April, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others, but many others also take place during the month that may not be well known. Most have a story or history behind them.
GOOD FRIDAY
(April 7)
Good Friday falls on April 7 this year — one week before Easter.
Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday. Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, is the day on which Christians annually observe the commemoration of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
On Good Friday, it’s traditional to eat fish rather than meat. According to Christians, Jesus sacrificed his flesh on what is now known as Good Friday. This is why traditionally people abstain from meaty flesh on Good Friday. Fish is viewed as a different kind of flesh and so is favored over meat on Good Friday.
AMERICAN BEER
DAY (April 7)
Beer is an alcoholic beverage produced by extracting raw materials with water, boiling (usually with hops) and fermenting. In some countries, beer is defined by law — as in Germany, where the standard ingredients, besides water, are malt (kiln-dried germinated barley), hops and yeast.
Corona and Bud Light are the most well-known beer brands in the United States. Both these brands are recognized by 85% of respondents in the U.S. Next on the list is the most valuable beer brand in the world, Budweiser, reaching a brand awareness of 84%.
The Boone area has many places that brew their own beer locally, including Lost Province, Appalachian Mountain (AMB), Booneshine, Kettell Beerworks (Banner Elk), and others. Drink Local!
EASTER SUNDAY
(April 9)
Easter falls on April 9 this year.
Easter is a Christian holiday that celebrates the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In the New Testament of the Bible, the event is said to have occurred three days after Jesus was crucified by the Romans and died in roughly 30 A.D.
Easter’s exact date varies so much because it actually depends on the moon. The holiday is set to coincide with the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, the first full moon after the vernal equinox. Easter’s date can move over six weeks from mid-March to late-April.
The next five Easters fall on March 31, April 20, April 5, March 28 and April 20.
DYNGUS DAY
(April 10)
Dyngus Day (also spelled Dingus) is a fun Polish holiday. It is very popular in Poland, as well as in Polish communities across America.
Dyngus Day is a Polish and Polish-American celebration on Easter Monday to mark the completion of Lent, and this year, it falls on April 10. The happy tradition includes many festivities including parades. Parties begin mid-morning with a buffet of traditional cuisine and last until after daybreak on Tuesday.
This day changes year-to-year, as it always follows the day after Easter Sunday.
GRILLED CHEESE
SANDWICH DAY
(April 12)
When is the last time you had one? Do you add anything to yours? Like tomatoes? Other vegetables? Pickles? Deli meat?
The secret to your best-ever grilled cheese? ‘Mayonnaise’. Next time you make one, don’t smother your bread in butter like usual. Instead, slather on the mayo — it’ll add a tang and create a perfectly crisp exterior.
