Keller Williams has developed an impressive following in the jamband world and on the concert and festival circuit. Not one to ever stick with one style of music, Williams is constantly changing up his shows and albums to explore genres ranging from original rock music to funk, EDM, gospel, jamgrass and bluegrass.
Williams has titled every one of his previous 24 albums using just one word, with recordings called “Freek,” “Buzz,” “Spun,” “Laugh,” “Raw,” “Odd” and more. Now, on his 25th album, he is working again with bluegrass and newgrass guitar legend Larry Keel and his excellent bass-playing wife, Jenny Keel, and the end result is a rowdy-yet-creative project titled “Speed.”
“Speed” is the third album to feature Keller and the Keels, an organically formed trio that can go in any musical direction at any time, and often does. On this recording, as per the album title, the threesome keeps the tempos upbeat and rocking as the self-described “psychedelic Appalachian bluegrass” flows freely.
On the new recording, Keller and the Keels tear down and rebuild classic cover songs such as Fiona Apple’s “Criminal,” The Door’s “Roadhouse Blues,” Weezer’s “Island in the Sun,” Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” and “Peaches” by the Presidents of the United States. There are also some new original cuts on “Speed,” including “Lizard Lady,” “Do It On The Strings” and “Medulla Oblongota.”
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the Keller and the Keels road show will perform in Beech Mountain.
“Recording this new Keller and the Keels album was just an excuse to hang out with the Keels, really, which was very self-indulgent,” said Williams. “We all had a good time making this album and we still have a good time when we go out and perform these songs live. We have been playing together for a long time now, but we haven’t introduced any new songs in a while and this project has a whole slew of them, and that makes it fun. It is primarily a record made for entertainment, and by that I mean for our own entertainment.”
So, what has Williams learned about recording in the studio after producing 25 albums over the years?
“A lot of cover songs kind of choose me and they get stuck in my head unless I record them, or I’ll go crazy,” said Williams. “Despite the popular belief that if you sing a song backwards in your head, you will cancel it out; it doesn’t work. It is the David Lindley trick (session musician legend), but it doesn’t work like that. As far as recording in a studio for 25 albums, I have found that I am better in the morning and the early afternoon than in the late afternoon and evening. I am more crisp and precise then, and I get sloppy and draggy the later I go. And, Larry Keel is also an early guy who likes to get up early. But, it is different with my live shows. When I am performing, I am sharper and more coherent at night.”
While Williams is used to performing in different situations onstage, from solo shows to big band concerts, he knows that a performance with the Keels will feature highly sparked spontaneity and the chance for improvisation somewhere around the next bent note.
“It’s a trip,” said Williams. “A lot of times we think as one and we have been playing so long together that they can kind of feel when I’m stumbling a little bit and they will stay on that chord until we figure it out. Things like that make it real comfortable and real tight. We know the musical habits and patterns of each other. A three-piece band is a beautiful thing because there is a lot of air involved, and room to fill in that space. As a three-piece, sometimes you can play busy, and it will sound like a five-piece outfit, and then you can lay back and there will be all of this air. I am very proud of it.”
As anyone who has seen a Larry Keel concert can tell you, when Keel leans forward with his guitar and very unique singing voice and looks at the other musicians onstage with that mischievous eye — good things happen.
“That is a very exciting and chilling experience,” said Williams. “It is an experience that I am very familiar with and that I respond to with ease. As for his singing voice, I could just imitate it. But to describe it, I would say that it is a very friendly yet low growl with coherent words of the English language coming out.”
Williams is looking forward to returning to the High Country.
“The last time I was at Beech Mountain, what a great gig that was for me,” said Williams. “It was super fun. I am looking forward to it. I have been performing for a while now and I am so grateful to have fans that listen to the music and sing along. That is a real blessing and a treat for me. It makes me feel unworthy. I feel like I am getting away with something a lot of the time. When I am out and about, there is something that I really love about seeing a band that I have never seen or heard before and then seeing a lot of people sing along to this music that is new to me. That really gives me hope that there is so much music out there that I have no idea about, and I love when I stumble upon it.”
If you have never seen Keller Williams or Larry and Jenny Keel perform before, this up-close-and-fun show would be a perfect chance to take in something new, as Williams refers to above. Soon, within a few songs, you will likely be saddled up and along for the wild ride just like everyone else around you.
