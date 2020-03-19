WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council is currently reaching out to community members who are interested in hosting dinners with friends and family as part of the Ashe County Arts Council’s annual Feast of the Arts.
“Having fun and raising funds” is the idea behind the annual event.
Hosts invite guests to their homes or other venues for a fun and relaxing experience. Participating guests are asked to donate $40 to the Ashe County Arts Council and will receive an invitation to the Feast for the Arts Wine and Dessert Gala, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 13.
These events are not limited to dinners and can revolve around any creative theme or activity. Past events have included neighborhood picnics, game nights, brunch, cocktail parties and house concerts. The activities may be held before the feast date, including throughout May and June.
At the annual gala, guests will have the opportunity to bid in the Feast for the Arts silent auction that will feature more than 30 items, including paintings, house concerts, destination packages, outdoor furniture and other unique offerings.
Delicious desserts from some of the best restaurants and caterers in the High Country will entice and excite the gala attendees.
The proceeds of the event support school and community arts programming in Ashe County. The Ashe County Arts Council sponsors concerts, gallery exhibits, festivals, barn quilts, gallery crawls, Junior Appalachian Musicians, Ashe County Bluegrass and Old-time Fiddlers Convention, school residencies and programming, and other community staples.
Contact the Ashe County Arts Council for more information about hosting a Feast of the Arts dinner by calling (336) 846-2787.
