Alta Vista Gallery2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis
(828) 963-5247
In its 30th year, Alta Vista Gallery shows more than 100 artists in all media specializing in mountain landscapes. The gallery is constantly receiving new landscape paintings by award-winning artists.
Gallery owner Maria Hyde’s book, “He Gave Me Barn Cats,” is also available at the gallery, or from www.MariaSantomassoHyde.com. It’s the perfect gift for those who love animals and the High Country setting.
This week, the Alta Vista gallery received new oils by Monique Carr, who recently won another “Juror’s Choice” award and was written about in the prestigious magazine, Fine Art Collector. Alta Vista shows more than 30 paintings by Carr, who is a nationally acclaimed Modern Impressionist oil painter whose work is atmospheric and textural.
New oils by Sheila Hancock have also arrived at the gallery, all featuring local scenes in the High Country, such as Price Lake. Hancock has won many awards, including the honor of having a painting permanently hung in the Governor’s Mansion in Georgia. Alta Vista regularly shows more than 35 paintings by Hancock, an impressionist whose oils are calming and peaceful.
Alta Vista Gallery has five new oils by Amos Westmoreland, the gallery’s top seller last year. Westmoreland paints only with palette knives, no brushes, so his work is thickly textured. He is also known for the great variety of colors in each painting.
The gallery also recently received new work by Jeremy Sams, who was recently juried into an internationally acclaimed painting competition — chosen as one of 50 among thousands of world-wide entrants — and became one of their top sellers. Sams is a representational Impressionist who paints “en plein air” and shows more than 25 acrylic paintings at Alta Vista, often depicting the Watauga River, Bass Lake and other local scenes.
Gallery hours vary during the winter months. Please call (828) 963-5247 to hear the gallery’s winter hours. View images of paintings on the gallery’s Facebook page @AltaVistaGallery.
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery
9600 Linville Falls Highway, Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery is unique in offering visitors the opportunity to experience sculpture in our outdoor garden, easy to maintain social distances and wonderful to sit and enjoy the sculptures and nature. Currently the gallery is not keeping regular open hours, but visitors are welcome anytime and encouraged to call to discuss available artwork and make appointments to see artwork inside the gallery. The gallery staff looks forward to helping collectors find artwork to bring added beauty and serenity to home or workplace, intimate garden and broad landscapes.
Anvil Arts is the working studio of metal sculptor Bill Brown and the Garden and Gallery is focused on showcasing sculpture for interiors and exteriors, by numerous accomplished artists in metal, clay, stone and glass.
The gallery is located on Hwy. 221 in Linville Falls, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway at mile post 317, close to Linville Falls Hiking and directly across from The Linville Falls Winery. Contact Anvil Arts at (828) 765-6226 and liz@studiosculpture.com. Visit online at www.studiosculpture.com.
The Art Cellar
920 Shawneehaw Lane, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121, the Art Cellar Gallery will be closed until further notice.
In an announcement on March 30, the gallery owners said, “While we hope our doors will be open again before April 30, we are taking every day as it comes.”
A High Country arts destination celebrating 26 seasons, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Highway 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage
155 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock
(828) 372-7005
Edgewood Cottage is currently closed for the season and will reopen in May.
Ashe Arts Center Gallery
303 School Ave., West Jefferson
(336) 846-2787
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BE Artists Gallery
The Historic Banner Elk School
185 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
BE Artists Gallery is a cooperative of artists who have joined to open a gallery of fine arts and crafts in Banner Elk. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays from months April through December.
Winter gallery hours are limited to select weekends and by appointment from January through March. Please check the website for calendar updates at www.BEartistsgallery.com. Reach the gallery by email at art@BEartistsgallery.com.
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum
159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-9099
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is closed to the public until it’s deemed safe for groups to gather as a precaution against the COVID-19 outbreak. Programming and events have been updated on its website calendar.
During the pandemic-related closure, BRAHM is hosting programs online twice daily under its new program, BRAHM at Home. Videos revolving around BRAHM at Home can be found on the gallery’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCqtkpe1EtpzGj-WFguS8JUA.
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is a hub of artistry and entertainment in the heart of the High Country. The museum seeks to provide cultural enrichment to the High Country communities by promoting the arts and Southern Appalachian heritage and history through educational programs, exhibitions, activities and permanent collections.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. through the months of May to October. The museum is closed on Monday. See a full list of gallery events online at blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar.html/calendar/2019/11.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery
7539 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
On Instagram and Facebook: @brframeworks
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is reopening its doors to the public starting Friday, May 8.
Business hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the shop will be implementing safety precautions to help keep the employees and customers of the business safe. There will be a limit on the number of occupants in the building of no more than five people.
The gallery is also encouraging customers to remain outside if they see people currently in the shop, and wait to come inside until tabletops and surfaces have been sanitized.
Gallery employees will be wearing PPE, including three-layer masks and gloves during customer interactions, and will provide PPE for any customer who would like to wear one.
They have also decided to forego artist receptions for their summer shows, and instead will have artist meet and greets that will be scheduled during the show. More information on these meet and greets will be provided on their website, under “Art Shows.”
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is using these measures as a way to both stay safe and get back to business during this uncertain time. Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is certain that keeping these measures in place and keeping awareness will help ensure the safety of our community and support local business.
Many new paintings are now gracing the walls including immaculate wildlife paintings by Karla Mann and gorgeous landscape paintings by Bill Jameson. New work by Jason Drake is on display, as well as brand new paintings from Lita Gatlin, the gallery’s best selling artist.
Remember, the arts are the reminder of our humanity. Art helps us forget about the uncertainty of things we cannot control and helps us see the beauty in things both mundane and grand. In these times, nothing is greater than that.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be found on Facebook and Instagram under the handle @brframeworks. For any questions or more information about the gallery, call (828) 295-0041.
Blue Ridge Artisan Center
201 W. Main Street, Wilkesboro
(336) 990-9500
The Blue Ridge Artisan Center sends guests on a journey of discovery and adventure that defines the indomitable spirit of the people of Northwest North Carolina, where art is created and music is made.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace
377 Shadowline Drive, Boone
(828) 264-1789
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace, a community arts hub filled with four galleries, classrooms and a gift shop, is the home of the Watauga County Arts Council.
Due to COVID-19, the gallery is currently closed to the public.
For additional information, sign up on the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council’s website to receive monthly updates, check their website at www.watauga-arts.org, watch its Facebook and Instagram pages, or come by the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. Visitors may also call them at (828) 264-1789.
The gallery is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1:30-5:30 p.m., and from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.
Bolick and Traditions Pottery
1155 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
Gallery owners and staff are cleaning the shop in Blowing Rock daily with disinfectants, including wiping the doors, credit card machine and register area.
All potters have used been busy in their workshops throwing wares, and building up stock on functional and decorative items. Wood fired pieces including “swirl” pitcher, vases, and face jugs are also available.
The gallery unites three potters from the Owens family: Original Owens Pottery, established in 1938, now owned by Boyd Owens. Bolick Pottery, owned by Glenn and Lula Owens Bolick, who are long time potters of the High Country; and 2018 recipients of the N.C. Heritage Awards. Traditions Pottery, Michael and Janet Calhoun of Blowing Rock. Janet was recently awarded the 2020 “In These Hills, Folk and Traditional Arts, Master Artist Award” through South Arts.
Other potters include Sue Salvaterra of Weaverville, McWhirter Pottery of Burnsville and Ten Hands Pottery of Boone.
The store hosts two wood kiln openings and various other events throughout the year. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
Carlton Gallery continues its 37th Winter Group Exhibition with Small Works in paintings, glass, sculpture, wood, clay and jewelry by the gallery’s talented artisans. Gallery owner/artist, Toni Carlton, invites everyone to visit during this holiday season of love and light.
Paintings reflecting the beauty and serenity of the landscape by Freeman Beard, Egidio Antonaccio, Linda Apriletti, Kevin Beck, Connie Winters, Holly Glasscock, Sharon Rusch Shaver, Carol Bodiford, Allison Chambers, Andrew Braitman, Eddie Kent Tallent and Ralph James, along with alcohol ink paintings by Leigh Williams are some of the many artworks on exhibit.
Toni Carlton’s mixed media paintings created with hand-woven fibers, are accompanied by writing to create flowing abstract compositions. Figurative drawings and a seven-piece series called “Finding Your Way Back Home Through Love,” which are mixed media paintings, are some of Carlton’s small works.
Three-dimensional art includes Cindy Pacileo’s hand-built stoneware cottages and handcrafted cabinets and benches from Keith Allen, who highlights the natural defects of the wood. Linda Spillane’s gourd art is also showcased.
Lynn Shallis creates works in basketry and felted wool. Her multicolored hand dyed basketry combines traditional forms with contemporary designs embodying craftsmanship and flair of creativity. Recycled glass by Fred Mead includes sculptures, trays, candelabra, coasters, bowls and teal holiday trees.
The ongoing exhibit “Retrospective — Linking Past to Present through Contemporary Art” by Toni Carlton can be viewed through the winter.
Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on Hwy 105 south in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about gallery workshops, artists or exhibitions call (828) 963-4288.
Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery
205 Johnson Lane, Crossnore
(828) 733-3144
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and fine craft persons. A portion of all proceeds benefit the children of Crossnore School and Children’s Home.
Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crown Gallery
1153 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 818-0008
Crown Gallery is proud to represent exceptional local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, each offering a unique style. The gallery has been designed with a relaxed atmosphere to comfortably view the ever-changing collection.
Gallery owners, James Selby Rue and Carolyn Crocker-Rue, bring many years of combined experience in the field of art to their roles as curators of original fine art by an exceptional roster of mid-career professional artists.
James studied at the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, The American Academy of Art in Chicago and received an MFA and business degree in Boston. He taught classes and owned a successful advertising and product design agency with offices in Chicago, Boston and Miami for more than 40 years.
Carolyn is an oil painter specializing in the landscape. Her work has been consistently represented in national level galleries for the last 20-plus years and has earned a loyal following in North America, Mexico, Great Britain and Australia.
Together they continue to develop innovative fine art products, such as the RUE Signature Wall Easel, that are used by artists around the world.
Gallery summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday.
Doe Ridge Pottery
585 W. King Street #D, Boone
(828) 264-1127
Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery is Boone’s premiere gallery for locally handcrafted ceramics.
During COVID-19, the gallery’s staff is safely offering shopping opportunities by appointment. Customers should call to schedule these private appointments that are offered in 30-minute increments. Additionally, the gallery’s staff encourages the use of masks as an added safety precaution to the social distancing guideline of 6 feet.
Doe Ridge Pottery has launched an online store so that community members may shop the gallery from home. The online shop is located at https://www.doeridgepotteryshop.com.
The gallery also wants to continue to encourage local residents and customers to support the area’s local restaurants by buying takeout once a week.
Doe Ridge Pottery is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on King Street in Boone. The gallery and studio is closed on Sundays.
Florence Thomas Art School and Gallery
10 S. Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
The Florence Art School Gallery hosts an open studio every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. in the downtown West Jefferson studio space. This is a non-instructional, informal time to enjoy working and meeting other artists. Membership is $50 annually. Artists and the public are welcome. Visit the gallery website for more information.
The Florence Thomas Art School gallery hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hands Gallery
543 W King Street, Boone
(828) 262-1970
Hands Gallery is currently closed to the public as a precaution against the current pandemic.
Hands Gallery and its collective of artists from across the region are eager to get back to business as usual.
It’s been a difficult time for small businesses as combined sales pay the rent and overhead. All the gallery’s members are hard at work, crafting, designing and making new art for the community to enjoy.
Gallery member and potter Tim Brown said, “Speaking for myself, this has been a very productive time in my pottery studio. I’m trying some new forms and exploring decorative techniques using silk screening. Glazing is just one approach to a surface decoration on pottery. I hope I get some cool results, which I will share when our doors reopen.”
Look for a great selection of handcrafted local art and craft at Hands Gallery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gallery, open 45 years, offers a selection of jewelry, fiber, baskets, pottery, photos, gourds, woodblock prints, soaps, mosaics, stained glass, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture and many other handcrafted items. Hands Gallery is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jones House Cultural Center
604 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 268-6280
Each month a new artist or organization will present their work in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. For the 2020 gallery schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, visit the Jones House online.
The Jones House galleries are open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Main Street Gallery
2027 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-7839
The Main Street Gallery is a member owned co-operative with a beautiful array of fine art and hand-crafted work, showcasing 16 local member artists as well as 20 consignment artists from around the region.
Main Street Gallery features painters, jewelers, traditional and contemporary potters and basket makers, fiber and leather artists and more.
The collective has a great range of pricing to suit any budget and each artist is constantly creating and adding new work, so there is always something new to see!
The gallery was established in 1982 and we are located in the historic old rock Post Office right on Main Street next to Mellow Mushroom.
For more info on the gallery and our individual artists, visit Mainstreetgalleryinbr.com.
Martin House Gallery
1098 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
The Historic Martin House located in the heart of Blowing Rock has been showcasing some of the regions most established and talented artist for over 30 years.
The gallery is currently displaying works by Deborah Squire, Chris Bell and other artists including Dee Beard Dean, Raymond Byram and Kim Abernethy. The gallery is also currently carrying a new line of hand sculpted metal flowers by N.Y. Designer Tommy Mitchell.
The gallery is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, with after-hour showings by request.
The gallery also offers free delivery and installation.
Visit the Martin House Gallery website to see artist and available work. Find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram at martinhousegallery.
The gallery also offers showings after hours by request (336) 508-2828.
Mountain Blue Gallery
151 Shawneehaw Avenue, Banner Elk
(828) 898-4477
Mountain Blue Gallery is located in the heart of Banner Elk, featuring fine art from renowned local and regional artists and master craftsmen. The gallery represents more than 30 artists offering a diverse selection styles and mediums including original encaustics, oils, acrylics, ceramics, jewelry, glass, textiles and more.
R.T. Morgan Art Gallery and Glass by Camille
120 N. Jefferson Ave., West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328/(336) 977-8972
Enjoy fine art in a small town setting.
Internationally known artist/co-owner R.T. Morgan is very diverse with his art. On display are stainless steel sculptures and wall hangings for outdoors and interiors ranging from 2-12 feet working and incorporating different materials and styles. R.T. is also an accomplished stone sculptor in alabaster, black alberene and marble. He is known for his colorful paintings of birches and local scenes from abstract to realistic. The gallery also houses a framing business in which Morgan frames all his work and serves the public.
This year, R.T. is sharing his talent and knowledge of painting by giving painting lessons, limited to two people. Materials included. Call for an appointment to create your own work of art.
Camille has been a self-taught stained glass artist since 1986, discovering a world of talent within herself. She made simple sun catchers in her early years and now creates original door panels, window panels and even three dimensional stained glass wall hangings. She is constantly challenging herself with many new and complex artworks. Her desire is to create more original work has led to the idea that leaded/copper foil glass shouldn’t be just something to hang in a window. Her diversified wall hangings have become a delight for the serious art collector.
Since a love of nature, flowers and gardening has inspired her work, she has her simple small garden creations to put into a potted plant, hang from the ceiling or just enjoy on the kitchen counter. She also creates very large creations of dragonflies, butterflies, fireflies, frogs, bird houses, mobiles, lizards and many more creative creatures with their own personality to put on a porch, home or garden.
R.T. and Camille are celebrating 34 years as professional artists. Commissions are accepted — “if we don’t have it, we can make it.” Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Wednesday and Sunday. Call for private viewings anytime. Visit the gallery’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/rtmorganartgallery.
Nthº Gallery
683 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery and Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation-supported art venue serving as an incubator for emerging and established artists in the Boone area.
Currently, the Nthº Gallery is closed until further notice as a precautionary measure.
Sally Nooney Gallery
7143 N.C.-194, Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney Gallery is open by appointment! The gallery is full of one of a kind glass, paintings, jewelry and other treasures, and Nooney continues to create new items every day. Follow her Facebook page for new images and frequent updates.
Call or email her for any additional information or to have a special item created. Shop local online to continue to support our local businesses! Special events like birthdays and anniversaries still need to be celebrated with a small gift of some kind. Wishing everyone a safe and healthy spring!
Visit your friendly, neighborhood art shop at Sally Nooney Gallery, located on Highway 194, midway between Banner Elk and Valle Crucis.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s features large paintings by artist Kent Paulette. As they enter the gallery, visitors will see paintings of animals that once roamed the area such as elk and wolves.
Artist Kent Paulette is busy painting at his home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic. They Studio 140 gallery is offering free local delivery for all paintings during the stay at home order. Browse hundreds of paintings available for purchase online at the gallery’s website.
Regularly, the main gallery at Studio 140 has a section dedicated to horses. A 6-foot-tall portrait of a horse with thick impasto texture hangs next to paintings of wild horses running free in a Cubist style. In another section, visitors will see local scenes from the Blue Ridge Parkway along with deer and bears. There’s also a gallery space dedicated to Paulette’s colorful pop art inspired paintings based on geometric patterns.
Paulette is a self-taught artist who uses uninhibited, energetic brushstrokes to create paintings that leap off the canvas, alive with color, texture and movement. His work can be viewed online at www.kentpaulette.com. Paulette also commissions custom pet portraits.
The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts
423 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, located on King Street in Boone, has seven galleries with changing contemporary art exhibitions and is the largest facility of its kind in the region.
There are several new and compelling exhibitions. In the Main Gallery, Lian Lian — An Installation by Hui Chi Lee reflects on the complex and multi-faceted aspect of human relationships. In Galleries A and B, The Faculty Biennial provides a comprehensive glimpse into the works of 21 Appalachian State University Art Department Faculty members.
Beginning in March, Lesia Maruschak, a photography-based artist with a unique lens on the creation of mobile memorial spaces will present MARIA in the Mayer Gallery.
In honor of the 35th Anniversary of the Expressive Arts Therapy Program at Appalachian State, the Community Gallery will feature the work of students, current and past faculty, and alumni of the program.
The much anticipated 17th Annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition, including the People’s Choice Award, features photography of the Southern Appalachian region in categories including adventure, Blue Ridge Parkway, culture, ecological footprint, flora and fauna, and landscape.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, and from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Friday.
For more information about exhibitions and programs, visit tcva.org or call (828) 262-3017.
