Join Heritage Hall in Mountain City at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, to hear humorous and family-friendly tall-tales from Bil Lepp.
Lepp’s stories have earned the appreciation of listeners of all ages and from all walks of life. His books and audio collections have won awards including the PEN Steven Kroll Award for Children’s Book Writing, Parents’ Choice Gold awards and awards from the National Parenting Publications Association.
Advance tickets are $10, and tickets at the door are $12. Youth tickets are $5.
Tickets can be purchased at heritagehalltheatre.org or by calling (423) 727-7444. Tickets can only be purchased at the door after 2 p.m. on the day of the event.
