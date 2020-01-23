BOONE — Horn in the West, Boone’s summer outdoor drama, is preparing for its 69th season by holding local auditions for actors, singers, dancers, and technicians. The auditions will be held on Feb. 1 at the First Baptist Church of Boone, located downtown at 375 W. King Street.
Horn in the West, produced by the Southern Appalachian Historical Association, brings
to life the famous frontiersman Daniel Boone and the hardy mountain settlers of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The audience bears witness to the struggle the pioneers faces to preserve their freedom throughout the years before and during the War for Independence. The drama highlights those settlers who came to the region seeking escape from British tyranny.
After serving in many capacities with the Horn over the years, Boone native Shauna Godwin returns to the show this summer as artistic director. Godwin is a graduate of the 2-year certificate program of the famed NYC acting school, The Neighborhood Playhouse and has degrees in Theatre Arts and Dance Studies from Appalachian State University. She is on the faculty of the Theatre Arts Department at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk and is very active in the High Country arts community.
“We are very excited to have her as our artistic director,” said SAHA General Manager Marrena Greer.
Godwin may be new to Horn in the West as the artistic director, but she is not new to the Horn community. She has previously been associated with the show not only as a lead actor, but also as a dancer, choreographer and assistant director.
“Shauna knows the history of the show, the characters, and the script. Our board of directors is pleased to have a director who will continue the traditions of the Horn,” Greer said.
Godwin encourages the local community to audition, no matter the individual level of experience or ability.
“It is very special to be able to share the history of the place where you live through theatre. Horn in the West is an ensemble show through and through. We are looking for local performers and technicians who want to be part of a whole,” said Godwin.
Pre-registration for the Feb. 1 auditions is preferred. More information and the pre-registration form can be found online at www.horninthewest.com/auditions-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.