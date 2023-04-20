WATAUGA — The Watauga County Public Library is inviting the community to get moving on World Tai Chi Day and Yoga for Every Body.
Guided by certified Tai Chi Instructor Nicole Hiegl, and in sponsorship with the High Country Area Agency on Aging, the library will hold a World Tai Chi Day event on the front lawn on April 29 at 10 a.m., weather permitting.
Tai chi builds strength, balance, and resilience for people of all ages, and participating in World Tai Chi Day is an opportunity to join millions of people worldwide to support health and wellness through breath and movement. No registration is required for this event, but completion of a waiver form will be requested all participants prior to the event. Attendees should arrive at the library by 9:45 a.m. and wear comfortable clothes and shoes.
On the first four Wednesdays in May, the library will offer a Yoga for Every Body class taught by certified yoga instructor Catherine Fannon. This accessible and inclusive yoga instruction will focus on improving mobility, reducing stress, and finding more connection to oneself. Catherine says that “if you have a body, you can do yoga.”
These classes will teach chair yoga, in which participants practice either while seated in a chair or while standing using the chair as a prop for support — no one will have to get up and down from the floor. Participants will have choices throughout the class to customize the yoga practice so it works for them. The first class in the series will meet on Wednesday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to noon, with the following three classes meeting for one hour, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The class is limited to 15 participants, so those interested should call the library Adult Services Desk at (828) 264 8784 ext. 2 to sign up.
Both the World Tai Chi Day event and the Yoga for Every Body classes are free of charge. The World Tai Chi Day event will be held on the front lawn of the library and is entirely weather dependent
