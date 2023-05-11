May, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others, but many others also take place during the month that may not be well known. Most have a story or history behind them. Here are the holidays for the first few weeks of May, some of which you may or may not know.
APPLE PIE DAY (May 13)
An apple pie is a fruit pie in which the principal filling ingredient is apples. Apple pie is often served with whipped cream, ice cream (“apple pie à la mode”), custard or cheddar cheese. It is generally double-crusted, with pastry both above and below the filling. The upper crust may be solid or latticed (woven of crosswise strips). The bottom crust may be baked separately to prevent it from getting soggy. Deep-dish apple pie often has a top crust only. Tarte Tatin is baked with the crust on top, but served with it on the bottom.
Apple pie is an unofficial symbol of the United States and one of its signature comfort foods.
“Apple Pie” is also characterized by traditionally American values, such as, honesty, simplicity and wholesomeness.
NOTE: There are actually two “Apple Pie Days.” The other one is Dec. 3. You can celebrate twice this year.
MOTHER’S DAY (May 14)
Mother’s Day is a day inspired and created by Anna Jarvis in the early 1900s to honor her mother and all mothers. However, when she learned of its commercialization, she spent the remainder of her life fighting the business world that tried to commercialize her sentimental concept.
A day to honor one’s mother has been celebrated around the world for centuries.
In the eighth century, England set aside a day to recognize mothers. Back then, many people worked as household servants for the rich. A day called “Mothering Sunday” was reserved for workers to return and be with their mothers.
In the U.S., Mother’s Day was a concept first promoted by Anna Jarvis, of Grafton, W. Va. She was one of 13 children born to Ann Reeves Jarvis.
Anna’s mother, Ann, was a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the Civil War. She created Mother’s Day Work Clubs to address public health issues.
During a Sunday school session in about 1876, Anna found her inspiration to honor all mothers. She said, “I hope and pray that someone, sometime, will found a mother’s day memorial commemorating her for the matchless service she renders to humanity in every field of life to which she is entitled.”
Anna went off to college and later became the first literary and advertising editor of Fidelity Mutual Life Insurance Company in Philadelphia. During this time, she maintained a close correspondence with her mother.
Anna Jarvis first recognized Mother’s Day in 1905, the year her beloved mother died. After that date, Anna started a campaign to create a holiday to honor her mother and all mothers, “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world,” said Jarvis.
In 1908, three years after her mother’s death, Jarvis held a memorial to honor her mother — and all mothers — making it the first official observance of Mother’s Day.
After that event, Anna Jarvis embarked upon a campaign to make Mother’s Day a recognized holiday. She spent countless hours writing business executives, church groups and politicians to promote the commemorative day.
Several states officially recognized Mother’s Day. The first was West Virginia, her home state, in 1910.
After her persistent efforts, Mother’s Day was finally proclaimed a national holiday, in 1914 by President Woodrow Wilson. The date was set as the second Sunday in May.
After it became a national holiday, many businesses started to commercialize the day. Businesses that sold candy, flowers and greeting cards jumped on the bandwagon. By the 1920s, the floral industry had increased the price of white carnations and introduced red carnations to meet the demand. The meaning had now changed. The red carnation represented living mothers and white honoring deceased mothers.
By the early 1920s, Hallmark and other companies started selling Mother’s Day cards.
While others profited from the concept of Mother’s Day, Jarvis did not. In fact, all the fighting led to her own economic hardship and emotional downfall. She never married and never had any children.
Today, Mother’s Day is one of the most widely celebrated days on the calendar. It is estimated that it is a $15 billion event for the retail industry. Mother’s Day is the biggest day of the year for the floral and restaurant industries. Long distance phone calls peak on this day. The U.S. Postal Service experiences an increase volume of mail on the days leading up to Mother’s Day.
