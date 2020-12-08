Stop in the library and pick-up Ornamentality Kits for kids, teens and adults from Dec. 7-12. It’s all you need to create a special homemade ornament for your Christmas tree.
Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday rush and pick-up a Holiday Tea Take Home Kit from Dec. 11-12. Enjoy goodies and hot tea at home with a good book to read. What could be more perfect?
Join us for a Virtual Holiday Cook-along at 5 p.m. on Dec. 12. This is a unique opportunity to cook together from the comfort of our homes while we garnish our dish with advice and stories from ‘beloved Southern food writer,’ Sheri Castle. Live on Ashe County Public Library’s Facebook page.
Winter Holiday Kits are available for kids beginning Dec. 14–23. This is something to keep young ones busy while waiting for Christmas to finally get here.
Visit Ashe County Public Library’s Facebook page for a Virtual Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” Event with Sigmon Theatrical, 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. Fun for the whole family.
Plan a family movie night with a little help from us. Winter Family Movie Kits: A Christmas Carol, starring George C. Scott are available for pick-up Dec. 16–23.
Keep reading over the holidays and win prizes with the Kids Winter Break Reading Challenge from Dec. 18–Jan. 5.
