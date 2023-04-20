BOONE — Community members can join multimedia artist Mark Anderson at the Watauga County Public Library on Saturday, April 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. to explore their artistic abilities with watercolor paints and make a Mother’s Day card.

This class is for adults and young adults ages 11 and up. Participants will take home their artwork on two 5”x7” cards with envelopes, their unused supplies, and some fond memories. Beginners encouraged! A $7 charge for supplies is encouraged but optional. Those interested can sign up with the Adult Services desk at (828) 264-8784 X 2.

