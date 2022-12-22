December, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others — like Christmas. But many others also take place during the month and most have a story or history behind them.
The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days.”
NATIONAL EGGNOG DAY (Dec. 24)
Eggnog is traditionally made with eggs, egg yolk, sugar, milk, heavy cream and vanilla extract. It’s often spiked with brandy and topped with freshly grated nutmeg and/or cinnamon sticks
While no one knows who invented eggnog, most historians and foodies generally agree eggnog originated in medieval Britain. It was then called “posset.” The upper classes were the only ones to have access to the milk, sherry and eggs required to make the first version of eggnog, so it began as an exclusive beverage.
In the Middle Ages, posset was used as a cold and flu remedy. The drink first made its appearance in the American colonies in the 18th century, where both eggs and rum were plentiful.
Eggnog was particularly popular around Christmastime because of its warm temperature and the addition of flavors, like cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla bean — that embodied the winter season.
PUMPKIN PIE DAY (Dec. 25)
Dec. 25 is National Pumpkin Pie Day — just in time for Christmas.
Pumpkin pie is a dessert pie with a spiced, pumpkin-based custard filling. The pumpkin and pumpkin pie are both a symbol of harvest time, and pumpkin pie is generally eaten during the fall and early winter.
Pumpkin pie filling is a mixture of cooked, mashed winter squash that is blended with sweetener and spices. It’s a convenient ingredient to use if you’re planning to make a pumpkin pie and you’re short on time.
We hate to break it to the pumpkin purists out there, but that “canned orange stuff” you so lovingly scoop into pie shells every Thanksgiving and Christmas is probably some other kind of squash dressed up as its gourd cousin.
Regardless, enjoy Christmas with a slice of pumpkin pie.
CHRISTMAS (Dec. 25)
Wow. This is a big one.
Why we celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25 may not be what you think. The date of Christmas is very much tied to the establishment of the date of Easter. It also requires an understanding of the Julian and the Gregorian calendars. It requires an understanding of Roman and Christian history of the past 2,000 years.
Christmas is a Federal holiday, although there is traditionally a separation of Church and State in the United States. In later years, this has become known as the Holiday Season and people now greet each other with the expression “Happy Holidays” to be politically correct.
Christmas is widely recognized by Christians as the date of the birth of Christ. However, it is widely known among historians that Christ’s birthday is basically unknown. In the first 1,000 years since his birth, Easter, the date Christ rose from the tomb, was the more documented and thus celebrated date. However, the date of Easter moves around the calendar. Scientists and writers over the centuries have studied the facts and the writings of other historians and have proposed a half dozen other dates (even months) for Christ’s birth.
The celebrations in December are complicated by the adoption of the Julian calendar, and a later switch to the more popular Gregorian calendar in 1582, causing an adjustment of more than 13 days.
The date of Christmas is tied into a major celebration of “The Saturnalia,” a pagan holiday period established in Rome that covered Dec. 17 through Dec. 23, and later expanded to cover part of January. Later the Christians started to take over influence in Rome and, in an attempt to recruit and convert Romans and pagans to Christianity, they started to link Roman customs and holidays to Christian holidays and customs.
Let it just be said that we recognize Dec. 25 as Christmas because the Christian religion and the U.S. Government have accepted that as the date.
THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS (Dec. 25)
Is it a holiday? Or is it a song? Or maybe both.
The “Twelve Days of Christmas” actually begins on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and goes for 12 days.
Christians believe that the “12 days of Christmas” mark the amount of time it took after the birth of Jesus for the magi, or wise men, to travel to Bethlehem for the Epiphany when they recognized him as the son of God.
It begins on Dec. 25 (Christmas) and runs through Jan. 6 (the Epiphany —sometimes also called Three Kings Day).
“The Twelve Days of Christmas” is also an English Christmas carol. A classic example of a cumulative song, the lyrics detail a series of increasingly numerous gifts given on each of the twelve days of Christmas (the 12 days that make up the Christmas season, starting with Christmas Day). The carol, whose words were first published in England in the late eighteenth century by English composer Frederic Austin.
KWANZAA BEGINS (Dec. 26)
Kwanzaa is an event and celebration that was first created in 1966. This year is the 56th annual celebration of Kwanzaa. It was created by Maulana Karenga in 1965 and the first celebration took place in 1966-67.
Kwanzaa is a weeklong celebration honoring African heritage in African-American culture. The dates are always Dec. 26 through New Year’s Day.
Kwanzaa is based on the year-end harvest festivals that have taken place in Africa for thousands of years.
In fact, the name Kwanzaa derives its meaning from the Swahili phrase ‘matunda ya kwanza’, meaning fruits of the harvest.
Kwanzaa also has its roots in the black nationalist movement of the 60s. It was established as a way to help African Americans reconnect with their African cultural and historical heritage by uniting in meditation and the study of the “seven principles of African heritage.”
Kwanzaa symbols include a decorative mat, corn, other crops, a candle holder (kinara) with seven candles, a communal cup, gifts, a black, red and green flag and a poster of the seven principles. It is customary to include children in the Kwanzaa ceremonies and to give respect and gratitude to their ancestors.
In 2009, Maya Angelou narrated a documentary about Kwanzaa called “The Black Candle.”
It is estimated that between 20 and 25 million African Americans take part in Kwanzaa in the US.
BOXING DAY (Dec. 26)
This year Boxing Day is Monday, Dec. 26.
Boxing Day is a day that is generally celebrated the weekday or the Saturday after Christmas Day. (Unless it falls on a Sunday.)
It is a secular holiday traditionally celebrated on Dec. 26 —or sometimes the 27th.
This is a custom that may have begun in the Middle Ages. The earliest mention of the term is in the Oxford English Dictionary from the 1830s.
It defined “the first week-day after Christmas-day” as a holiday for post-men, errand boys and servants of various kinds of work.
In Britain, it was a custom for tradesmen to collect “Christmas boxes” of money or presents on the first weekday after Christmas as thanks for good service throughout the year. (This is mentioned in Samuel Pepys’ diary entry for Dec. 19, 1663.) This custom is linked to an older British tradition where the servants of the wealthy were allowed the next day to visit their families since they would have had to serve their masters on Christmas Day.
The employers would give each servant a box to take home containing gifts, bonuses, and sometimes leftover food. Until the late 20th century there continued to be a tradition among many in the UK to give a Christmas gift, usually cash, to vendors, although not on Boxing Day as many would not work on that day.
Boxing Day has different names in different countries. In many European countries, it used to be called St Stephen’s Day. In other European countries in may be called Day of the Wren or Wren Day. In South Africa, it is called Day of Goodwill. Some refer to it as the Second Christmas Day.
Boxing Day is traditionally celebrated on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas Day, though many people hold that it would not fall on a Sunday (Sunday being the day of worship).
Boxing Day is also a big shopping day, as you may know. Many retailers open very early and offer door-buster deals to draw people to their stores. In recent years retailers have expanded this to “Boxing Week” and offer deals right up to New Year’s Eve.
FRUIT CAKE DAY (Dec. 27)
Fruit Cake Day, Dec. 27, oddly enough comes after Christmas, but you can eat it year-round.
Fruitcake (sometimes called fruit bread) is a cake made with candied or dried fruit, nuts and spices (which is sometimes optionally soaked in spirits). In the United Kingdom, certain rich versions may be iced and decorated. Fruitcakes are typically served in celebration of weddings and Christmas.
We might like to pretend that fruit cakes are a reasonably healthy sweet option, however this is not the case. Fruitcake tends to have high butter, sugar and syrup content, making it high in both fat and calorie content.
As Jimmy Buffett says, in his “Fruitcakes” song “there is a little bit of Fruit Cake —in everyone of us”.
CHAMPAGNE DAY (12/31)
Champagne Day, appropriately falls on Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve. Cheers!
