifevillage.net.
