Church of the Savior in Newland, a Lutheran/Episcopal fellowship, is proud to announce an upcoming recital by renowned organist Joby Bell. Bell will be performing on the church’s four rank Zimmer pipe organ. The program will include works by William Henry Harris, Johann Sebastian Bach, Josef Rheinberger, Charles-Marie Widor and Daniel E. Gawthrop.
Bell has been a member of the music faculty at the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University since 2004. Along with teaching organ and Church Music Studies at ASU, Bell appears regularly throughout the United States and abroad as an organist, collaborator and lecturer. He also records on the Centaur label. Follow him on his blog at www.JobyBell.org.
The recital will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, followed by a reception. The cost of admission is a gift of a non-perishable food item which will go to the Newland Ram’s Rack. All are welcome and invited to attend. The church can be found at 2118 Elk Park Highway in Newland.
