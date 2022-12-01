December, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others — like Christmas. But many others also take place during the month and most have a story or history behind them.
The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days.”
Dec. 1-16
PEARL HARBOR Remembrance Day (Dec. 7, 1941)
The 81st anniversary of the attack is in 2022.
“This is a day that will live on in infamy”
Pearl Harbor Day is not a Federal Holiday and always occurs on Dec. 7, the actual day that the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
Here’s a little bit about the attack and the subsequent war.
In 1940, the United States was not involved in WW2. We did have a large military force, including a large Navy. Many ships were stationed in Hawaii to protect some of our Pacific interests and neighboring friendly nations.
The Japanese government had been widening its influence in the western Pacific and attacking nearby countries, including Malaya, the Dutch East Indies and even China. They saw the U.S. as a threat to their efforts.
So as early as October 1941, the Japanese started to plan an attack on Pearl Harbor and the U.S. military based there.
Then on the morning of Dec. 7, just before 8 a.m., the Japanese Royal Air Force launched the first of two waves of attacks on Pearl Harbor. The attack took the Americans mostly by surprise.
There were about 90 U.S. ships in Pearl Harbor at the time of the attack. In the end, the Japanese had damaged or sunk 20 major American ships, killed 2,403 soldiers and injured another 1,178. Of the eight largest battleships, five were sunk or put out of service.
The Japanese, on the other hand, lost about 29 planes, a few submarines and about 65 of their soldiers and pilots.
The result of this was the opposite of what the Japanese had hoped for. Instead of being beaten and demoralized, Americans were now motivated to enter WW2 and fight back. President Franklin Roosevelt declared, “this is a day that will live on in infamy.” He declared war on Japan the next day. Shortly thereafter Germany and Italy declared war on the U.S. And therefore, the U.S. entered WW2.
Pearl Harbor Day is a day of remembrance. Most businesses and government offices remain open. Government offices are directed to fly the American flag at half-mast on that day. Many military institutions hold ceremonies and lay wreaths in military cemeteries.
The attack led to the slogan, “Remember Pearl Harbor” which we still hear repeated today.
GINGERBREAD house DAY
Dec. 12
Did you know there is a day for Gingerbread houses?
Where did they come from? Who came up with this idea?
Ginger is actually a plant. It is a flowering plant whose rhizome (ginger root) is widely used as a spice and a folk medicine.
Ginger originated in the tropical rainforests of the Indian subcontinent and Southern Asia. It was one of the first spices exported from the Orient. Ginger arrived in Europe during the spice trade and was known to be used by the ancient Greeks and Romans.
Ginger is a seasoning used in both food stuffs and in drinks. It was not only tasty, it had properties that helped to preserve bread.
Ginger as a seasoning goes back to before 900 A.D. According to legend, its popularity began in the Middle East.
It was brought to Europe by crusaders returning from the Middle East. Specifically, it was brought to Europe in 992 A.D. by the Armenian monk (and later saint) Gregory of Nicopolis (Gregory Makar). He taught the French how to bake with it.
Back then, gingerbread was often used in religious ceremonies. It was sturdy (hard) and was molded into the images of saints.
Gingerbread figurines date back to the 15th century and baking human-shaped biscuits was practiced in the 16th century.
Bakers in Europe formed their own groups or guilds. Gingerbread bakers were part of a distinct guild. Gingerbread baking developed into an acknowledged profession on the 17th century and only recognized gingerbread bakers were permitted to bake gingerbread — except at Christmas and Easter.
In Europe, gingerbread shaped like hearts, stars, soldiers, trumpets, swords, pistols and animals were sold in special shops and in seasonal markets.
The tradition of making decorated gingerbread houses started in Germany as early as the 16th century. It did not take long for the German Gingerbread bakers guilds to pick up on the idea of using ginger in more festive ways—such as making snowy cottages.
They became even more popular as the result of the well-known Brothers’ Grimm’s fairy tale Hansel and Gretel.
German and European immigrants brought the ginger movement to America and people started cooking with ginger in their own home kitchens. Gingerbread houses started popping up in department store windows and at special cooking contests. The Grove Park Inn in Asheville sponsors a major national competition each year. They even converted their main bar into a Gingerbread house.
Today, Nuremburg, Germany, is known as the Gingerbread capital of the world.
So, on this day, have a little ginger — if not a house, maybe a cookie, in a hot totty by the fireside.
