BOONE — High Country Writers welcome Lynn Salsi as the program speaker for the regular meeting on Thursday, June 13, at the Watauga County Public Library.
Salsi’s presentation, “Publishing in a Digital World,” will offer details about interesting formats that are little talked about in writing classes. She will share the elements that all stories have in common and will offer insight into publishing in the age of new media and how authors need to be aware of modes, mediums and formats.
HCW meetings are from 10 a.m. to noon. Programs are co-sponsored by the library and the public is invited.
Lynn Salsi teaches fiction writing, creative nonfiction, essay-writing and academic writing at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga. Her career includes children’s theater, storytelling and teaching.
She is the author of books, plays, short stories and essays, and enjoys talking about her scholarly pursuits of the “Jack Tales” — Southern Appalachian folk tales. Salsi has chased the “Jack Tales” in multiple countries including Newfoundland, Canada, England, Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Hungary.
Salsi was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for her book, “The Life and Times of Ray Hicks, Keeper of the Jack Tales,” published by the University of Tennessee Press. Her second anthology of “Jack Tales” will be published this fall.
Salsi earned a bachelor degree in journalism, masters degree in Creative Writing, and an M.F.A. in Writing Popular Fiction. She holds a certification in Reader’s Theatre from the University of Southern Maine in Portland, Maine.
High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995.” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from 10 a.m. to noon, and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored by the library. HCW members present writing/publishing skills workshops the first Thursday of most months, partnering with Watauga County Arts Council to offer them at Art Space. Guests are welcome.
For more information about HCW and upcoming programs, visit the website at www.highcountrywriters.org.
