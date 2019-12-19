The 2019 installment of Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music’s Celtic Christmas Concert will feature an exciting performance of world-renowned Irish musicians John Doyle, Mick McAuley and Duncan Wickel. This special holiday concert will showcase this trio’s music in the newly renovated Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in Boone at 7:30 p.m. on the Winter Solstice, which is Saturday, Dec. 21.
“This concert marks a milestone in the 26 year history of Mountain Home Music. It was a goal of the late Joe Shannon to produce concerts at The Appalachian Theatre, and we here at JSMHM are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with ATHC to fulfill one of Joe’s dreams. Joe loved Celtic music more than any other style, so it is only fitting that the first JSMHM concert at this historic landmark theater features Irish music from his family’s homeland,” said JSMHM Director Rodney Sutton. “It’s also pretty exiting for me to be able to share in the merriment as my daughter Kelsey and I will get to kick-up our heels with some clogging and flatfooting steps that are based in traditional Irish Sean Nòs dancing.”
Doyle and McAuley’s nearly telepathic musical connection began in the truly groundbreaking Irish-American band, Solas. Now, both have flourishing high-profile solo careers and periodically come together to brush off some Solas standards and lots of their individual material, played together, for these magical musical offerings. Both natives of Ireland and each from musical families, Doyle and McAuley are true powerhouses in traditional Irish music. Joining them is the amazing Irish fiddler and Jazz violinist, Duncan Wickel. He and Doyle have also toured together through the years, and this threesome has all the ingredients for a spectacular night of Irish music.
Wickel’s music has echoed off the walls of Carnegie Hall, The Lincoln and Kennedy Center, the Grand Ole Opry, and the famed Bibliotheca Alexandria in Egypt. He has performed and taught in more than 22 countries spanning nearly every continent on Earth. He currently tours with Rising Appalachia, Molly Tuttle, The Stash! Band and as himself.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. The Appalachian Theatre can be found at 559 W. King Street in Boone. To learn more, visit www.apptheatre.org or www.mountainhomemusic.org.
