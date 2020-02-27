Local musician and jewelry maker Kat Chaffin came upon the idea to put together a periodic theatrical rock and soul review while living Atlanta. There, in the big city, she came across a music scene that was capable of over-the-top fun and creativity.
So, after moving back to the High Country, Chaffin came up with the idea of putting together her own costumed musical romps, where the audiences were encouraged to put on some sparkle and dance like crazy, and the idea has caught on.
Chaffin began with a spooky Halloween show a couple of Octobers ago where the infamous murder ballads found in old-time, bluegrass and old school country music were brought to life with a cast of all-star local musicians.
The next step was to put together another cool band to bring to life the songs of 1979. What is awesome about these shows is that the audience knows the theme of the night’s music, yet the playlist is a surprise until the first notes are played. At that show, with the band dressed up in wacky ways onstage, many in the audience arrived in period clothing as well. Whether dressed up or not, the evening turned into an amazing dance party with classic soul, rock, funk and even a hint of heavy metal thrown down.
The next show under the Kattagast banner, which is the name of the overall production outfit created by Chaffin, happened this past October. The theme was the hair band/Prince Era of 1984 and Chaffin along with Andy Page, Alex Golden, Matt Guard, Marcus Clonts, Blake Bostain and Lauren Hayworth all ripped it up. Hayworth’s foreign language version of “99 Luft Balloons” with balloons being thrown everywhere was worth the price of admission alone. The audience was bigger with this gig, and they were in-tune with the band and the concept, dancing like crazy with costumes and sometimes just a little glitter and cool old hat.
Now, to light up these winter doldrums, Chaffin and crew are about to unleash another Kattagast show with the theme “Stardate 2020” on Feb. 27 at the Boone Saloon.
After culling more than 200 songs about space, space flight, the stars, the moon and the sun and more, the secret set list has been made and rehearsed. The list of musicians who will perform on Thursday evening include Chaffin on vocals, Andy Page on guitar, Alex Golden on bass, Anna Huffman, Marcus Clots on drums, Blake Bostain on horns and Sergio Grossi and Lauren Hayworth on vocals.
“Alex and I have been playing music together for a long time,” said Chaffin. “We used to be in a band together called Lady and the Crunk. We have also done some acoustic things over the years. So, Alex is always down for anything. As for Andy Page, he saw us doing the first murder ballads shows and that is when he said, ‘Please keep me in mind. Let’s work together.’ These projects have been a good way for me to meet new musicians and they have been a great excuse to dress up as well. It takes a lot of pressure off of us as the audience knows all of the songs. The last ‘80s jam was so much fun, with the balloons coming down and Lauren singing ’99 Luft Balloons,’ and it was one of my favorite moments ever. Lauren has been wonderful as she has offered her vocal talents to all of these projects.”
As for Stardate 2020, a whole new concept was considered for the jam on Feb. 27.
“I just wanted to present music through a different lens than just picking a year,” said Chaffin. “There were a lot of comments saying, ‘Hey, so, are you going to do a 1990s show next?’ But, I wasn’t feeling that yet. We will probably do one at some point, but as for now, I kind of don’t want to get locked into that recurring theme. As for Stardate 2020, I was just sitting here thinking about the song search because, as it turns out, there are tons of songs about the sun and tons of songs about the moon. So, we went down the internet rabbit hole. We also get to pull in a lot of nerdy stuff with this theme, as I am a huge Trekkie and I love Star Wars and Dr. Who. There were so many fun songs to pick.”
As with the other Kattagast All-star Theme Jams, no matter the song choices, getting the crowd dancing will be of the highest priority with this new late winter party.
“We will be doing some different versions of not-so-upbeat classic songs by making them more upbeat,” said Chaffin. “We definitely want there to be a lot of dancing. We want people to dress up if they can and are in the mood for it. But, even if you are not dressed up, Brandi Karlick will be there doing face painting and glitter for folks for tips. It just adds a lot to the groove. It’s like going to a music festival.”
