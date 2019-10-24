The Halloween season is good time to have some fun and to raise the roof in unique ways. One now-yearly autumn tradition returns this weekend on Oct. 25 when the Halloween Cover Show takes over the stage at The Tapp Room to raise money for a great cause.
Organized by local band Home Astronomy, the premise of this music event is simple. Ten bands are brought in to do a 25-minute set of music by famous bands.
Brady Trax of Home Astronomy explains the process.
“We actually put out a community poll on Facebook,” said Trax. “The bands chose which acts they want to cover, and then we let the community decide who gets a spot in the set. We are happy to do it as it really does become a whole community thing. We love seeing Boone bands come together to support a cause and just have fun. This year we are choosing to donate to This is My Brave.”
This is My Brave is a mental health foundation that focuses on artistic and creative outlets for those struggling with mental illness.
The lineup for the Halloween Cover Show has been set. Beginning at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, The Beach Bouys will perform music by the Beach Boys, Not will perform music by Nirvana, Self-Help will play music by Sugar Ray, Home Astronomy will take on the music of Coldplay, Electric Jelly Funk tackles the groove of Snarky Puppy, TUB brings to life the sounds of The Police, Masters of the Big House conjure up the music of Tame Impala, The Daze will play the classic country rock of The Eagles, Foxy Moron will float the music of Fleetwood Mac from the stage and Basilica will bring the crunch of the band Slipknot.
A lot of the members of these bands were not even born when their assigned cover bands were in their prime. Yet, that is what makes this awesome live experience so enjoyable. In this digital era, a simple search on YouTube or a streaming service can uncover thousands of acts from back in the day.
“I’d describe our sound as more on the aggressive side of indie rock,” said Trax, lead singer of Home Astronomy. “Our official genre is emo, which features a lot of twinkly guitars, emotional lyrics and high energy. This differs from Coldplay a lot, given that they’re a lot softer and a more pop oriented band. However, they’re still a band we all love so much, and we think the lyrics still fit into our genre perfectly. Coldplay’s first couple of albums are some of our favorites, so we crafted our set around our top songs from those recordings, mostly from the album “Parachutes.” And, we have definitely put our own personal spin on the songs we picked — we are really excited about it.”
Foxy Moron, consisting of Elora Dash on vocals and keyboard, Brady Kennedy on drums, Aaron Collins on bass, and Max Marotta on guitar, answered the questions from The Mountain Times collectively while at a recent rehearsal.
“We would say that our sound is a mix of neo-soul, R&B and rock,” said the group. “Our music isn’t heavily influenced by Fleetwood Mac, but we all really love their musical style, especially the harmonies. So, we thought it would be fun to venture into a different genre for this show. Last year, the Halloween Cover Show raised $1,200 for the Watauga Humane Society, so we hope we’re even more successful this year as we raise money for ‘This is My Brave’. We’re glad that the sets are short so we can have so many bands on the bill and we can all hang out and enjoy each other. It’s going to be really fun.”
The members of the Boone-based band Self-Help include John Stych, Parkins Davis, David Murray and Edward Rojas. The group also graciously decided to read, discuss and respond to our questions as a unit.
“We would describe Self-Help’s sound as generally upbeat and melodic indie rock with introspective themes,” said the band. “We’ve adopted the labels of ‘avant-pop’ and ‘post-jam’ recently. That means we try to write pop songs, yet a lot of the time they just turn into condensed, off-center indie pop and jam band songs. At the end of the day, we’re just an indie rock band. Our sound is different from that of the band Sugar Ray in the sense that those guys really knew how to write a pop hit. Their songs are very catchy and repetitive in the way that gets stuck in your head, in a good way. Meanwhile, our sound can meander towards less popular styles such as shoegaze, post rock and psychedelia. We love those sounds and styles, it’s just not what you might see Sugar Ray doing.”
Once the members of Self-Help knew that their cover band would be Sugar Ray, the fun began, and it was time to pick out the songs they would reimagine.
“When we were picking which songs to do, we primarily looked for the most popular Sugar Ray songs that we think the audience will be able to sing along to and have a good time with,” said the group. “In our opinion, an event like this is all about having fun, so we wanted the songs we picked to not only be fun for us to play, but fun for the people to dance to. That being said, there are tons of hits in the Sugar Ray catalog, so picking just a few still wasn’t an easy task.”
There are few chances for this many bands to come together and socialize as well as play at the same venue and event. That is what makes this benefit concert so special.
“It’s not often that you have an opportunity to give back to your community through playing music and doing something you love,” said the Self-Help quartet. “So, seeing so many local musicians banding together to support a charity is pretty cool. This has always been one of our favorite events of the year because it’s so much fun watching the other bands play their unique, one-off sets. It’s always interesting seeing which songs each band decides to cover once they’ve picked a group. With 10 bands playing 10 different cover sets, there’s sure to be one of your favorites being represented in these highly anticipated sets.”
Entrance to the show is $5 to benefit This is My Brave.
