April, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others, but many others also take place during the month that may not be well known. Most have a story or history behind them.
EARTH DAY
(April 22)
Although Earth Day has been going on for billions of years, we, here on Earth, celebrate it on April 22 every year.
Earth Day is an annual event always observed on April 22. This concept started in the United States and has now spread to become a major worldwide happening, and it is celebrated in more than 190 countries worldwide.
Events are held to show support for environmental protection.
The idea was first proposed in 1969 at a UNESCO Conference in San Francisco. John McConnell, a peace activist, proposed the day to honor the Earth and the concept of peace. He proposed the date be March 21, 1970, the first day of Spring in the northern hemisphere. Denis Hayes was the primary organizer and promoter. A month later, April 22 was proposed by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson as an environmental teach-in day. (Nelson was later awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor of Freedom for his efforts in this area.)
The first Earth Day had participants and celebrants in more than 2,000 universities, thousands of primary and elementary schools, and hundreds of communities across the United States. It brought more than 20 million Americans out in peaceful demonstrations in favor of environmental reform.
After April 22 became Earth Day, Denis Hayes took the concept international in 1990. He organized events in 141 nations. Earth Day soon became Earth Week, with activities on environmental issues covering a full week.
Earth Day is now observed and celebrated in 192 countries. It is coordinated by the nonprofit Earth Day Network (Earthday.org) and is still chaired by its first organizer, Denis Hayes.
JELLY BEAN DAY
(April 22)
Jelly Beans are small bean-shaped sugar candies with soft candy shells and thick gel interiors. The confection is primarily made of sugar and sold in various colors and flavors.
The jelly bean is believed to have been invented by William Schrafft, a sweet maker from Boston. He had the idea to mold jelly into small round shapes, or beans, hence the name “jelly beans.” He encouraged people to send them as gifts to soldiers away from home fighting in a war.
Another Meaning: In United States slang during the 1910s and early 1920s, a “jellybean” or “jelly-bean” was a young man dressed stylishly but had little else to recommend him, similar to the older terms dandy and fop.
ADMINISTRATIVE
ASSISTANT’S DAY
(April 26)
It is an unofficial holiday to recognize the work of secretaries, administrative assistants, receptionists, and other administrative support professionals.
The idea began in 1950 with Mary Barrett, then president of the National Secretaries Association.
At that time, the association was addressing a national shortage of skilled office workers. An advertising agency, Young and Rubicam (Y&R), originated the idea for National Secretaries Week.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Charles Sawyer first proclaimed the official period of celebration. It was to be the first week of June in 1952, with June 4 being the designated day.
In 1955, the observance was moved to the last full week in April.
In 1981, the name was then changed to Professional Secretaries Week. In 2000, the name was changed again to Administrative Professions Week to recognize the expanding responsibilities and the wide range of titles of administrative support staff.
The purpose of this day and week is to 1) recognize the secretary upon whose skills, loyalty and efficiency most businesses and government depend and 2) to call attention to the tremendous potential of a secretarial career.
Administrative Professional Week and Day has become one of the largest workplace observances in both the U.S. and in many other countries. It is normally celebrated by giving one’s assistant gifts, such as, flowers, candy, trinkets, special lunches, gift cards or even time off.
TAKE KIDS TO WORK DAY (April 27)
Take-Your-Kids-to-Work Day started as Take-Only-Your-Daughters-to-Work but, after a bit of push-back from parents of boys and educators, that soon changed.
‘Take-Your-Daughters-to-Work’ is a promotional, educational program that was started in 1993 by the Ms. Foundation with the support of Gloria Steinem and Ms. Magazine.
The first such day took place on April 22, 1993, and has been celebrated on the ‘fourth Thursday of April’ ever since. The event was planned for a school day and schools were provided literature and encouraged to promote the program with parents.
The concept was based on the idea that women had been excluded from the working world. It was said that adolescent girls received less attention than boys about their future working dreams and careers. The program had several purposes and goals, such as increasing the self-esteem of young girls and giving them some idea of the wealth of careers available in the world. It also allowed more one-on-one time with their moms or dads.
The idea took off. Girls went off to work with Mom or Dad to spend the day learning what was involved in their daily work activities.
The program quickly sparked the interest of the boys and critics. The boys often felt left out when their female counterparts got the day off.
Initially, the Ms. Foundation contended that the program was specifically designed to address self-esteem issues unique to girls and initially resisted pressure to include boys. (Much of this pressure came from educators who saw things differently.)
One early proposal by the Ms. Foundation was to invent “Son’s Day” and hold that on a Sunday so boys could avoid missing a school day. Boys would be required to stay at home and do cleaning and cooking and be educated about the topics such as sexism, rape and violence against women.
As a result of pressure, the event soon changed and became known as “Take-Your-Son-or-Daughter-to-Work Day’.
In 2003, the program was officially expanded to include boys and it became known as “Take-Your-Children-to-Work Day”.
In 2007, it became its own separate nonprofit foundation managed by Carolyn McKecuen. Gloria Steinem continued to be involved as a board of directors member.
In 2023, it is the 30th year with more than 40 million youth and adult participants in more than 3 million workplaces.
