One of the fresh faces on the pop and funk music scenes right now is Lexington, Ky.’s, Joselyn and the Sweet Compression, which are headed to the mountains to make their High Country debut this weekend.
The band will headline the Carolina Ramble and Reunion Festival this Friday evening. Now in its sixth year, the Carolina Ramble and Reunion is one of the highlights of on the early fall outdoor music calendar here in the High Country. Taking place at the beautiful Brayshaw Farm in nearby Bethel on Sept. 27–28, this BYOB event combines two days and nights of live music and camping for the adults while presenting a family friendly atmosphere that also includes the Ramblelympics, which is a series of old school, kid-friendly picnic games brought back to life in these modern times.
Joselyn and the Sweet Compression will not only headline the Carolina Ramble and Reunion under the stars on Friday night, they will also appear at Old Hampton’s Store, BBQ and Tavern out in Linville on Thursday evening at 6 p.m., and they will perform in downtown Boone at the Boone Saloon at 9 p.m. on Saturday evening as well.
The musical director of Joselyn and the Sweet Compression is veteran musician Marty Charters, who is also the stepfather of the talented lead singer Joselyn Hampton. Charters was raised in Lexington, Ky., but then migrated to the Cincinnati, Ohio, music scene where he played with many musicians, including the local blues music great H-Bomb Ferguson. Then, Charters made his way to Chicago where he toured with blues legend Junior Wells.
In recent years, however, Charters became bored with the live music scene and was on the verge of quitting it. After marrying Hampton’s mother and listening to Joselyn sing in various college musicals and in his living room, it was obvious that she was a talent worth backing up.
The goal of Joselyn and the Sweet Compression is to compose, record and perform original pop and funk music free from the constraints of big record labels. Coming to the High Country for the first time ever with a seven-piece band including a horn section, the band hopes to make an impression on the area with three big shows that will cover a wide area here in the mountains.
Joselyn Hampton began singing in church and then expanded her horizons by joining show choirs when she reached adulthood. Still a young and vibrant singer and performer, Hampton is excited about building up a new legacy with a band behind her that shares her musical vision.
“My musical heroes are Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Chaka Khan,” said Joselyn Hampton. “I also have a little bit of an opera background as well, from my days in college. I like to listen to opera, and I like country music and rock music as well. I like everything. So, it is a mixed bag of chocolates over here. The musical training part of my life is something that I am re-incorporating back into my routine and my daily muscle exercises. I lost that for a little while, and I started to get laryngitis all of the time. So, recently, within the last couple of months, I have been revisiting vocal warm-ups and trying to stay hydrated. I’ve also learned to not do too much on the microphone, as in don’t scream over the mic. Sometimes, you can’t hear yourself onstage and you try to overcompensate, which can wear you out.”
The members of Joselyn and the Sweet Compression include Hampton on lead vocals, Charters on the guitar, Smith Donaldson on bass, Steve Holloman on keyboards, Rashawn Fleming on drums, and horn players Joe Carucci and Chase Fleming.
During the band’s longer shows, they will add to their original music by throwing down old school funk favorites by artists such as Parliement-Funkadelics, Jill Scott, Randy Crawford and The Crusaders, Chaka Khan and more.
“When things are clicking with this band, it is a very high feeling, especially when everybody is of one accord and it feels like one machine moving together,” said Hampton. “It would be what I imagine being high would be like, even though I have never been high on drugs. It is even better when the audience is with us. Sometimes it can be overwhelming, and I don’t know how to articulate it. It feels like all of your nerve endings want to combust. It is amazing. I don’t know how else to describe it.”
This will be the first time the members of Joselyn and the Sweet Compression have been to the western North Carolina Mountains. So, with the weather set to be nearly perfect and with three shows back-to-back, the group will be getting a full dose of High Country coolness.
“We’re making all of the rounds in your part of North Carolina,” said Hampton. “I have been to the major cities in North Carolina a couple of times, but the rest of the band has never been there. So, we are excited to be performing in the mountains. As for this group, we want to take it as far as we can go. And, we want to do things our way and keep it real and homegrown.”
