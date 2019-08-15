High Country Beer Fest returns to the mountains on Aug. 24 for its 12th annual event, which features 64 breweries, more than 15 food vendors and live music. The festival will take place on the High Country Fair Grounds at 748 Roby Greene Road in Boone. This event sold out last year.
Four hours of live music at the festival will be provided by Shay Martin Lovette, Naked Gods and Crenshaw Pentecostal, while the educational seminars are hosted by Ivory Tower. These seminars teach attendees how to tastefully pair food and beer and make it fun.
Local breweries, including Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Beech Mountain Brewing, Co. and Booneshine Brewing Company, will provide free samples of their product to two of the three ticket levels. Only adults age 21 and older are allowed to purchase tickets and enter the festival.
VIP tickets are $80 if purchased before the day of the event, and $100 at the gate. This $100 package comes with a t-shirt, a food voucher and exclusive access to the festival starting at 2 p.m., an hour before general admission ticket holders.
General Admission tickets allow entrance at 3 p.m. and are $40 when you purchase early, and $60 at the gate. With the purchase of this level, the attendee receives a custom tasting glass.
A designated driver ticket is $10 and $15 at the gate. This package does not allow the holder to drink, but HCBF offers non-alcoholic beverages and food. Food vendors include Betty’s Biscuits, Boonetown BBQ, Appalachia Cookie Company and many more restaurants and food trucks.
From 7-8 p.m. there will be live music and dancing for everyone to enjoy before the end of the festival, which is at 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Peabody’s Wine and Beer Merchants at 1104 NC-105 in Boone. When purchasing tickets at the gate, only cash will be accepted.
To see coverage from last year’s event or purchase tickets online, visit hcbeerfest.com and follow HCBeerfest on Instagram and Facebook.
