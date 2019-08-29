”Christmas in August” in Banner Elk
Christmas in August is happening over Labor Day Weekend on Aug. 30-31. This event combines the Carolina Snowbelles’ performance at Lees-McRae College on Saturday, Aug. 31, with Christmas Eve dinner at Chef’s Table on Friday, Aug. 30, as well as a variety of other Christmas-themed activities, including the playing of Christmas music throughout the weekend by the clocktower at The Corner on Main.
Toe Jam Music Festival
The Toe Jam Music Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31, in downtown Spruce Pine. Watch the water flow down the Toe River as you listen to the classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Bands will be on stage beginning at noon and will play until the Festival ends at midnight. Bring your chair and spend the day! There will be food trucks and a beer garden, local downtown restaurants will be open and offering specials. Bring the kids and enjoy the hula hoop contest, cornhole tourney, ziplining and slacklining and more! Come dressed in your best 1970s, 80s and 90s attire. Bands will include The Sugardaddies, The Pierce Danger Band, The Rewind, Redline FX and Spank. Admission is free. For more information call event coordinator Jeff Harding at (828) 385-2068.
Tanger Outlets Block Party
The Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock invite shoppers to experience fun with family and friends during the Labor Day Sale and block party. Find extra savings and stock up on your favorite items from the best brand names and designer stores during the holiday sale.
The community block party begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31 in the courtyard. Take part in family-friendly tournaments, tailgating games, face painting, Twist the Balloon Man and music by High Standards.
Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music
The John Lilly Trio known as “Blue Yonder” rolls into the High Country on Labor Day weekend for a Sunday, Sept. 1, concert as a part of the Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music 2019 Indoor Concert Series. This show takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone.
Blue Yonder is a band from Charleston, W. Va., that takes strands of early country and folk music — from swing to honky-tonk, bluegrass to rockabilly, hymns to pop — and weaves them together with award-winning original compositions and contemporary grooves. The group features three seasoned musicians each with distinctive and notable skills: award-winning songwriter John Lilly, national guitar champion Robert Shafer and neo-trad bassist Will Carter.
Mannheim Rocket Performance at St. John’s Chapel
The current season of the popular Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Chapel in Valle Crucis will conclude with a High Country debut performance by the acclaimed Mannheim Rocket. Admission is $5 per person with children admitted free of charge. The concert will begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Summer concert attendees traditionally bring at least one dish to share during the potluck supper on the lawn that follows every performance, with dozens of folks arriving early to begin the social aspect of the evening’s festivities.
The Mannheim Rocket is the premier period-instrument ensemble of Virginia and is named for one of the musical innovations of the Mannheim School where composers introduced a number of novel ideas into the orchestral music of their day and was founded in 2013 by the award-winning conductor and clarinetist Richard Spece.
The Orchard at Altapass
The Orchard’s annual Labor Day Picnic will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 and last throughout the afternoon. The Jack Town Ramblers, Town & Country and Slight Departure are set to perform. There is a $15 suggested donation or simply bring a side dish to share. Family and pet friendly.
The Orchard at Altapass is located at 1025 Orchard Road in Spruce Pine, near Blue Ridge Parkway mm 328.2.
