April, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others, but many others also take place during the month that may not be well known. Most have a story or history behind them.
ARBOR DAY (Nationwide)
Nationally, Arbor Day is normally celebrated on the last Friday of April. However, most states observe a separate Arbor Day on a date of their choosing in accordance with the best tree-planting times. In North Carolina, we celebrated Arbor Day on the first Friday following March 15.
Arbor Day this year (nationally) is April 28, the last Friday in April.
National Arbor Day is always the last Friday in April as established by President Richard Nixon in 1970. But the “roots” of Arbor Day go back to the early 1800s. It did not start in America as most people report. Some historians say it actually started in Spain in 1805.
An Arbor Day first started in 1805 in Villanueva de la Sierra, a small town in Spain. A local priest, don Ramon Vacas Roxo decided to plant trees in his village to promote healthy living, nature and to give a festive air to his hometown. The festival began on Carnival Tuesday. After a mass, don Ramon planted the first tree, a poplar, in a place known as Valley of the Ejido. Afterwards there was a feast, of course. The party lasted three days. He drafted a manifesto promoting the planting of trees and sent it to surrounding villages, and it caught on.
In America, we say that Arbor Day originated in Nebraska City, Nebraska, with a person known as Julius Sterling Morton. Morton was both a journalist and a politician. He worked to improve agricultural techniques in both Nebraska and across the United States. He later served under President Grover Cleveland as Secretary of Agriculture.
Morton felt that Nebraska’s landscape would benefit from a wide-scale planting of trees. He personally planted many orchards, shade trees on his own farm to act as wind-breaks.
His ideas started to take off when he became a member of Nebraska’s State Board of Agriculture. There he proposed that a special day be set aside dedicated to tree planting and increasing the awareness and importance of trees.
Nebraska’s first Arbor Day took place on April 10, 1872. More than 1 million trees were planted on that day. A second Arbor Day took place 12 years later in 1884. Nebraska then made it a legal holiday in 1885. They picked April 22 to correspond with Morton’s birthday.
In the years that followed, the concept of Arbor Day spread to other states. Kansas, Tennessee, Minnesota and Ohio all proclaimed their own Arbor Days. Today all 50 states celebrate an Arbor Day, although the dates may vary due to local climate.
Birdsey Northrop of Connecticut is credited with “globalizing” Arbor Day when he visited Japan in 1883 and delivered his Arbor Day and Village Improvement message. In that same year, the American Forestry Association made Northrop the Chairman of the committee to campaign for Arbor Day nationwide.
In 1906, Major Isarel McCreight of DuBois, Pa., lobbied then-President Theodore Roosevelt to extend his national policies on the forestry and the lumber business to the general public emphasizing education and conservation. The Forest Service embraced McCreight’s recommendations and urged Roosevelt to expand his policies. Roosevelt issued an “Arbor Day Proclamation” to the school children of the US about the importance of trees.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon proclaimed the last Friday in April as National Arbor Day. Priest Ramon and Julius Morton would be so proud to see the fruits of their efforts today.
RAISIN DAY
April 30 is National Raisin Day.
Raisins are basically grapes which are dried for two to three weeks. They turn dark when dried. Grapes are a “staple” type of fruit.
The drying process concentrates both the nutrients and sugars present in grapes, making raisins nutrient-dense and calorie-dense.
Raisins originated in the Middle East before making their way to Europe, where they were especially popular among the Greeks and Romans.
Raisins are the fruit from the Vitis vinifera plant. Because of this, their nutritional content is similar to that of grapes.
Despite their small size, raisins are packed with energy and rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. Raisins are naturally sweet and high in sugar and calories, but they’re beneficial to our health when eaten in moderation. In fact, raisins can aid digestion, boost iron levels, and keep your bones strong.
MAY
May — where did that name come from?
Probably Rome, Greece or Latin, as most of them do.
In Rome, “May” is named for the Roman goddess “Maia,” who oversaw the “growth of plants.” Maia was considered a nurturer and an earth goddess, which may explain the connection with this springtime month.
There was also a Greek goddess Maia, who was one of the Pleiades, the companions of Artemis, “goddess of the hunt.”
May entered the English language in the 1050s. It developed from the Old English “Maius,” borrowed directly from the Latin Maius, short for Maius mēnsis, meaning “Maia’s month.”
May, as a girl’s name, is of English origin meaning “the fifth month.” The month of May was named for Maia, the Roman earth goddess. It is also a short form of the names Matthew and Mary.
May is a sweet old-fashioned name that hasn’t been on the national name charts in several decades but is definitely sounding fresh and springlike.
MAY DAY
May 1 is May Day.
May Day is a public holiday in Europe, usually celebrated on the first day of May. It started as a celebration of “Springtime.” It later took on a new meaning (similar to Labor Day).
It is an ancient “Festival of Spring” and a current traditional spring holiday in many European cultures. Dances, singing, and eating cake are usually part of the festivities.
In the 19th century, “May Day” took on a new meaning, as an International Workers’ Day. It grew out of the 19th-century movement for labor rights and a campaign for an eight-hour work day in the United States.
International Workers Day is also called “May Day,” but it is a different celebration from the traditional May Day.
In the United States, May Day is celebrated by some early European settlers of the American continent. In some parts of the United States, “May baskets” are made. These are small baskets usually filled with flowers or treats and left at someone’s doorstep. The giver rings the bell and runs away.
Modern May Day ceremonies in the U.S. vary greatly from region to region and many unite both the holiday’s “Green Root” (pagan) and “Red Root” (labour) traditions.
May Day celebrations were common at women’s colleges and academic institutions in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century, a tradition that continues at some colleges to this day.
The most common aspect of modern May Day celebrations is the preparation of a flower wreath from wildflowers. The flowers are placed on the wreath against a background of green leaves and the wreath is hung either on the entrance to the family house/apartment or on a balcony. It remains there until midsummer night. On that night, the flower wreaths are set alight in bonfires known as St. John’s fires. Children leap over the flames consuming the flower wreaths.
This custom has practically disappeared, as a result of rising urban traffic and with no alternative public grounds in most Greek city neighborhoods, not to mention potential conflicts with demonstrating workers.
LEMONADE DAY
May 2 is National Lemonade Day. Summer is coming soon. Get your lemonade recipes ready.
Lemonade is a sweetened lemon-flavored beverage.
There are varieties of lemonade found throughout the world. It is traditionally a homemade drink using lemon juice, water, and a sweetener such as cane sugar, simple syrup or honey. In the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Australia and New Zealand, a carbonated lemonade soft drink is more common. Despite the differences between the drinks, each is known simply as “lemonade” in countries where it is dominant.
A drink made with lemons, dates and honey was consumed in 13th and 14th century Egypt, including a lemon juice drink with sugar known as qatarmizat. In 1676, a company known as Compagnie de Limonadiers sold lemonade in Paris. Vendors carried tanks of lemonade on their backs and dispensed cups of the soft drink to Parisians.
While carbonated water was invented by Joseph Priestley in 1767, the first reference found to carbonated lemonade was in 1833 when the drink was sold in Great Britain.
R. White’s Lemonade has been sold in the UK since 1845.
The first published American recipe for lemonade dates back to 1838 and it’s an iced confection containing egg whites. While that isn’t the lemonade we’ve come to love, events of the 19th century made lemonade as we know it a must-have beverage for hot days and summer parties.
Lemonade in America is invariably something more like you would call lemon squash. It contains fresh squeezed lemons, sugar and water, and nothing else at all.
