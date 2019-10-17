Alta Vista Gallery2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis
(828) 963-5247
This week, the gallery received new oils by Monique Carr, who recently won another “Juror’s Choice” award and was written about in the prestigious magazine, Fine Art Collector. Alta Vista shows more than 30 paintings by Carr, who is a nationally acclaimed Modern Impressionist oil painter whose work is atmospheric and textural.
New oils by Sheila Hancock have also arrived at the gallery, all featuring local scenes in the High Country, such as Price Lake. Hancock has won many awards, including the honor of having a painting permanently hung in the Governor’s Mansion in Georgia. Alta Vista regularly shows more than 35 paintings by Hancock, an impressionist whose oils are calming and peaceful.
Alta Vista Gallery has five new oils by Amos Westmoreland, the gallery’s top seller last year. Westmoreland paints only with palette knives, no brushes, so his work is thickly textured. He is also known for the great variety of colors in each painting.
This week, the gallery received new work by Jeremy Sams, who was recently juried into an internationally acclaimed painting competition — chosen as one of 50 among thousands of world-wide entrants — and became one of their top sellers. Sams is a representational Impressionist who paints “en plein air” and shows more than 25 acrylic paintings at Alta Vista, often depicting the Watauga River, Bass Lake and other local scenes.
In its 29th year, Alta Vista Gallery shows more than 100 artists in all media specializing in mountain landscapes. The gallery is constantly receiving new landscape paintings by award-winning artists. View images of paintings on the gallery’s Facebook page @AltaVistaGallery.
Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, which are open by request.
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery
9600 Linville Falls
Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
Join in the Open House this weekend at Linville Falls Sculpture Destination, representing multiple artists and also the studio of sculptor Bill Brown. Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery invites visitors to explore, experience and collect sculpture displayed in the garden, gallery and studio.
The celebration begins on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., relax, enjoy the art, sip some Apple Cider, try some sweet and savory treats. Sculpture for interiors and exteriors, in clay, glass, stone and metal by nine accomplished artists.
Visitors are welcome to visit the gallery five days a week through October. Come by Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk the grounds, sit under the trees and discover works inside the gallery, all the artwork exhibited both inside and outside are available for purchase, from small works for interiors to large scale outdoor works.
The gallery is located on Hwy. 221 in Linville Falls, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway at mile post 317, close to Linville Falls Hiking and directly across from The Linville Falls Winery. Contact Anvil Arts at (828) 765-6226 and liz@studiosculpture.com. Visit online at www.studiosculpture.com.
The Art Cellar
920 Shawneehaw Lane, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
A High Country arts destination celebrating 26 seasons, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Highway 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Art Cellar will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, and all day Saturday, Oct. 19, for a family wedding.
Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage
155 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock
(828) 372-7005
Edgewood Cottage is currently closed for the season and will reopen in May 2020.
Ashe Arts Center Gallery
303 School Ave., West Jefferson
(336) 846-2787
Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BE Artists Gallery
The Historic Banner Elk School
185 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
BE Artists Gallery is a cooperative of artists who have joined to open a gallery of fine arts and crafts in Banner Elk. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum
159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-9099
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is a hub of artistry and entertainment in the heart of the High Country.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Monday.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery
7539 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
On Instagram and Facebook: @brframeworks
Located off of Highway 321 in Blowing Rock, Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery has been providing the highest quality fine art and framing to High Country and surrounding areas for 25 years! Tim Miller founded the shop in 1994 and pursued furthering his education in the art of framing by gaining the accolades of Certified Picture Framer and Guild Commended Framer.
In the last four years, the frame shop has acquired a secondary Certified Picture Framer, Alex Cirulis. Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery can provide educated help with making decisions about preserving your valuable art, photographs, prints, and objects. The shop has framed over 32,000 pieces of artwork and represents a variety of artists including local contemporary artists and historical artists.
The gallery is the nation’s leading seller of paintings and drawings by Elliott Daingerfield, North Carolina’s most recognized and prolific historical artist and early settler of the Blowing Rock area. There have been a record 164 Daingerfield paintings and drawings sold at the gallery!
With an emphasis on landscapes, the gallery represents numerous and well-known local and contemporary artists like local favorites Lita Gatlin and Wes Waugh. Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery tries to provide an array of styles ranging from hyperrealism like the wildlife paintings of Karla Mann and the stoic Wyeth-like paintings of Jason Drake, to palette knife impressionists like Robin Wellner. The gallery represents some well known artists from up and down the east coast as well, like Mark K. Horton and Bill Jameson.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be found on Facebook and Instagram under the handle @brframeworks. Currently, Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is doing giveaway for a trip to New York City so head over to their Facebook page to enter to win! For any questions please contact the gallery at (828) 295-0041.
Blue Ridge Artisan Center
201 W. Main Street, Wilkesboro
(336) 990-9500
The Blue Ridge Artisan Center sends guests on a journey of discovery and adventure that defines the indomitable spirit of the people of Northwest North Carolina, where art is created and music is made.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace
377 Shadowline Drive, Boone
(828) 264-1789
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace, located at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone, has filled its four galleries with another collection of locally created artwork. During the month of October, the Main Gallery features the work of Earl Davis and John Audish.
As an artist, Davis enjoys oil painting, focusing mostly on landscapes with a sprinkling of portraits and impressionism thrown in. However, he also enjoys lamp working (glassblowing), piloting aircrafts, writing books, and still continues as an interim pastor after having retired from his career as a minister.
Audish has always loved to draw. During his military service, his quick sketch of General Westmoreland became the general’s favorite. After a military career, he became a businessman and lives in Hickory with his wife, Sandy. Audish’s work in watercolor and oil is found throughout the Carolinas.
The Open Door Gallery is featuring an array of photographs taken by photographers off all degrees of skill from amateur to professional. Artists have also been encouraged to display their works in unique ways and even digital frames are welcomed.
Serendipity Gallery artists are urging the seasons along as they present an exhibition of works entitled “Autumn Beauty.” Artists who exhibit in this gallery participants in art classes at the Lois E. Harrell Senior Center in Boone and the Western Watauga Community Center in Cove Creek.
In the Young Artists Gallery, the kids have brought their grandparents along for the ride in a pairing of grandparent/grandchild works of art.
The four classrooms of the building will also feature interesting demonstrating artists and participatory activities. This months’ featured artists include three authors: Mar Startari Stegall, Bart Bare and Carey Rowland. A classroom demonstration will be held by Pat Grant.
Michael Raulson is an award winning photographer, whose work includes wildlife, portraits, landscapes and seascapes. He has acquired a wealth of knowledge about cameras through his career and how to make the changing technology work for you. He will be speaking on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. on “Mirrorless Cameras vs. DSLR Cameras.” Bring a dinner to enjoy during the presentation.
For more information, sign up on the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council’s website to receive monthly updates, check their website at www.watauga-arts.org, watch their Facebook and Instagram pages, or come by the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. You may also call them at (828) 264-1789.
The gallery is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1:30-5:30 p.m., and from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.
Bolick and Traditions Pottery
1155 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
www.bolickandtraditionspottery.com
Bolick and Traditions Pottery welcomes Pete and Kim McWhirter to their shop in Blowing Rock. Pete and Kim are second-generation potters and have a shop near the South Toe River valley near Mt. Mitchell. Long-time friends and musicians, their glazes and shapes blend nicely with the Bolick blue and the very popular bluegrass color from Traditions. Stop in and help us welcome the McWhirters to Blowing Rock.
The shop also carries locally made soaps and candles by Mary Ferrell, jewelry by Melissa Cox of the Vintage Locket and The Artist Jay of Greensboro.
Traditions Pottery will attend the N.C. State Fair again this year. Michael and Janet Calhoun have been a part of the Fair since 1985, by showing, selling and demonstrating their work in the Village of Yesteryear.
The store hosts two wood kiln openings and various other events throughout the year. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
Carlton Gallery opens its 37th Autumn Group Exhibition on Saturday, October 12 with an Artists’ Reception from 2-5 p.m. New work in paintings, sculpture, pottery and jewelry can be viewed along with greeting some of the standing gallery artists in attendance for this exhibition which is free of charge.
The group exhibition features gallery owner, Toni Carlton, with “Retrospective – Linking Past to Present through Contemporary Art” which is an overview of her life as an artist. She began as a fiber artist weaving landscape tapestries and contemporary designs using her hand-spun and dyed fibers. Figurative drawings from models were enjoyed with fellow artists, as well as loose acrylic brush drawings which allowed her an artistic shift. Carlton’s “Spirit of the Heart Series” mixed media paintings began a period of enlightenment which continues in her current work.
New paintings by Egidio Antonaccio display his unique interpretation of local landscapes in which he uses brushes for traditional work and palette knives for his more contemporary paintings. There are also paintings in the gallery by Eddie Kent Tallent, Allison Chambers and new addition, Carol Bodiford.
Andrew Braitman renders his landscapes in abstract using his masterful color palette along with Kate Worm and Marion Cloaninger’s imaginative paintings and figurative work.
The Plein Air landscapes of Linda Apriletti and Holly Glasscock are softly rendered with a limited color palette which enhances the interpretation of local landscapes. Laura Hughes’ contemporary horse paintings make the 37th Autumn Group Exhibition energetic and engaging.
Mary-Ann Prack creates ceramic figure sculptures in her distinctive style. Each sculpture is elegant, organic and reveals its own presence, personality and energy when viewed in person.
The gallery welcomes four more new artists. Linda Sacra creates blown glass beads for her exclusive jewelry designs, while Felipe Marcel’s stainless steel designs are kinetic and Asian in style for outdoor gardens. Chandra Cerchone-Peltier’s sculpture adds a whimsical, magical flair with her Antlers de Anima Series — Deer Woman of sculpted polymer clay with all handmade features and accessories.
Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on Hwy 105 south in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about our gallery workshops, artists or exhibitions call (828) 963-4288.
Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery
205 Johnson Lane, Crossnore
(828) 733-3144
www.crossnore.org/fine-arts-gallery
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and fine craft persons. A portion of all proceeds benefit the children of Crossnore School and Children’s Home.
Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crown Gallery
1153 Main St., Blowing Rock
(828) 818-0008
Crown Gallery is proud to represent exceptional local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, each offering a unique style. The gallery has been designed with a relaxed atmosphere to comfortably view the ever-changing collection.
Gallery owners, James Selby Rue and Carolyn Crocker-Rue, bring many years of combined experience in the field of art to their roles as curators of original fine art by an exceptional roster of mid-career professional artists.
James Selby Rue studied at the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, The American Academy of Art in Chicago and received an MFA and business degree in Boston. He taught classes and owned a successful advertising and product design agency with offices in Chicago, Boston and Miami for more than 40 years.
Carolyn Crocker-Rue is an oil painter specializing in the landscape. Her work has been consistently represented in national level galleries for the last 20-plus years and has earned a loyal following in North America, Mexico, Great Britain and Australia.
Together they continue to develop innovative fine art products, such as the RUE Signature Wall Easel, that are used by artists around the world.
Gallery summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday.
Doe Ridge Pottery
585 W. King Street #D, Boone
(828) 264-1127
www.doeridgepottery.homestead.com
Lazy last Days of Summer at Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery are a destination experience, not only do we have a gallery full of locally made work, we also house a working studio on the premises.
Doe Ridge Pottery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Florence Thomas Art School and Gallery
10 S. Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
The Florence Art School Gallery hosts an open studio every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. in the downtown studio space. This is a non-instructional, informal time to enjoy working and meeting other artists. Membership is $50 annually. Artists and the public are welcome. Visit the gallery website for more information.
Currently on exhibit through Oct. 31, is The Potters of the Blue Ridge Exhibition. The exhibit features twelve of the member potters with works that range from functional to sculptural.
The Christmas Market will be hosted at the art school over the last weekend in November. Cozy up with a cup of hot chocolate for the holiday weekend and find a unique gift. Inspired by the historic outdoor Christmas Markets of the world, this market will feature 16 local artist, artisan and craft vendors on Nov. 29-30.
The Florence Thomas Art School gallery hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hands Gallery
543 W King Street, Boone
(828) 262-1970
All members live within 50 miles of the gallery, and the gallery has consignment from other parts of the state.
The gallery, open 45 years, offers a selection of jewelry, fiber, baskets, pottery, photos, gourds, woodblock prints, soaps, mosaics, stained glass, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture and many other hand-crafted items. Hands Gallery is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jones House Cultural Center
604 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 268-6280
Each month a new artist or organization will present their work in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. For the 2019 gallery schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, visit the Jones House online.
The Jones House galleries are open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Jones House website for the 2019 gallery schedule.
Martin House Gallery
1098 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
The Historic Martin House located in the heart of Blowing Rock has been showcasing some of the regions most established and talented artist for over 30 years.
We have new arrivals available for viewing by artist Deborah Squire and Chris Bell. Other artist showings for October include Dee Beard Dean, Raymond Byram and Kim Abernethy. The gallery is also currently carrying a new line of hand sculpted metal flowers by N.Y. designer, Tommy Mitchell.
The gallery offers free delivery and installation as well as after hour showings. Visit the Martin House Gallery website to see artist and available work. Find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram at martinhousegallery. The gallery also offers showings after hours by request (336) 508-2828.
Mountain Blue Gallery
151 Shawneehaw Avenue, Banner Elk
(828) 898-4477
Mountain Blue Gallery is located in the heart of Banner Elk, featuring fine art from renowned local and regional artists and master craftsmen. The gallery represents more than 30 artists offering a diverse selection styles and mediums including original encaustics, oils, acrylics, ceramics, jewelry, glass, textiles and more.
R.T. Morgan Art Gallery and Glass by Camille120 N. Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328
R.T. and Camille Morgan invite you to experience their work in more than eight media in their combined 60 years in creating art. Sculpture in stone, steel, wood and copper, and abstract and realistic paintings in oil and acrylic are on display. Come by and see the new work.
Nthº Gallery
683 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery and Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation-supported art venue serving as an incubator for emerging and established artists in the Boone area.
Sally Nooney Gallery
7143 N.C.-194, Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney Gallery offers unique glass sculptures to brighten your garden or entrance, and beautiful new paintings ready to grace your home. Love bears and other animals? Join the gallery for Tour de Art the fourth Saturday of each month. Find Sally Nooney Gallery on Highway 194 midway between Banner Elk and Valle Crucis.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s features large paintings by artist Kent Paulette. As they enter the gallery, visitors will see paintings of animals that once roamed the area such as elk and wolves. They might hear live music coming from the next room which is dedicated to pop art portraits of famous musicians. The upstairs gallery features Paulette’s paintings of dancing female figures and abstract mountain landscapes.
The main gallery has a section dedicated to horses. A 6-foot-tall portrait of a horse with thick impasto texture hangs next to paintings of wild horses running free in a Cubist style. In another section, visitors will see local scenes from the Blue Ridge Parkway along with deer and bears. There’s also a gallery space dedicated to Paulette’s colorful op art inspired paintings based on geometric patterns.
Paulette is a self-taught artist who uses uninhibited, energetic brushstrokes to create paintings that leap off the canvas, alive with color, texture and movement. His work can be viewed online at www.kentpaulette.com.
Studio 140 is also participating in the 11th annual Tour de Art which takes place on the fourth Saturday of each month this summer.
The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts423 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center, located on King Street in Boone, has seven galleries with changing contemporary art exhibition and is the largest facility of its kind in the region.
Opening in the Mayer Gallery is “Metaphorical Reality.” Keith Bryant creates sculpture using steel, wood, ceramics and found objects. A portion of his sculpture is located outdoors adjacent to the grand staircase of the Turchin Center. This exhibit runs through February 2020, along with two continuing exhibits, “Beyond the Plantations” and “1, 2, 3, 4, 5,...”.
In the Main Gallery is “Let the Circle Be Unbroken.” Artists Gretchen and Steve Lotz continue to inspire, challenge, and find mystery in each other after nearly five decades of an aesthetically inspired partnership.
“Beyond the Plantations: Images of the New South”, Photographs by Michelle Van Parys presents the contemporary southern landscape in all of its rich complexity.
“1, 2, 3, 4, 5…A site-specific installation” by Australian artist, Jodi Woodward asks viewers to reflect on how they (we) choose to spend the time we are given in our lives.
Bill Brown has created a stunning exhibition entitled “Refugee,” a collection of sculptures created in response to the growing international crisis affecting millions around the globe.
“My Place or Yours?” with guest curator Cara Hagan explores the politics and practice of collaborative work through the philosophy and practice of “artistic surrogacy.”
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, and Friday, noon to 8 p.m.
For more information about exhibitions and programs, visit tcva.org or call (828) 262-3017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.