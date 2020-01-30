Foggy Pine Books will host author and Lees-McRae professor Scott Huffard at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Huffard will be reading excerpts from and signing his new book, Engines of Redemption.
In his book, Huffard examines the rapid growth, systemization and consolidation of the southern railroad network, demonstrating how economic and political elites used the symbolic power of the railroad to proclaim a New South had risen.
The railroad was more than just an economic engine of growth; it was a powerful symbol of capitalism’s advance.
There will be a reading, a Q&A session and book signing at the event.
Engines of Redemption was published in December 2019 by UNC Press and will be available to purchase in store during the event or online anytime.
For more information, visit Foggy Pine Books at www.foggypinebooks.com.
