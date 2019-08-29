Alta Vista Gallery
2839 Broadstone Road,
Valle Crucis
(828) 963-5247
New oils by Sheila Hancock have arrived at the gallery, all featuring local scenes in the High Country, such as Price Lake. Hancock has won many awards, including the honor of having a painting permanently hung in the Governor’s Mansion in Georgia. Alta Vista regularly shows more than 35 paintings by Hancock, an impressionist whose oils are calming and peaceful.
Alta Vista Gallery has also five new oils by Amos Westmoreland, the gallery’s top seller last year. Westmoreland paints only with palette knives, no brushes, so his work is thickly textured. He is also known for the great variety of colors in each painting.
Another gallery artist, Jeremy Sams, also brought new work, including a painting of a fly fisherman and a painting of waterlilies on Bass Lake. Sams, who shows over 25 paintings at Alta Vista, is a representational Impressionist enjoys producing plein air pieces.
Also, Monique Carr recently won another “Juror’s Choice” award and was written about in the prestigious magazine, Fine Art Collector. Alta Vista shows more than 30 paintings by Carr, who is a nationally acclaimed Modern Impressionist oil painter whose work is atmospheric and textural.
In its 29th year, Alta Vista Gallery shows more than 100 artists in all media specializing in mountain landscapes. The gallery is constantly receiving new landscape paintings by award-winning artists. View images of paintings on the gallery’s Facebook page @AltaVistaGallery.
Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, which are open by request.
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery
9600 Linville Falls
Highway,
Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
This unique arts destination highlights sculpture for outdoors and interiors. Representing the work of accomplished sculptors working in diverse materials and styles, the location also includes the working studio of well known sculptor Bill Brown.
Visitors are welcome to visit six days a week during the summer from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to walk the grounds, sit under the trees and discover works inside the gallery, all the artwork exhibited both inside and outside are available for purchase, from small works for interiors to large scale outdoor works.
The garden features sculptures by artist Bill Brown, figurative works in clay by Tinka Jordy, stone sculpture by Carl Peverall, Beau Lyday’s gothic inspired works in reclaimed metal and wood and cast iron and steel sculptures by Tripp Jarvis, with clay sculptures and large pots by Joseph Sand. The sculpture gallery includes work in a variety of mediums; cast glass by Rick Beck, animal sculptures by Christine Kosiba, woven copper by Virginia Fisher, works in clay by Carmen Elliott, interior work by Bill Brown and more.
The gallery is located on Hwy. 221 in Linville Falls, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway at mile post 317, close to Linville Falls Hiking and directly across from The Linville Falls Winery. Contact Anvil Arts at (828) 765-6226 and liz@studiosculpture.com. Visit online at www.studiosculpture.com.
The Art Cellar
920 Shawneehaw Lane,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
Beginning on Aug. 20 and showing through Sept. 7, you can experience Noyes Capehart’s musings through his new exhibition, “Visual Reflections.” This show will feature the artist’s newest works as well as a glimpse into his past through imagery and the written word. Capehart paints and writes his recollections, creating a visual catalog of imagery and thoughts that span decades.
Noyes is a credit to the success of the ASU Art Department and the temperament of the current art world of the High Country and surrounding areas. In addition to his professional involvement in art, Noyes is also deeply involved with writing and has, since the early ‘70’s, completed numerous short stories, four novels and a novella.
All are welcome to view this exciting new exhibition, “Visual Reflections” by Noyes Capehart, Aug. 20–Sept. 7. Stop by and meet the artist from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
A High Country arts destination celebrating 26 seasons, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Highway 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage
155 Ginny Stevens Lane,
Blowing Rock
(828) 372-7005
The Cottage offers free weekly art shows with art for every interest and budget. Every week the gallery features different talented North Carolina artists using a variety of media in a studio setting. Shows run through the week of Sept. 15 from Monday through Sunday, lasting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The week of Aug. 15-25, Mabel Studios duo joins the residence series for an intimate look at their line of decorative arts. Meet the artists, Paul and Kim Fuelling, and see their handcrafted furniture along with unique wooden accents to learn what sets them apart from the large manufactures of today.
Ashe Arts Center Gallery
303 School Ave.,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-2787
Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BE Artists Gallery
The Historic Banner Elk School
185 Azalea Circle
Banner Elk
Featured artists at the BE Artists Gallery for the month of August includes Tony Bua, who is well known for his beautiful wood carvings of birds. You’ll find more than 10 species of hand-carved, hand-painted birds, including owls, hawks, songbirds, shorebirds and waterfowl.
Karen Dingo’s jewelry will also be featured. Many of Karen’s popular pieces begin with a flat sheet of metal or wire; she then uses a torch, hammers and hand tools to form metal into miniature pieces of wearable art. In addition to metal-smithing, she enjoys making lampwork beads from molten glass and fusing glass.
The Third Thursday Gallery Social will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 22 in Banner Elk at the gallery. Come by to enjoy the new displays and explore downtown.
Our feature spot in the gallery will showcase the work of Tony and Karen until the next Gallery Social on Sept. 19.
BE Artists Gallery is a cooperative of artists who have joined to open a gallery of fine arts and crafts in Banner Elk. Summer hours are 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum
159 Ginny Stevens Ln.,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-9099
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is a hub of artistry and entertainment in the heart of the High Country.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m., join Benjamin Filene, Chief Curator at the North Carolina Museum of History, to explore day-to-day life in Greensboro’s Cone mill villages. This event is free for BRAHM members and $5 for nonmembers.
The Maker’s Table will feature Sandy Adair weaving tapestries and explaining the process from start to finish. Join her at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Free for BRAHM members, $5 for nonmembers.
Explore Matisse drawings that are currently exhibited in “Modern Visions, Modern Art: The Cone Sisters in North Carolina” from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Sept. 11-13. Preregistration is required online. $225 for BRAHM members, $245 for nonmembers.
Then, on Sept. 14 from 1-5 p.m., join the Southern Highland Craft Guild to make a little fairy mermaid from cloth to hang on the wall. Parts will be pre-stitched to maximize playtime. Please preregister online. $65 for BRAHM members, $75 for nonmembers.
On Sunday, Sept. 15, from 4-6 p.m., enjoy internationally renowned violist and celebrated NPR commentator Miles Hoffman and brilliant pianist Reiko Uchida as they join forces for a program featuring the music of Bach, Schumann and Brahms. Tickets available online. Prices range from $13-$20.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Monday.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery
7539 Valley Blvd.,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
On Instagram and Facebook: @brframeworks
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is celebrating 25 years in business this year! Tim Miller opened the shop in 1994 and now is the leading purveyor of fine art in Blowing Rock. The gallery displays a number of local contemporary artists like Lita Gatlin, Jason Drake, Robin Wellner, Amy Sullivan and many more. Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is also the Nation’s leading seller of Elliott Daingerfield pieces, with a total of 162 paintings sold. Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery boasts two Certified Picture Framers working side by side to ensure the highest quality framing and preservation in their shop.
The shop and gallery are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. Please call or email the gallery for any questions regarding current art exhibitions.
Blue Ridge Artisan Center
201 W. Main Street,
Wilkesboro
(336) 990-9500
The Blue Ridge Artisan Center sends guests on a journey of discovery and adventure that defines the indomitable spirit of the people of Northwest North Carolina, where art is created and music is made.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace
377 Shadowline Drive,
Boone
(828) 264-1789
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace, located at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone, has filled its four galleries with another collection of locally created artwork.
During the month of August, Blue Ridge ArtSpace is proud to present another wonderful exhibition of works by members of the High Country Watermedia Society. This annual exhibition has become a tradition since 1997 for both the ArtSpace and the Watermedia Society.
The Open Door Gallery is featuring a unique exhibition of wood carvings created by Bennie Robinson. Robinson, who was the founder and former owner of Creekside Electronics, has been actively doing woodcarvings for many years. He has been actively involved in Watauga Woodcarvers and has also taught wood carving both here in North Carolina and also in Arizona, where he spends the winter months.
During August, the Serendipity Gallery will feature an exhibition of works entitled “Can’t Draw a Straight Line.” So many times non-artists will claim that their inability to draw a straight line is why they don’t draw, but with this exhibit, the artists of the Serendipity Gallery will demonstrate just how much can be accomplished without drawing straight lines and that, in fact, it’s the non-straight lines that often make a great drawing. Artists who exhibit in this gallery are participants in art classes at the Lois E. Harrell Senior Center in Boone and the Western Watauga Community Center in Cove Creek.
The Young Artists Gallery will feature a not-to-be-missed multi-generational exhibition by the Rosenburger family. Young artists Taylor and Zoe Rosenberger and Cammi Reinhold are joined by parents (and aunts and uncles) Shannon, Gretchen, Brittany, Amy, Jesse, and Nate Rosenberger and Danielle Rosenberger Garnes plus their grandmother, Kathy Rosenberger, and their great-grandmother Dorothy O’Connor Torbert in exhibiting oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, sketches, dress designs and 3D computer drawing. Topics range from trains to dogs to dragons to landscapes.
Bolick and Traditions Pottery
1155 Main St.,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
www.bolickandtraditionspottery.com
Bolick and Traditions Pottery welcomes Pete and Kim McWhirter to their shop in Blowing Rock. Pete and Kim are second-generation potters and have a shop near the South Toe River valley near Mt. Mitchell. Long-time friends and musicians, their glazes and shapes blend nicely with the Bolick blue and the very popular bluegrass color from Traditions. Stop in and help us welcome the McWhirters to Blowing Rock.
The shop also carries locally made soaps and candles by Mary Ferrell, jewelry by Melissa Cox of the Vintage Locket and The Artist Jay of Greensboro.
The store hosts two wood kiln openings and various other events throughout the year. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy 105 S.,
Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
The Tour de Art, a coalition of galleries and artists’ studios, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. These tours are held on the fourth Saturday, June through November with yellow signs marking the venues and maps are available at the gallery.
For this Tour de Art Andrew Braitman will host an Art Talk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gallery. He plans a discussion on beauty and substance in his creative process.
Braitman’s “Edge of Brilliance by Evolution” exhibition, which can be viewed through Sept.15, consists of more than 25 paintings ranging from 10” x 8” to 66” x 33”. His paintings project his brilliant color combinations and compositions which make his work very powerful and dramatic. He paints Mother Nature’s beauty along with a composed balance of elements to bring life and signature to his work.
Braitman is a full-time painter for more than 40 years with international stature. His paintings have been featured in galleries, individual and group exhibitions in Santa Fe; Chicago; Atlanta; Millburn, New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; Noorbeck, Holland; Rio de Janiero and Curitiba, Brazil.
Upcoming events include the Autumn Group Exhibition beginning Oct. 12 featuring “Retrospective – Linking Past to Present through Contemporary Art” by Toni Carlton.
Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, seven miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and eight miles from Blowing Rock on highway 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about our gallery workshops, artists or exhibitions call (828) 963-4288.
Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery
205 Johnson Lane,
Crossnore
(828) 733-3144
www.crossnore.org/fine-arts-gallery
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and fine craft persons. A portion of all proceeds benefit the children of Crossnore School and Children’s Home.
Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crown Gallery
1153 Main St,.
Blowing Rock
(828) 818-0008
Crown Gallery is proud to represent exceptional local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, each offering a unique style. The gallery has been designed with a relaxed atmosphere to comfortably view the ever-changing collection.
Gallery owners, James Selby Rue and Carolyn Crocker-Rue, bring many years of combined experience in the field of art to their roles as curators of original fine art by an exceptional roster of mid-career professional artists.
James Selby Rue studied at the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, The American Academy of Art in Chicago and received an MFA and business degree in Boston. He taught classes and owned a successful advertising and product design agency with offices in Chicago, Boston and Miami for more than 40 years.
Carolyn Crocker-Rue is an oil painter specializing in the landscape. Her work has been consistently represented in national level galleries for the last 20-plus years and has earned a loyal following in North America, Mexico, Great Britain and Australia.
Together they continue to develop innovative fine art products, such as the RUE Signature Wall Easel, that are used by artists around the world.
Gallery summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday.
Doe Ridge Pottery
585 W. King St. #D,
Boone
(828) 264-1127
www.doeridgepottery.homestead.com
Lazy last Days of Summer at Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery are a destination experience, not only do we have a gallery full of locally made work, we also house a working studio on the premises.
Visitors to downtown Boone can enjoy watching work being made in the studio Monday through Friday. This includes seeing pots thrown, designed, carved, glazed and formed by hand. Be sure you schedule your own trip down King Street and the historic downtown district and stop in to see us at Doe Ridge Pottery Studio! You are assured to be wowed with our beautiful collection as well as being welcomed by Bob and his staff.
Other than our master potter Bob Meier, our other potters featured in our gallery are Becki Henderson-Gow, Carol King, Cindy Pacileo, Claire Lenahan, Connie Cox, Gene Arnold and Latonna Bowman, Jimmy Savely, Millie Goodnight, Nathan Fields, Nancy Graham, Maggie Black, Patti Carmen-Whitehead and Stephanie Welden. Each of our artists brings their own unique personality and creative gifting to the art of ceramics, providing an array of both functional and decorative pieces. We also feature beautiful silver jewelry by Kathy Smith and Pam Hoffman.
Be sure to mark your calendars for a special evening demonstration by Nathan Fields on Oct. 4 during our next Art Crawl event. That evening we will stay open until 8:30.
Doe Ridge Pottery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Florence Thomas Art School and Gallery
10 S. Jefferson Ave.,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
The Florence Thomas Art School gallery hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hands Gallery
543 W King St.,
Boone
(828) 262-1970
All members live within 50 miles of the gallery, and the gallery has consignment from other parts of the state.
The gallery, open 45 years, offers a selection of jewelry, fiber, baskets, pottery, photos, gourds, woodblock prints, soaps, mosaics, stained glass, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture and many other hand-crafted items. Hands Gallery is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jones House Cultural and Center
604 W. King St.,
Boone
(828) 268-6280
Each month a new artist or organization will present their work in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. For the 2019 gallery schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, visit the Jones House online.
The Jones House galleries are open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Jones House website for the 2019 gallery schedule.
Martin House Gallery
1098 Main St.,
Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
The Historic Martin House located in the heart of Blowing Rock has been showcasing the areas most established artist for over 30 years.
This week the Martin House Gallery will be hosting live plein air painting by artist Dee Beard Dean. Dee is a Signature Member of the American Impressionist Society (AIS), an Honorary Signature Member of International Plein Air Painters (IPAP) and a member of Oil Painters of America.
Dee is also known in the art world as an early pioneer in the plein air movement, and she is founder of Plein Air Painters of the Southeast (PAP-SE). She will be painting local scenes in and around Blowing Rock for three days.
The wet paint sale will be on Monday, Sept. 2, starting at 4 p.m. at the Martin House Gallery. Please come and join us for a reception and book signing of “A Painter by Providence” on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 4-8 p.m.
Other featured artists include Ben Long, Chris Bell, Kim Abernethy and Raymond Byram.
The gallery offers free delivery and installation as well as after hour showings. Visit the Martin House Gallery website to see artist and available work. Find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram at martinhousegallery. The gallery also offers showings after hours by request (336) 508-2828.
Mountain Blue Gallery
151 Shawneehaw Ave.,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-4477
Mountain Blue Gallery is located in the heart of Banner Elk, featuring fine art from renowned local and regional artists and master craftsmen. The gallery represents more than 30 artists offering a diverse selection styles and mediums including original encaustics, oils, acrylics, ceramics, jewelry, glass, textiles and more.
Camera to Wall, Homegrown Images is the theme of a new showing by Jim Magruder. Jim is a year round resident of area and focuses on stunning local photography. Known for his stunning point of views, Jim Magruder is presenting his photography featuring surrounding areas of the Blue Ridge along with scenes from around the world. His latest work, ‘McRae Peak on the top of Grandfather Mountain Trail,’ can been seen on the cover of the Winter 2018 Edition of Carolina Mountain Life Magazine.
Nthº Gallery
683 W. King St.,
Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery and Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation-supported art venue serving as an incubator for emerging and established artists in the Boone area.
R.T. Morgan Art Gallery and Glass by Camille
120 N. Jefferson Ave.,
West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328
R.T. and Camille Morgan invite you to experience their work in more than eight media in their combined 60 years in creating art.
Sculpture in stone, steel, wood and copper, and abstract and realistic paintings in oil and acrylic are on display. Come by and see the new work.
Sally Nooney Gallery
7143 N.C.-194,
Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney Gallery offers unique glass sculptures to brighten your garden or entrance, and beautiful new paintings ready to grace your home. Love bears and other animals? Join the gallery for Tour de Art the fourth Saturday of each month. Find Sally Nooney Gallery on Highway 194 midway between Banner Elk and Valle Crucis.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s is currently featuring large-scale paintings of local wildlife, mountain landscapes and portraits of famous musicians by artist Kent Paulette.
Paulette will be painting live at Studio 140 outside by the fire pits on Saturday evenings this summer. He’ll also be discussing his work and leading tours through the main gallery and throughout Studio 140’s exhibit spaces.
Paulette is a self-taught artist who uses uninhibited, energetic brushstrokes to create paintings that leap off the canvas, alive with color, texture and movement. His work can be viewed online at www.kentpaulette.com.
Studio 140 is also participating in the 11th Annual Tour de Art which takes place on the fourth Saturday of each month this summer. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts
423 W. King St., Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center, located on King Street in Boone, has seven galleries with changing contemporary art exhibitions and is the largest facility of its kind in the region.
The current exhibition in the Main Gallery is “Let the Circle Be Unbroken.” Artists Gretchen and Steve Lotz continue to inspire, challenge and find mystery in each other after nearly five decades of an aesthetically inspired partnership. The intertwined worlds they have fashioned find form in the organically entangled artworks they create.
“Beyond the Plantations: Images of the New South,” is a collection of photographs by Michelle Van Parys presenting the contemporary southern landscape in all of its rich complexity.
“1, 2, 3, 4, 5…A site-specific installation” by Australian artist, Jodi Woodward asks viewers to reflect on how they (we) choose to spend the time we are given in our lives.
Bill Brown has created a stunning exhibition entitled “Refugee,” a collection of sculptures created in response to the growing international crisis affecting millions around the globe.
“My Place or Yours?” with guest curator Cara Hagan explores the politics and practice of collaborative work through the philosophy and practice of “artistic surrogacy.”
Upcoming exhibitions include “Metaphorical Reality: Keith Bryant” which will begin Sept. 6.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. For more information about exhibitions and programs, visit tcva.org or call (828) 262-3017.
