High Country Writers welcomes Paulette Marty as presenter at its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Watauga County Library. Her topic will be “Following your interests into the unknown.” The public is invited to attend at no charge.
Paulette Marty is a professor in the department of Theatre and Dance at Appalachian State University. Her most recent publication is a book titled “Contemporary Women Stage Directors,” in which she interviewed 27 female directors and “gathered their comments into a book.” She has published in various theatre journals and periodicals, including Medieval English Theatre, Theatre Survey, Theatre Symposium and American Theatre. Marty is also a dramaturg, a theatrical editor and director.
“As a director myself, I’m really interested in the process other directors follow in their work,” Marty said. “I’ve seen a lot of great work over the past decade by mid-career female directors, but noticed they were woefully underrepresented in the literature on the subject.”
Marty received her bachelor’s degree in theatre from the College of Saint Benedict, and her master’s degree in Renaissance Drama from the University of Warwick in England. She received her doctoral degree in theatre and drama from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She currently teaches a variety of classes including Early Theatre History and Literature, Modern Theatre History and Literature, Page and Stage, Directing, Production Dramaturgy, and Oral Interpretation of Literature.
High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995.” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from 10 a.m. until noon.
HCW members host writing skills workshops at Blue Ridge Artspace the first Thursday of the month, and partner with the Watauga County Arts Council in hosting these workshops. For more information and a current calendar, visit www.highcountrywriters.org.
