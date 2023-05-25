May, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others, but many others also take place during the month that may not be well known. Most have a story or history behind them. Here are the holidays for the first few weeks of May, some of which you may or may not know.
MEMORIAL WEEKEND
Memorial Day Weekend is often referred to the “beginning of summer.”
It starts on Saturday, May 27, and runs through Monday, May 29. Monday is a Federal holiday and most government workers have the day off, except for primary services like fire and police workers as well as many other workers in jobs, such as retail, fast food and other services.
HAMBURGER DAY
May 28 is National Hamburger Day.
Contrary to its name, a hamburger does not have ham in it. And McDonald’s did not invent the hamburger either.
A hamburger is a sandwich consisting of a cooked patty of ground meat normally placed inside a sliced bread roll. It is normally served with a variety of condiments that may include lettuce, bacon, tomato, onions, pickles, cheese, with additional sauces, such as mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup and/or relish.
The term hamburger is also associated with many different types of sandwiches similar to a ground beef hamburger, using different meats, such as a buffalo burger, venison, kangaroo, turkey, elk, lamb, salmon or veggie.
Americans eat more than 50 billion burgers a year, so it’s only fitting we set aside a whole day for these special sandwiches.
MEMORIAL DAY
The weekend starts on May 27, but Memorial Day is on May 29.
Memorial Day is always the last Monday in May. But this has not always been the case. In fact, it has not always been in the month of May. It has not always been called Memorial Day either. Once again, an American president moved the date from where it had previously been established.
Its origin is very debatable even today. Two things are for sure: It is related to the end of the Civil War and women are behind its development.
