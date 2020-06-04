Alta Vista Gallery
2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis
(828) 963-5247
In its 30th year, Alta Vista Gallery shows more than 100 artists in all media specializing in mountain landscapes. The gallery is constantly receiving new landscape paintings by award-winning artists.
Gallery owner Maria Hyde’s book, “He Gave Me Barn Cats,” is also available at the gallery, or from www.MariaSantomassoHyde.com. It’s the perfect gift for those who love animals and the High Country setting.
This week, the Alta Vista gallery received new oils by Monique Carr, who recently won another “Juror’s Choice” award and was written about in the prestigious magazine, Fine Art Collector. Alta Vista shows more than 30 paintings by Carr, who is a nationally acclaimed Modern Impressionist oil painter whose work is atmospheric and textural.
New oils by Sheila Hancock have also arrived at the gallery, all featuring local scenes in the High Country, such as Price Lake. Hancock has won many awards, including the honor of having a painting permanently hung in the Governor’s Mansion in Georgia. Alta Vista regularly shows more than 35 paintings by Hancock, an impressionist whose oils are calming and peaceful.
Alta Vista Gallery has five new oils by Amos Westmoreland, the gallery’s top seller last year. Westmoreland paints only with palette knives, no brushes, so his work is thickly textured. He is also known for the great variety of colors in each painting.
The gallery also recently received new work by Jeremy Sams, who was recently juried into an internationally acclaimed painting competition — chosen as one of 50 among thousands of world-wide entrants — and became one of their top sellers. Sams is a representational Impressionist who paints “en plein air” and shows more than 25 acrylic paintings at Alta Vista, often depicting the Watauga River, Bass Lake and other local scenes.
Gallery hours vary. Please call (828) 963-5247 to hear the gallery’s winter hours. View images of paintings on the gallery’s Facebook page @AltaVistaGallery.
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery
9600 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery is unique in offering visitors the opportunity to experience sculpture in our outdoor garden, easy to maintain social distances and wonderful to sit and enjoy the sculptures and nature. Currently the gallery is not keeping regular open hours, but visitors are welcome anytime and encouraged to call to discuss available artwork and make appointments to see artwork inside the gallery. The gallery staff looks forward to helping collectors find artwork to bring added beauty and serenity to home or workplace, intimate garden and broad landscapes.
Anvil Arts is the working studio of metal sculptor Bill Brown and the Garden and Gallery is focused on showcasing sculpture for interiors and exteriors, by numerous accomplished artists in metal, clay, stone and glass.
The gallery is located on Hwy. 221 in Linville Falls, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway at mile post 317, close to Linville Falls Hiking and directly across from The Linville Falls Winery. Contact Anvil Arts at (828) 765-6226 and liz@studiosculpture.com. Visit online at www.studiosculpture.com.
The Art Cellar
920 Shawneehaw Lane, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
A High Country arts destination celebrating 26 seasons, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Highway 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage
155 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock
(828) 372-7005
The Edgewood Cottage Artists in Residence program has been canceled for the 2020 season.
Ashe Arts Center Gallery
303 School Ave., West Jefferson
(336) 846-2787
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BE Artists Gallery
The Historic Banner Elk School
185 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
BE Artists Gallery is a cooperative of artists who have joined to open a gallery of fine arts and crafts in Banner Elk. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays from months April through December.
Please check the website for calendar updates at www.BEartistsgallery.com. Reach the gallery by email at art@BEartistsgallery.com.
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum
159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-9099
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is closed to the public until it’s deemed safe for groups to gather as a precaution against the COVID-19 outbreak. Programming and events are now being offered digitally through BRAHM at Home at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/athome.
Visitors can visit the gallery’s website and follow @brmuseum on social media to view a variety of videos, artist interviews, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, art lessons geared towards youth and more.
BRAHM is a hub of artistry and entertainment in the heart of the High Country. The museum seeks to provide cultural enrichment to the High Country communities by promoting the arts and Southern Appalachian heritage and history through educational programs, exhibitions, activities and permanent collections.
See a full list of gallery events online at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery
7539 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
On Instagram and Facebook: @brframeworks
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is kicking off the summer season with a solo show for renown North Carolinian artist Bill Jameson. According to Jameson’s artist statement, “Bill’s passion for history and nature allow him to create introspective landscapes embodying the full range of local color and timeless contrasts, whether the setting captures the brilliant, warm colors heralding the arrival of fall in the North Carolina mountains or the rich Tuscan countryside dotted with cool blue/green olive fields in bloom among the red-earth shades of freshly upturned soil. Rejecting the term “scene” in reference to these works, Bill defines his landscapes as “explorations.”
This spectacular collection is on display at the gallery from May 25 through June 6. There will be a facebook live gallery reception on Saturday, June 6th. Both the Gallery and Bill will livestream and chat about his life, career and the works displayed on the walls. Tune into Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery’s page by searching the handle @brframeworks on Facebook. Follow the page for updates!
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for business hours. They are limiting the number of people in the gallery to five under NC’s Reopening plan. They are asking if you feel under the weather to please stay home, and to social distance and wear PPE while viewing in the gallery or bringing art to have framed. Stay Safe, Shop Local and Support Small Business!
Blue Ridge Artisan Center
201 W. Main Street, Wilkesboro
(336) 990-9500
The Blue Ridge Artisan Center sends guests on a journey of discovery and adventure that defines the indomitable spirit of the people of Northwest North Carolina, where art is created and music is made.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace
377 Shadowline Drive, Boone
(828) 264-1789
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace, a community arts hub filled with four galleries, classrooms and a gift shop, is the home of the Watauga County Arts Council.
Due to COVID-19, the gallery is currently closed to the public.
For additional information, sign up on the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council’s website to receive monthly updates, check their website at www.watauga-arts.org, watch its Facebook and Instagram pages, or come by the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. Visitors may also call them at (828) 264-1789.
The gallery is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1:30-5:30 p.m., and from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.
Bolick and Traditions Pottery
1155 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
Gallery owners and staff are cleaning the shop in Blowing Rock daily with disinfectants, including wiping the doors, credit card machine and register area.
The gallery unites three potters from the Owens family: Original Owens Pottery, established in 1938, now owned by Boyd Owens; Bolick Pottery, owned by Glenn and Lula Owens Bolick, who are long time potters of the High Country; and 2018 recipients of the N.C. Heritage Awards and Traditions Pottery, Michael and Janet Calhoun of Blowing Rock.
The gallery makes and sells functional pottery including mugs, bowls and serving pieces, alongside folk art face jugs such as wizards, Santas, Monday/Friday jugs and clay spirits.
Other potters include Sue Salvaterra of Weaverville, McWhirter Pottery of Burnsville, and Belinda Wight of Cary.
The shop also carries locally made soaps and candles by Mary Ferrell, jewelry by Melissa Cox of the Vintage Locket and The Artist Jay of Greensboro.
The store hosts two wood kiln openings and various other events throughout the year. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
As of May 9, the Carlton Gallery will begin reopening to visitors in stages. During its reopening, the gallery will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; on May 25, gallery owners hope to add from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday to its operating hours.
The gallery’s large exhibition space allows for comfortable and safe viewing of all artwork.
New paintings are arriving in anticipation of the Spring Group Exhibition which begins on May 23. The walls are being filled with bright and cheerful landscapes in acrylics by Karen Neuvirth; abstracted landscapes in oils by Allison Chambers; figurative cityscapes by Gina Strumpf; abstract figurative clay sculpture by Mary-Ann Prack; cubist style paintings by Warren Dennis; nonobjective abstract paintings by Tonya Bottomley; and abstracted horses by Laura Hughes are examples of exciting new work. Other gallery artists are sending staff members images of new work, which can be shared via email upon request.
An exhibit titled “A Retrospective — Linking Past to Present through Contemporary Art” by Toni Carlton exhibits more than 35 years of various artwork encompassing many media. From abstracted fiber landscapes, figurative drawing, sculptural basketry to her current style of mixed media paintings, this exhibit is engaging and exemplifying our interconnectedness to the world.
Visit the Carlton Gallery’s website to view artists’ outstanding work.
Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on NC 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community.
For more information, call the gallery at (828) 963-4288.
Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery
205 Johnson Lane, Crossnore
(828) 733-3144
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and fine craft persons. A portion of all proceeds benefit the children of Crossnore School and Children’s Home.
Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crown Gallery
1153 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 818-0008
Crown Gallery is proud to represent exceptional local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, each offering a unique style. The gallery has been designed with a relaxed atmosphere to comfortably view the ever-changing collection.
Gallery owners, James Selby Rue and Carolyn Crocker-Rue, bring many years of combined experience in the field of art to their roles as curators of original fine art by an exceptional roster of mid-career professional artists.
James studied at the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, The American Academy of Art in Chicago and received an MFA and business degree in Boston. He taught classes and owned a successful advertising and product design agency with offices in Chicago, Boston and Miami for more than 40 years.
Carolyn is an oil painter specializing in the landscape. Her work has been consistently represented in national level galleries for the last 20-plus years and has earned a loyal following in North America, Mexico, Great Britain and Australia.
Together they continue to develop innovative fine art products, such as the RUE Signature Wall Easel, that are used by artists around the world.
Gallery summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday.
Doe Ridge Pottery
585 W. King Street #D, Boone
(828) 264-1127
Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery is Boone’s premiere gallery for locally handcrafted ceramics.
Doe Ridge Pottery has launched an online store so that community members may shop the gallery from home. The online shop is located at https://www.doeridgepotteryshop.com.
The gallery also wants to continue to encourage local residents and customers to support the area’s local restaurants by buying takeout once a week.
Doe Ridge Pottery is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on King Street in Boone. The gallery and studio is closed on Sundays.
Florence Thomas Art School and Gallery
10 S. Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
The Florence Art School Gallery hosts an open studio every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. in the downtown West Jefferson studio space. This is a non-instructional, informal time to enjoy working and meeting other artists. Membership is $50 annually. Artists and the public are welcome. Visit the gallery website for more information.
The Florence Thomas Art School gallery hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hands Gallery
543 W King Street, Boone
(828) 262-1970
Hands Gallery is currently operating on its regular hours on Fridays through Sundays. Members and staff will evaluate hour changes as time progresses.
The store is primed and ready to go with awesome works of art in every form imaginable, or darn close. It’s been about two weeks since the gallery reopened its doors, and the only thing missing is massive crowds of art-loving folk. Put on a mask, scrub up and stop in.
The gallery, open 45 years, offers a selection of jewelry, fiber, baskets, pottery, photos, gourds, woodblock prints, soaps, mosaics, stained glass, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture and many other handcrafted items. Hands Gallery is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jones House Cultural Center
604 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 268-6280
Due to COVID-19, the Jones House is temporarily closed until further notice. When the Jones House is open, a new artist or organization will present their work each month in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. For the 2020 gallery schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, visit the Jones House online.
When open, the Jones House gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Main Street Gallery
2027 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-7839
The Main Street Gallery is a member owned co-operative with a beautiful array of fine art and hand-crafted work, showcasing 16 local member artists as well as 20 consignment artists from around the region.
Main Street Gallery features painters, jewelers, traditional and contemporary potters and basket makers, fiber and leather artists and more.
The collective has a great range of pricing to suit any budget and each artist is constantly creating and adding new work, so there is always something new to see!
The gallery was established in 1982 and we are located in the historic old rock Post Office right on Main Street next to Mellow Mushroom.
For more info on the gallery and our individual artists, visit Mainstreetgalleryinbr.com.
Martin House Gallery
1098 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
The Historic Martin House located in the heart of Blowing Rock has been showcasing some of the regions most established and talented artist for over 30 years.
The gallery is currently displaying works by Deborah Squire, Chris Bell and other artists including Dee Beard Dean, Raymond Byram and Kim Abernethy. The gallery is also currently carrying a new line of hand sculpted metal flowers by N.Y. Designer Tommy Mitchell.
The gallery is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, with after-hour showings by request.
The gallery also offers free delivery and installation.
Visit the Martin House Gallery website to see artist and available work. Find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram at martinhousegallery.
The gallery also offers showings after hours by request (336) 508-2828.
Mountain Blue Gallery
151 Shawneehaw Avenue, Banner Elk
(828) 898-4477
Mountain Blue Gallery is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Craig Franz is a new artist to the gallery. A 42-year resident of the High Country, Franz’s home in Avery County is an area that is a landscape artist’s dream.
Franz’s journey as an artist began with career as a jeweler/craftsman, designing and fabricating original creations in gold and silver. He studied drawing and painting in college, but did not choose to pursue those interests until into his 50’s.
An admiration of impressionism, especially the continued development from the 20th century American impressionists, helped guide his path. Working in soft pastels and oils his award winning paintings are created both plein air and in the studio.
Mountain Blue Gallery is located in the heart of Banner Elk, featuring fine art from renowned local and regional artists and master craftsmen. The gallery represents more than 30 artists offering a diverse selection styles and mediums including original encaustics, oils, acrylics, ceramics, jewelry, glass, textiles and more.
R.T. Morgan Art Gallery and Glass by Camille
120 N. Jefferson Ave., West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328/(336) 977-8972
Enjoy fine art in a small town setting.
Internationally known artist/co-owner R.T. Morgan is very diverse with his art. On display are stainless steel sculptures and wall hangings for outdoors and interiors ranging from 2-12 feet working and incorporating different materials and styles. R.T. is also an accomplished stone sculptor in alabaster, black alberene and marble. He is known for his colorful paintings of birches and local scenes from abstract to realistic. The gallery also houses a framing business in which Morgan frames all his work and serves the public.
This year, R.T. is sharing his talent and knowledge of painting by giving painting lessons, limited to two people. Materials included. Call for an appointment to create your own work of art.
R.T. and Camille are celebrating 34 years as professional artists. Commissions are accepted — “if we don’t have it, we can make it.” Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Wednesday and Sunday. Call for private viewings anytime. Visit the gallery’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/rtmorganartgallery.
Nthº Gallery
683 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery and Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation-supported art venue serving as an incubator for emerging and established artists in the Boone area.
Currently, the Nthº Gallery is closed until further notice as a precautionary measure.
Sally Nooney Gallery
7143 N.C.-194, Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney Gallery has reopened, and it is stocked with a limited supply of colorful, washable masks by tie-dye artist Laurie Hardin.
The gallery is full of one of a kind glass, paintings, jewelry and other treasures and Sally continues to create new items every day.
Follow her Facebook page for new images and frequent updates.
Further inquiries and commissions can be discussed by calling the gallery.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s features large paintings by artist Kent Paulette. As they enter the gallery, visitors will see paintings of animals that once roamed the area such as elk and wolves. They might hear live music coming from the next room which is dedicated to pop art portraits of famous musicians. The upstairs gallery features Paulette’s paintings of dancing female figures and abstract mountain landscapes.
The main gallery has a section dedicated to horses. A 6-foot-tall portrait of a horse with thick impasto texture hangs next to paintings of wild horses running free in a Cubist style.
In another section, visitors will see local scenes from the Blue Ridge Parkway along with deer and bears. There’s also a gallery space dedicated to Paulette’s colorful op art inspired paintings based on geometric patterns.
Paulette is a self-taught artist who uses uninhibited, energetic brushstrokes to create paintings that leap off the canvas, alive with color, texture and movement. His work can be viewed online at www.kentpaulette.com. Paulette also commissions custom pet portraits.
The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts
423 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, located on King Street in Boone, has seven galleries with changing contemporary art exhibitions and is the largest facility of its kind in the region. The Turchin Center galleries are currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, however, the installation of new exhibitions continues and all galleries are highlighted on the tcva.org website and via social media.
Gallery A features Elizabeth M. Claffey’s exhibition “Matrilinear,” an ongoing series that addresses embodied memory and its relationship to personal, familial and cultural identity. Family folklore and ritual are explored through photographs revealing the physical remnants of a body long gone; including stains, tears and loose thread from clothing that was kept close to the body for comfort and protection.
“UnEqual Scenes” by Johnny Miller is in Gallery B. Miller is a photographer and filmmaker specializing in documentary projects. Based in Cape Town, South Africa, he has extensive networks and knowledge of contemporary African and world issues.
His focus is on the urban, cultural, and social issues facing humanity in a fast-changing world.
Opening later in June are two new exhibitions including “Afterimage Anxiety: Joshua Rose” in the Mezzanine Gallery and “Rain and the River: Jacklyn St. Aubyn” in the Community Gallery. Joshua Rose considers this series of work his autobiography, calling it “my studio landscape, a collection of old roads to be re-investigated and re-asserted through re-engagement.
Continuing exhibitions include “Lian Lian — An installation by Hui Chi Lee” which reflects on the complex and multi-faceted aspect of human relationships.
Lesia Maruschak, a photography-based artist with a unique lens on the creation of mobile memorial spaces is highlighted in her works, “MARIA” and “OH CANADA.” This exhibition is in the Mayer Gallery and can be seen through the windows of King Street and the glass doors off the main plaza of the Turchin Center.
Outside of COVID-19, gallery hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, and from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Friday.
For more information about exhibitions and programs, visit tcva.org or call (828) 262-3017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.