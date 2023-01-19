January, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others — like when the Chinese New Year begins. But many others also take place during the month that may not be well know. Most have a story or history behind them.
The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days.”
Chinese New Year Begins (Jan. 22)
It is “The Year of the Rabbit”
Normally, the Chinese New Year festival period lasts for 16 days.
This year the Chinese New Year festival will begin on Jan. 22 and go on till Feb. 9, the Lantern Festival.
The Chinese New Year is a day (and week) that is just as important to the Chinese people as our New Year’s Day here in America. However, the date of the Chinese New Year moves around, and here is why.
The Chinese New Year is celebrated annually at the turn of the Chinese calendar. In China it is known as the Spring Festival, which is the literal translation of the modern Chinese name.
According to legend, more than 4,000 years ago, on the day when Shun (who was one of China’s mythological emperors) came to the throne, he led his ministers to worship heaven and earth. From then on, that day was regarded as the first day of the lunar month in the Chinese calendar. This is the basic origin of the Chinese New Year. China adopted the Gregorian calendar in 1911, so the Chinese New Year was renamed The Spring Festival.
The Chinese New Year’s celebrations traditionally run from Chinese New Year’s Eve, the last day of the last month of the Chinese calendar, to the Lantern Festival of the 15th day of the first month. But because the Chinese calendar is lunisolar, the Chinese New Year is often referred to as the “Lunar New Year.”
Officially, the Chinese New Year is celebrated on the very first day of the New Year. New Year’s Day is known as Yuandan, or “the first sunrise.” An alternative name for their New Year is “the first day of the (great) year.”
The source of the Chinese New Year goes back centuries and is based on several myths and traditions. Basically, it was a time to honor deities and ancestors. Often, the evening prior to New Year’s Day is an occasion for Chinese families to gather for the annual reunion dinner. It is also a time for families to cleanse the house, in order to sweep away any ill fortune and to make way for good luck to come to them.
Some Chinese people put up red posters on their doors with poetic verses, pictures on their walls and decorate their homes with red lanterns. The red lanterns symbolize “pursuing the bright and the beautiful.” Children often receive “luck money” in those red envelopes. People wear new clothes.
Other activities during the Chinese New Year include lighting firecrackers. In the evening they set off lots of fireworks, hoping to cast away any bad luck and bring forth the good luck. A firecracker symbolizes “good luck in the coming year.”
Other activities involve the beating of drums, the striking of gongs, and dances with dragons and lion costumes.
The Chinese New Year is celebrated in China, and many other countries with significant Chinese populations as well as in Chinatowns everywhere.
National Pie Day (Jan. 23)
What exactly is a pie? The Oxford English Dictionary defines pie simply as “a baked dish of savory or sweet ingredients encased in or topped with pastry” and also may include… fruit, meat, custard, or other filling.
What are the most popular pie’s in North Carolina?
