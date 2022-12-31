January, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others — like New Year’s Day. But many others also take place during the month that may not be well know. Most have a story or history behind them.
The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days.”
NEW YEAR’S EVE (Dec. 31)
The last day of the year is commonly referred to as “New Year’s Eve.” New Year’s Eve is one of the largest global celebrations because it marks the last day of the year in the Gregorian calendar, Dec. 31, before the New Year.
In the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Eve, also known as “Old Year’s Day” or “Saint Sylvester’s Day” in many countries, is the evening (or the entire day) of the last day of the year, Dec. 31.
In many countries, New Year’s Eve is celebrated with dancing, eating, drinking, and watching or lighting fireworks. Some Christians attend a watchnight service. The celebrations generally go on past midnight into New Year’s Day.
The Line Islands (part of Kiribati) and Tonga, in the Pacific Ocean, are the first places to welcome the New Year, while American Samoa, Baker Island and Howland Island (part of the United States Minor Outlying Islands) are among the last.
NEW YEAR’S DAY (Jan. 1)
New Year’s Day is on Sunday, Jan. 1 this year. It is the first day of the first month on the Gregorian calendar.
The date also marks the arrival of the first federal holiday of the year in the US, “New Year’s Day” on Jan. 1. However, because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday in 2023, the holiday will be officially observed on Monday, Jan. 2.
To many, this day means “football” due to the fact that the NFL owns Sunday, most big bowl games will be played on Monday — a holiday to most people.
HANGOVER DAY (Jan. 1) BLOODY MARY DAY (Jan. 1)
Sunday, Jan. 1 is also known as “Hangover Day.” If you drank too much on Saturday night, you may know what I mean. January 1 is also “Bloody Mary Day”. Some say a good Bloody Mary will take care of your hangover. But that probably came from your local bartender.
