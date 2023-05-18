May, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others, but many others also take place during the month that may not be well known. Most have a story or history behind them. Here are the holidays for the first few weeks of May, some of which you may or may not know.
DEVIL’S FOOD CAKE DAY
May 19 is National Devil’s Food Cake Day. The taste is heavenly.
Devil’s food cake was invented in the United States in the early 20th century, with the recipe in print as early as 1905. Devil’s food cake came about during a time when food that was spicy, rich, or dark was described as deviled, like deviled ham and deviled eggs.
Devil’s food cake is a moist, rich chocolate layer cake. It is considered a counterpart to the white or yellow angel food cake. Because of differing recipes and changing ingredient availability over the 20th century, it is difficult to precisely qualify what distinguishes devil’s food from the more standard chocolate cake. However, it traditionally has more chocolate than a regular chocolate cake, making it darker in color and with a heavier texture.
The cake is usually paired with a rich chocolate frosting.
Devil’s food cake is sometimes distinguished from other chocolate cakes by the use of additional baking soda (sodium bicarbonate), which raises the pH level and makes the cake a deeper and darker mahogany color. Devil’s food cake incorporates butter (or a substitute), flour, and less egg than other chocolate cakes.
ARMED FORCES DAY
May 20 is Armed Forces Day in the United States.
Armed Forces Day, which is officially on May 15, but celebrated on the third Saturday in May, honors service members across the six branches of the military within the US Department of Defense: the US Army, US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Air Force, the US Coast Guard, and — the newest branch of service — the US Space Force.
This is a good day to get the flag out and fly it.
VICTORIA DAY (Canada)
Victoria Day is a Canadian thing. This year it is celebrated on Monday, May 22.
Victoria Day is a federal public holiday in Canada celebrated on the last Monday preceding May 25 to honor Queen Victoria. The holiday has been observed in Canada since at least 1845, originally on Victoria’s natural birthday, May 24.
VANILLA PUDDING DAY
May 22 is Vanilla Pudding Day
Vanilla pudding is a type of smooth custard made with eggs, milk, sugar, and vanilla. It is often eaten as a dessert and can be served either warm or cold. Vanilla pudding is often combined with fruits and cookies to create other dessert dishes.
Traditionally, you make vanilla pudding with whole milk, a little sugar, and, of course, vanilla. But if that’s all you used, you’d be left with a bowl of vanilla milk. Pudding needs to have body! While you can use flour to thicken a pudding, try corn starch which also adds a glossy finish.
Many fruit puddings use vanilla flavored puddings as the base ingredient. The pudding is used as a filling between layers of cookies and sliced fruit. This type of dessert can be made using many types of fruit such as strawberries, pineapples, or bananas.
Many restaurants I’ve visited here in Boone have vanilla or banana pudding as one of their desserts.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
