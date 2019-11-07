BLOWING ROCK — The rain didn’t keep the crowd away from the annual Halloween Spooktacular at the Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock. Stores provided candy and other small treats, such as erasers, to children trick-or-treating at the outlet, and there were plenty activities to keep participants of all ages entertained.
This year’s event featured a spooky game room that was hosted in one of the vacant spaces of the outlet mall, which held cornhole competitions and darts, and just outside of the game room was a giant version of Connect Four.
