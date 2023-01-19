Pumpkin pie

Students and families enjoy pumpkin pie for lunch at Mabel School.

 Photo by Kayla Lasure

January, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others — like when the Chinese New Year begins. But many others also take place during the month that may not be well know. Most have a story or history behind them.

The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days.”

January Food Holidays 

Hangover Day, Jan 1

Bloody Mary Day, Jan 1

Buffet Day, Jan 2

Cream Puff Day, Jan 2

Chocolate Covered Cherries Day, Jan 3

Spaghetti Day, Jan 4

Whipped Cream Day, Jan 5

Keto Day, Jan 5

Bean Day, Jan 6

Shortbread Day, Jan 6

Tempura Day, Jan 7

English Toffee Day, Jan 8

Apricot Day, Jan 9

Bittersweet Chocolate Day, Jan 10

Oysters Rockefeller Day, Jan 10

Milk Day, Jan 11

Hot Toddy Day, Jan 11

Curried Chicken Day, Jan 12

Peach Melba Day, Jan 13

Gluten-Free Day, Jan 13

Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day, Jan 14

National Bagel Day, Jan 15

Strawberry Ice Cream, Jan 15

Fig Newton Day, Jan 16

Hot Buttered Rum Day, Jan 17

Peking Duck Day, Jan 18

Pop Corn Day, Jan 19

Cheese Lover’s Day, Jan 20

Banana Bread Day, Jan 21

Granola Bar Day, Jan 21

Blonde Brownie Day, Jan 22

Pie Day, Jan 23

Beer Can Appreciation Day, Jan 24

Peanut Butter Day, Jan 24

Irish Coffee Day, Jan 25

Peanut Brittle Day, Jan 26

Green Juice Day, Jan 26

Chocolate Cake Day, Jan 27

Blackberry Pancake Day, Jan 28

Corn Chip Day, Jan 29

Croissant Day, Jan 30

Hot Chocolate Day, Jan 31

