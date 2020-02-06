Ashe County
Feb. 14
PAINT WITH RANEY ROGERS: The Florence Thomas Art School in West Jefferson will host professional artist Raney Rogers from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 14. Follow along Rogers’ instruction to create a personal version of Matisse’s Savoy Alps (1901), with all materials provided under a cover charge of $35 per person. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite wine, beer or non-alcoholic beverage to sip, and may be asked to provide proof of age for alcoholic beverages. To learn more, visit www.florenceartschool.org/event/paint-with-raney-feb/ or call (336) 846-3827.
Feb. 14-16
VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER AND JAZZ: The Grassy Creek Vineyard and Winery will host a Valentine’s Day dinner catered by Roger Wall from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the vineyard. The Martha Basset Jazz Trio will provide music for the evening, and there will be four meal stations for patrons to choose from. Reservations cost $60 per person and are required by Sunday, Feb. 10. Wine Club members can make reservations at a discounted rate of $50 per person. Seating is limited to the first 60 guests. To see a full menu or learn more, visit www.grassycreekvineyard.com/events/2020-winter-blast-martha-bassett-jazz-trio-dinner. The Grassy Creek Vineyard and Winery is located at 235 Chatham Cottage Circle in State Road.
Watauga County
Feb. 7
FIZZY FIRST FRIDAY: Visit the Turchin Center on Feb. 7 during Boone’s monthly First Friday Celebration to celebrate Valentine’s Day surrounded by the gallery’s new exhibitions, “Lian Lian” and the “Faculty Biennial.” Fizzy wine, chocolate-dipped strawberries and gallery music will set the tone. There will also be a station for attendees to make a valentine. This event is free and open to the public. The Turchin Center is located at the edge of Appalachian State University’s campus at 423 W. King St. in Boone. With questions, or for more information, call (828) 406-0471.
Feb. 8
VALENTINE’S DAY WINTER MARKET: Whether shopping for the perfect Valentine’s gift, planning a breakfast-in-bed or practicing some self-care, the Boone Winter Market is here for the community to enjoy. There will be live music, Hatchet coffee and a raffle for a collaborative gift basket. Vendors will include local farms and artists. Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is open from 9 a.m. until noon each Saturday and is located at 252 Poplar Grove Road in Boone. Learn more about the Valentine’s Day market at www.brwia.org/wintermarket.html.
SNIPS VALENTINE’S DAY SALE: SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society will host an Arts and Crafts Sale in the center court of Boone Mall from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Feb. 8. Hundreds of handmade gifts and surprises will be on hand, including herbal body pillows, winter scarves and hats, bowl cozies, hot pads, credit card wallets, pinecone fire starters, slumped glass, catnip fish and kick sticks, pet crate pads & blankets, doggy bandanas, jewelry and pottery. To learn more about SNIPS and its regular Craft Sales, visit www.wataugahumane.org/snips.
Feb. 8-9
BE A SWEETHEART CAMPAIGN: Mast General Store will host its annual Be a Sweetheart campaign Feb. 8-9 at the store in Boone and the Mast General Store Annex in Valle Crucis. For each pound of candy, bought for your sweetheart or yourself, purchased on these two days, Mast Store will donate $1 to the Hunger and Health Coalition of Boone, which can provide five meals to individuals and families in need. To learn more about the campaign and how the community comes together to support families in need, visit www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/be-a-sweetheart-at-mast-store-february-8-9.
Feb. 12
GALENTINE’S DAY DINNER: Basil’s restaurant will host a Galentine’s Day dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The dinner will offer a free wine tasting, small plates and 30 percent off all bottles. Bring a group to celebrate the love of friendship. Wines offered will include flavors from Spain, South Africa, Italy and others. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/events/basils/galentines-2020/1040177456341934/.
Feb. 13:
GALENTINE’S DAY DINNER: The Gamekeeper Restaurant will host a Galentine’s Day dinner from 5-9 p.m. on Feb. 13. Bring a group of friends to celebrate with, and enjoy bubbles on special. Leslie Knope-style special touches will be added to the menu. Big parties are welcome with a call-ahead confirmation. Visit www.facebook.com/events/the-gamekeeper-restaurant-and-bar/galentines-day-at-gk/2637960476323116/ for more information or call (828) 963-7400. The Gamekeeper is located at 3005 Shulls Mill Road in Boone.
Feb. 14
VALENTINE’S DAY PARTY FOR SENIORS: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors aged 60 or older to join us for a free Valentine’s Day party and dance. We will crown a king and Queen of the senior Center at the party. Join us Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
CHETOLA VALENTINE’S DINNER: Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock will offer a fixed price dinner from 5-9 p.m. on Feb. 14. Tickets are $90 per couple and includes a long-stem rose, an appetizer, entree and dessert. Reservations are required by calling (828) 295-5505. A full menu and more information can be found at www.chetola.com/valentines-day-dinner.
THE BEACON VALENTINE’S DAY: The Beacon restaurant, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, will feature a four-course dinner menu beginning at 6 p.m. with dancing to follow on Feb. 14. Patrons will also be able to order from The Beacon’s cocktail and wine list. Music will be performed by Jimmie Griffith. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/events/1541340066031512/.
JOY BISTRO VALENTINE’S DAY: Joy Bistro, located at 115 New Market Centre in Boone, will serve a four-course dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Dinner will feature an appetizer, soup or salad, entree and dessert. The cost is $75 per person, and reservations are required. To view the full menu, visit www.joybistroboone.com/special-events. To make reservations, call the bistro at (828) 265-0500.
‘LOVE LETTERS’ PERFORMANCE: Conveniently timed for Valentine’s Day, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will host a local production of the award-winning play “Love Letters” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at the theater, located at 559 King St. in Boone. The performance follows the 50-year love affair of two characters, who have corresponded through letters from 1937-1987. The story is told through the reading of the letters by actors Gina L. Grandi and Derek Davidson. Tickets are priced at $15 each, and reserved seating is available for the general public. Purchase tickets online at www.apptheatre.org, in person at the theater from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays or over the phone at (828) 865-3000.
STACI BRAUN AT LOST PROVINCE: Join Lost Province and Staci Braun for an evening of Valentine’s Day music, covers of love songs and an original song or two from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Lost Province is located at 130 N. Depot St. in Boone. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/events/159735388782919/?active_tab=about.
TODD WRIGHT VALENTINE’S CONCERT: The Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University will present An Evening of Valentine Jazz featuring Todd Wright and Friends and special guest, Alex Taub. The recital will be on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. in the Rosen Concert Hall. The recital is free and open to the public. The Hayes School of Music is located at 813 Rivers St. in Boone. With questions, call (828) 262-3020.
MARVIN GAYE VALENTINE’S SOIREE: Join Boone Saloon and musician Erik Brandt for a Marvin Gaye tribute concert from 9 p.m. until midnight on Feb. 14. The show will celebrate the life and music of legendary artist Marvin Gaye, performed by nine local artists. There is a $7 cover charge at the door, and the event is only for community members age 21 and over. Boone Saloon is located at 489 W. King St. in Boone. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/pg/BooneSaloon/events/.
COMMUNITY DANCE: Todd Mercantile will host a community dance beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Big circle, line and square dances will be taught and danced to live music. There is a $5 charge to cover band and callers. Drinks and bakery items available from the Todd Bakery. For more information, contact Todd Mercantile by calling (336) 877-5401.
Feb. 14-17
APP SKI VALENTINE’S WEEKEND: Visit Appalachian Ski Mtn. throughout Valentine’s Day weekend for special hour events, ticket deals, food and a free family digital ski portrait. For the full weekend schedule, which includes Midnight Blast Sessions from Feb. 14-16, cookouts and ice skating, visit www.appskimtn.com/event/valentines-day-fireworks-celebration. App Ski Mtn. is located at 940 Ski Mountain Road in Blowing Rock. With questions, call (828) 295-7828.
Feb. 15
BOONE SHAG CLUB: Boone Shag Club will be co-hosting a Carolina Shag Dance Valentine’s Soiree at the American Legion, located at 333 Wallingford Road in Blowing Rock, from 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 15. This event is free, BYOB and there will be plenty of food. Big Fish Calhoun, from Johnson City, will DJ. For the latest happenings and information about the Boone Shag Club, visit its website at www.BooneShagClub.com. The club follows the Watauga School cancellations to determine weather cancellation for winter dances.
A VALENTINE’S SWING DANCE: The Harvest House venue in Boone will host a Swing Dance lesson followed by an hour of social dancing on Saturday, Feb. 15, beginning at 7 p.m. with an hour of instruction from guest instructor Danielle Ely. Entry into the dance is $7, and pre-registration is required. To pre-register or learn more, visit www.latest.facebook.com/events/546386249554374.
Wilkes CountyFeb. 14
VALENTINE’S MASQUERADE PARTY: The Copper Barrel Provisions will host its first Valentine’s Day Masquerade Party from 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 until 2 a.m. on Feb. 15. Dress to impress and remember that everyone must wear a mask to attend. Everyone who attends will vote for one lucky couple to be crowned the official King and Queen of the Moonshine Masquerade Ball. Seating is limited to 50 people, and tickets are required. Individual tickets are $15, and couple tickets cost $25. The Copper Barrel is located at 508 Main St. in North Wilkesboro, and tickets can be purchased at www.cbprovisions.com/shop/tickets/9?fbclid=IwAR3Gb6rh-hJactZF0k-JWU9rOc91KzaYcigBR3NpRwi_254Uqx3ioL88YoU.
