Alta Vista Gallery
2839 Broadstone Road,
Valle Crucis
(828) 963-5247
Alta Vista Gallery has recently added 14 new oils by award-winning Monique Carr, who is a nationally acclaimed modern impressionist painter.
In its 29th year, Alta Vista Gallery shows more than 100 artists in all media specializing in mountain landscapes. The gallery is receiving new landscape paintings by award-winning artists Jeremy Sams, Amos Westmoreland and Sheila Hancock. View images of paintings on the gallery’s Facebook page @AltaVistaGallery.
Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, which are open by request.
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery
9600 Linville Falls
Highway,
Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery represents accomplished sculptors working in diverse materials and styles. Anvil Arts is also the working studio of Brown.
Visitors are encouraged to walk the grounds, sit under the trees and discover works inside the gallery. Owner and curator Liz Brown is happy to share information about the sculptures and the artists and is available to assist with private, public and corporate collections along with site selection. All works inside and outside are available for purchase.
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from 1-5 p.m. and by appointment. Located at 9600 Linville Falls Highway in Linville Falls.
The Art Cellar
920 Shawneehaw Lane,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
Watercolor artist, Robert Eoff brings to life the scenes of everyday life in the mountains and streams of North Carolina. Eoff finds mountain streams with fly fisherman, rusty-roofed barns, white clap board churches and everyday people to be some of his favorite subjects to paint.
Clay artist, Judy Brater was raised by women who worked in the arts. These roots can be seen in Brater’s work. Her ceramic pieces are hand built, piece by piece, marrying textures and color. Bright colors in contrast with the organic shapes of the forms create a treat for the eyes.
“Through the Eyes of Robert Eoff and the Nature of Clay by Judy Brater” will be on display at the gallery from now through June 8 with an opening reception from 4-6 p.m. on May 25.
A High Country arts destination celebrating 26 seasons, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Highway 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ashe Arts Center Gallery
303 School Ave.,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-2787
Hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum
159 Chestnut St.,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-9099
BRAHM now offers free admission.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Monday.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery
7539 Valley Blvd.,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
On Instagram and Facebook: @brframeworks
This spring, Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is excited to announce it’s 25th anniversary as a thriving business in the High Country. Some of the artists featured this year include Wes Waugh, Joe Miller, Lita Gatlin and Jason Drake. Join the gallery for a celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, for a complimentary barbecue luncheon by RSVP only.
Aside from being a fine art gallery, Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is also an accredited frame shop, with two dedicated certified picture framers to assist with any questions regarding design or preservation of valuable paintings, photographs or objects.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is the nation’s leading seller in antique historic paintings by the well-known Elliott Daingerfield, with a collective 162 paintings sold since opening in 1994. The gallery continually adds new inventory of Daingerfield paintings, as well as brings in new work from contemporary artists to display weekly.
Visit the gallery’s website for details regarding the upcoming shows in June, July and August of this year.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the gallery or email brart@bellsouth.net with any questions or concerns.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace
377 Shadowline Drive,
Boone
(828) 264-1789
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace, a community arts hub filled with four galleries, classrooms and a gift shop, is the home of the Watauga County Arts Council. During the month of May they are proud to present “MooJoy Love” featuring the works of Susan B. Marlowe. Marlowe is an acrylic multimedia artist who lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains. She is known for her whimsical and joyful paintings which often depict colorful cows, “dream dogs” and “bliss birds.”
Marlowe was formally trained at the University of Kentucky and has since studied under artists such as Vae Hamilton and Kijung Lizee. Marlowe became a juried member of Blue Ridge Artisan Center in 2019.
Marlowe’s paintings have been exhibited in numerous solo, juried and group exhibitions, internationally as well as locally and regionally, and she is currently participating with the Out of the Blue group of women artists. To see more of her work visit www.susanbmarlowe.com.
The Open Door Gallery is featuring a unique exhibition which was the product created through a Grassroots Grants awarded to AppHealthCare from the Watauga County Arts Council. Entitled “High Country Capable, A Photovoice Project” the project features the stories of individuals in our community with diverse abilities and their employment in the High Country.
Photovoice, a self-advocacy tool, blends a grassroots approach to photography and social action. The goal of this project was to highlight the capabilities of youth with special health care needs through professional photographs taken by photographer Dawn Shumate and to tell their own stories, enabling them to act as potential catalysts for social change. The project organizer was McKenzie Mayes.
During May the Serendipity Gallery artists are featuring an exhibition of works entitled “Altered Reality.” Artists who exhibit in this gallery participants in art classes at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone and the Western Watauga Community Center in Cove Creek. Art classes are taught by Marsha Holmes and are free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Besides the four new exhibitions, each of the four classrooms of the building will also feature interesting demonstrating artists and participatory activities. This month’s activities feature music by Graham Ferrell, a painting demonstration by Earl Davis, and a book signing by Maryrose Carroll.
Bolick and Traditions Pottery
1155 Main St., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
www.bolickandtraditionspottery.com
The gallery unites three potters from the Owens family: Original Owens Pottery, Glenn and Lula Owens Bolick and Michael and Janet Calhoun. The gallery displays functional pottery including mugs, bowls and serving pieces. Folk art face jugs such as wizards, Santas, Monday/Friday jugs and clay spirits. Glazes featured are deep cobalt blues, greens and the well-known signature “Owens Red.”
Other potters include Sue Salvaterra of Weaverville, Carolin Wike of Lenoir and Belinda Wight of Cary.
The shop also carries locally made soaps and candles by Mary Ferrell, jewelry by Melissa Cox of the Vintage Locket and The Artist Jay of Greensboro.
The store hosts two wood kiln openings and various other events throughout the year. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy 105 S.,
Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
New artwork is arriving daily as Carlton Gallery prepares for its 37th year of showcasing fine art in all media by local, regional and national artists.
The Spring Group Exhibition is planned for May 25 with an artists’ reception from 2 to 5 p.m., and it is free and open to the public.
The exhibition features “New Beginnings with Jewels of Art” — a collection of work that will fill the gallery with color, light and creative energy
Landscape paintings by Egidio Antonaccio, Mary Martha McKinley, Sharon Rusch Shaver, Kevin Beck, Linda Apriletti and Connie Winters will reveal their varied techniques and color palettes. Andrew Braitman will epitomize his passion for trees and water in his abstract landscapes.
Tonya Bottomley will exhibit non-objective abstracts with an orderly composition of lines and shipes, while Lisa Boardwine layers textures, marks and colors to create a history of surface on her oil and cold wax paintings.
New figurative work by Kate Worm is soft and lyrical and compositionally complete. Mixed media figurative paintings of Marion Cloaninger find beauty in the mundane and illuminate her subject matter, while Debbie Arnold’s visionary paintings reflect her intuitive process and motivation of beauty, aesthetics and harmony.
Laura Hughes renders contemporary paintings that bridge realism and abstraction to capture the drama and beauty of the horse. Colorful still life paintings by Mary Dobbin are filled with flowers and other objects. Trenna McNabb reflects her interest in nature and the environment in her paintings.
Watercolor landscapes by Freeman Beard capture color, mood and truth of his subject. Mary Kamerer, Karin Neuvirth, Allison Chambers and Ralph James are new gallery artists whose impressionistic paintings are rendered in each artist’s personal style encompassing diverse landscapes, florals and more.
New three dimensional work in this exhibition contains sculptural assembled glass by Fred Mead along with turned and carved vessels and bowls by John Melius. Wrought iron and stone sundials are designed by John Cotter. Mary-Ann Prack exhibits ceramic cubist style masks on stands. Clay artists Molly Lithgo exhibits hand-carved and painted mugs, vases and bowls while Laurie Caffrey’s new line of mugs, large and small bowls have hand-painted designs and etchings.
Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on N.C. 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community.
Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery
205 Johnson Lane,
Crossnore
(828) 733-3144
www.crossnore.org/fine-arts-gallery
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and fine craft persons. A portion of all proceeds benefit the children of Crossnore School and Children’s Home.
Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Doe Ridge Pottery
585 W. King St. #D,
Boone
(828) 264-1127
www.doeridgepottery.homestead.com
Doe Ridge Pottery will host the Vases and Blooms show through May. This is an annual collaboration between Doe Ridge Pottery and Potters of the Blue Ridge.
In addition, the gallery’s shelves are filled with handmade pieces by owner Bob Meier, Becki Henderson-Gow, Carol King, Cindy Pacileo, Claire Lenahan, Connie Cox, Gene Arnold, Jimmy Savely, Nathan Fields, Nancy Graham, Patti Carmen-Whitehead and Stephanie Welden.
Visitors to downtown Boone can enjoy watching work being made in the studio Monday through Friday. This includes seeing pots thrown, designed, carved, glazed and formed by owner Bob Meier and his staff.
Doe Ridge Pottery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Florence Thomas Art School and Gallery
10 S. Jefferson Ave.,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
The Florence Thomas Art School gallery hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hands Gallery
543 W King St., Boone
(828) 262-1970
Hands Gallery, open 45 years, offers a selection of jewelry, fiber, baskets, pottery, photos, gourds, woodblock prints, soaps, mosaics, stained glass, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture and many other hand-crafted items.
Jones House Cultural and Community Center
604 W. King St., Boone
(828) 268-6280
The Jones House presents Tyrie “Ty” Brown’s exhibit, “Terra Incognita.” Brown has been involved in photography for more than 40 years. His work ranges from photojournalism, publishing and fine art photography. Brown’s photography training began in the late ‘60s and focused primarily on photojournalism for newspapers and magazines.
His foray into fine art photography began when his career turned to the publishing field, which has resulted in a diverse collection of images that will be showcased in the Mazie Jones Gallery.
The title of Brown’s exhibit, “Terra Incognita,” comes from a term used in cartography, the study and practice of making maps, for the regions of Earth that had not yet been explored or mapped. “Terra Incognita” will be on display in the Mazie Jones Gallery for the entire month of May.
Each month a new artist or organization will present their work in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. For the 2019 gallery schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, visit the Jones House online.
The Jones House galleries are open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Jones House website for the 2019 gallery schedule.
Martin House Gallery
1098 Main St.,
Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
The Martin House Gallery will showcase new original work from one of the area’s favorite local artists: Kim Abernethy.
Abernethy has lived in Boone with her husband for more than 30 years. She has a deep love for the mountains and her work focuses mainly on those places untouched by development.
Along with Abernethy, the gallery will show work by renowned artist Ben Long, Chris Bell, Raymond Byram and Christy Dunn.
Visit the Martin House Gallery website to see more pieces located in the gallery. Find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram @martinhousegallery.
The gallery is open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 pm. Saturday and Sunday.
Mountain Blue Gallery
151 Shawneehaw Ave.,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-4477
Cindy McEnery upcoming show “Carolina Wildlife” is a discovery in photograph exhibit. An opening artist reception will be held at the gallery from 3-6 p.m. on June 8.
McEnery is a recognized photographer whose work has been featured in many publications including Walter Magazine, and newspapers and magazines in Raleigh and Western North Carolina. Her wildlife photos have been chosen by Micato Safaris.
Colonial Williamsburg has used her work on calendars and on their blog site. She is also the photographer for the Carolina Ballet and the Raleigh Little Theater.
Mountain Blue Gallery represents more than 20 artists offering a diverse selection of original encaustics, oils, acrylics, ceramics, jewelry, glass, textiles and more.
The gallery’s summer workshop schedule and registration are now available on the gallery’s website. Mountain Blue Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Nthº Gallery
683 W. King St., Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery and Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation-supported art venue serving as an incubator for emerging and established artists in the Boone area.
R.T. Morgan Art Gallery and Glass by Camille
120 N. Jefferson Ave., West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328
R.T. and Camille Morgan invite you to experience their work in more than eight media in their combined 60 years in creating art.
Sculpture in stone, steel, wood and copper, and abstract and realistic paintings in oil and acrylic are on display. Come by and see the new work.
Sally Nooney Gallery
7143 N.C.-194,
Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney Gallery offers unique glass sculptures to brighten your garden or entrance, and beautiful new paintings ready to grace your home. Love bears and other animals?
Join the gallery for Tour de Art the fourth Saturday of each month. Find Sally Nooney Gallery on Highway 194 midway between Banner Elk and Valle Crucis.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s is currently featuring new large-scale paintings of local wildlife, mountain landscapes and portraits of famous musicians by artist Kent Paulette.
Paulette will be painting live at Studio 140 and inside Sorrento’s on Saturday evenings this spring. On warm nights, Paulette will set up his easel outside and paint by the fire pits in downtown Banner Elk. Paulette will also discuss his work and leading tours through the main gallery and throughout Studio 140’s exhibit spaces.
Paulette is a self-taught artist who uses uninhibited, energetic brushstrokes to create paintings alive with color, texture and movement. His work can be viewed online at www.kentpaulette.com.
The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts
423 W. King St., Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center has seven galleries with changing contemporary art exhibits and is the largest facility of its kind in the region. Currently, the galleries are featuring compelling exhibits from locations and artists around the world. “Plein Air: The Southern Appalachian Forest” by artists Reiko Goto and Tim Collins reflects the artists’ interests in carbon exchange and the impact on one leaf on a tree. The 16th annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition provides both amateur and professional photographers the opportunity to showcase their interpretation of the unique character, people, places and pursuits that distinguish the Southern Appalachians.
“Pieces of the Puzzle: Community Outreach programs” celebrates the artwork created in the Turchin Center’s outreach programs. Full Circle: 2018 Center Award Winners features award-winning work by photographers who investigate current social, environmental and political issues of critical global importance.
In the Main Gallery, “The Great Enemy of Truth,” by Elizabeth Alexander with music by Todd Bowers, is a site-specific installation featuring intricate paper installations, suspended sculpture, found objects, costumes, dinner plates and sound for an immersive experience.
Coming soon are two new exhibitions: “Refugee” by Bill Brown, a sculpture series created in response to the growing international crisis affecting millions around the globe, and “My Place or Yours?” with guest curator Cara Hagan. Both open on June 7.
The gallery is free and open to the public.
Hours from Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday-Friday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday hours are noon to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.