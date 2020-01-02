BLOWING ROCK — On Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. until noon, Jesse Pope will lead a conversation at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum about the past, present and future of Grandfather Mountain State Park as a part of its Scholars and Scones series. The talk will focus on the life and legacy of Hugh Morton, founder of Grandfather Mountain nature preserve.
Hugh Morton was born in 1921 in Wilmington. As a child, Hugh frequently visited the High Country and learned photography at Camp Yonahnoka near Grandfather Mountain in Avery County. When he was only 13 years old he published his first photograph — a golf scene that appeared in a N.C. tourism advertisement in Time Magazine. In the following years, Morton’s photographs would come to be seen in countless publications throughout eight decades, in books, magazines, newspapers and calendars. Some Morton photographs have been published many times over; others, however, have rarely or never been seen.
Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is featuring many of Morton’s lesser known photographs in the current exhibition, “Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective” that is on display until Feb. 22.
Pope, the president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will discuss the interesting life and longtime legacy of Hugh Morton, most notably his achievements at Grandfather Mountain. Complimentary sweet treats from Blowing Rock’s Backstreet Bakery and a specially roasted “Dangerfield Blend” coffee from Hatchet Coffee will be served.
The event is open to the public. The cost is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. As an added bonus, each participant will receive one free admission ticket to Grandfather Mountain, courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
To learn more, visit BRAHM online at www.blowingrockmuseum.org.
