BOONE — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will open the 36th season of An Appalachian Summer Festival on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
The summer stop is part of the highly anticipated national tour behind the group’s newest album. “Reunions,” which will be be released May 15. As such, the festival is included in the tour announcement and is opening up sales ahead of the rest of the festival in support of the tour. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit is A Schaefer Popular Series Event.
Tickets are $60 for adults and $50 for students. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on March 2 only for walk-up sales at the Schaefer Center Box Office, located at 733 Rivers St. in Boone. On March 2, there is a limit of four tickets per transaction. Online and phone sales will be available at 9 a.m. on March 3 at www.appsummer.org or by calling (828) 262-4046.
An Appalachian Summer Festival at Appalachian State University will celebrate its 36th season from June 28 until Aug. 1. The complete 2020 season will be announced as the festival draws near. For more information, visit www.appsummer.org or call the box office at (800) 841-2787 (toll free) or (828) 262-4046.
