April, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others, but many others also take place during the month that may not be well known. Most have a story or history behind them.
April is named after the Greek goddess of love, “Aphrodite.” The Romans called this month ‘Aprilis’, which may derive from the verb aperire meaning “to open”, referring to flowers and fruits opening.
April Food Day
April is a good month to eat. This month includes such days as Easter (April 9), Dyngus Day (April 10, and Secretary’s Day (aka Administrative Assistants Day) (April 21.) All days that have something to do with food.
April Fools Day (April 1)
April Fool’s Day (or All Fool’s Day) is always celebrated on April 1, but it was not always called April Fool’s Day.
April Fool’s Day is a fun day when people play practical jokes and hoaxes on each other. The jokes and their victims are known as “April Fools.” Sometimes these jokes are perpetrated by the media and more recently, the internet.
April Fool’s Day has been celebrated in different ways throughout the world and over the years. The modern beginnings are vague, but may go as far back as the 1300s as seen in some early literary work. Certainly, by the 1500 and 1600s.
One of the first recorded pranks occurred in 1698, when citizens of London were tricked into attending the “lion-washing” ceremony to be held at the Tower of London. A flyer was printed and distributed. Hundreds showed up but it was all a trick.
April Fish Day
In several European countries, the April Fool’s Day involved a fish and was known as “April Fish Day.” The tradition in the 18th Century was to attach a paper drawing of a fish to someone’s back side and yell, “April Fish’.
Gowk Day
‘Hunt-the-Gowk Day’ is Scotland’s version of theApril Fool’s holiday. They were known to send a messenger back and forth between two people — each time saying that they needed to contact the other person first. And so it went on until the fool caught on.
The downside of April Fool’s jokes is they may be cruel and a little bit nasty. Jokes can be taken seriously. The adverse effects can cause confusion, hurt feelings, a waste of resources, and even lead to legal consequences.
So if you want to make someone laugh, tape a picture of a fish to their back side and shout, “April Fish.”
Palm Sunday (April 2)
Palm Sunday is April 2 this year. It recalls an event in the Christian Scripture (The New Testament) of Jesus entering into Jerusalem and being greeted by the people waving palm branches. For Christians, it is a reminder of the welcoming of Jesus into our hearts and of our willingness to follow him.
Palm Sunday is often celebrated with processions and distribution of blessed palm leaves. In some churches, the palms are saved and burned into ashes to be used on Ash Wednesday of the next year. Some Christians fold the palm fronds into crosses and keep them in their homes.
Burrito Day (April 2)
Sunday, April 2, is National Burrito Day. What are they?
A burrito is a dish in Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine that took form in Ciudad Juárez, consisting of a flour tortilla wrapped into a sealed cylindrical shape around various ingredients. The tortilla is sometimes lightly grilled or steamed to soften it, make it more pliable, and allow it to adhere to itself.
If you take it as a literal translation, burrito translates to little donkey with burro being donkey and ‘ito’ being ‘little’. Where did the burrito come from? We know it as a staple in Mexican cuisine, and we can recognize its characteristic meat, cheese, and bean filling stuffed in a tortilla, but how did it all start. No one knows.
Take a look around the Boone area and you will find many places selling them.
Passover (April 5)
Pass Over is a Jewish religious holiday, that lasts eight days. This year it begins at sundown on Wednesday, April 5, and runs through the evening of April 13.
Passover is a Jewish holiday that honors the freedom and exodus of the Israelites (Jewish slaves) from Egypt during the reign of the Pharaoh Ramses II. Before the ancient Jews fled Egypt, their first-born children were “passed over” and spared from death, thus dubbing the holiday “Passover.”
Passover commemorates the Biblical story of Exodus — where God freed the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. The celebration of Passover is prescribed in the book of Exodus in the Old Testament (in Judaism, the first five books of Moses are called the Torah).
The main event of the Passover holiday is the “seder” (literally, “order”), a festive meal in which the “haggadah” (the book of exodus and related writings) is recited in a set order. During the entire duration of the holiday, it is forbidden to eat leavened food products (such as bread, pasta, etc.).
