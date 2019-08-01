Alta Vista Gallery
2839 Broadstone Road,
Valle Crucis
(828) 963-5247
This week, Alta Vista Gallery received five new oils by Amos Westmoreland, the gallery’s top seller last year. Westmoreland paints only with palette knives, no brushes, so his work is thickly textured. He is also known for the great variety of colors in each painting.
Another gallery artist, Jeremy Sams, also brought new work, including a painting of a fly fisherman and a painting of waterlilies on Bass Lake. Sams, who shows over 25 paintings at Alta Vista, is a representational Impressionist enjoys producing plein air pieces.
Also, Monique Carr recently won another “Juror’s Choice” award and was written about in the prestigious magazine, Fine Art Collector. Alta Vista shows more than 30 paintings by Carr, who is a nationally acclaimed Modern Impressionist oil painter whose work is atmospheric and textural.
In its 29th year, Alta Vista Gallery shows more than 100 artists in all media specializing in mountain landscapes. The gallery is constantly receiving new landscape paintings by award-winning artists. View images of paintings on the gallery’s Facebook page @AltaVistaGallery.
Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, which are open by request.
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery
9600 Linville Falls Highway,
Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
This arts destination is open six days a week during the summer and provides a relaxed opportunity to explore, experience and collect sculpture. Visitors are encouraged to walk the grounds, sit under the trees and discover works inside the gallery. Anvil Arts represents accomplished sculptors working in diverse materials and styles and is also the working studio of sculptor Bill Brown.
The garden features sculptures by artist Bill Brown, figurative works in clay by Tinka Jordy, stone sculpture by Carl Peverall, Beau Lyday’s gothic inspired works in reclaimed metal and wood and cast iron and steel sculptures by Tripp Jarvis, with clay sculptures and large pots by Joseph Sand.
The sculpture gallery includes work in a variety of mediums: cast glass by Rick Beck, new clay animal sculptures by Christine Kosiba, woven copper by Virginia Fisher, works in clay by Carmen Elliott, interior work by Bill Brown and more. The next Anvil Arts event will take place on Saturday Aug. 17, when Bill Brown will welcome everyone in for coffee, sweets and casual studio talk. He will discuss inspiration, current work and share some of his process as well. This event is free and open to the public.
Anvil Arts is located on Hwy. 221 in Linville Falls, (most GPS will recognize — 9600 Linville Falls Hwy, Newland). Just off the Blue Ridge Parkway at Mile Post 317, close to Linville Falls Hiking and directly across from the Linville Falls Winery. Contact Anvil Arts with any questions at (828) 765-6226 and liz@studiosculpture.com.
The Art Cellar
920 Shawneehaw Lane,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
The Art Cellar Gallery’s upcoming show, “Natural Perspective,” features the talented Loren DiBenedetto and her stunningly realistic oil paintings. The main gallery will be bursting with birds nests, mouthwatering still-lives and much more from July 30 until Aug. 17. The Art Cellar is hosting an opening reception from 4-6 p.m. to welcome Loren on Aug. 3.
Loren DiBenedetto was classically trained at the DuCret School of the Arts, National Academy of Fine Arts & Design and the Art Students League. Loren absorbed all of her training and let it lead her down the path of realistic perfection that she is so well-known for today. Through extreme patience and her intricate layers of paint, Loren captures the promise of new life in her tranquil birds nest depictions and sweet revitalization in her fruit landscapes.
The Art Cellar Gallery is excited to experience Loren’s work with the High Country starting July 30 as they open her show, “Natural Perspective: Realism in Oil.” The artist reception is free and open to the public.
A High Country arts destination celebrating 26 seasons, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Highway 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage
155 Ginny Stevens Lane,
Blowing Rock
(828) 372-7005
The Cottage offers free weekly art shows with art for every interest and budget. Every week the gallery features different talented North Carolina artists using a variety of media in a studio setting. Shows run through the week of Sept. 15 from Monday through Sunday, lasting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ashe Arts Center Gallery
303 School Ave.,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-2787
Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BE Artists Gallery
The Historic Banner Elk School
185 Azalea Circle
Banner Elk
BE Artists Gallery is a cooperative of artists who have joined to open a gallery of fine arts and crafts in Banner Elk. Summer hours are 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum
159 Chestnut St.,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-9099
BRAHM now offers free admission.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Monday.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery
7539 Valley Blvd.,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
On Instagram and Facebook: @brframeworks
Visit the gallery’s website for details regarding upcoming shows in August. If you are interested in receiving real time updates from Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery, visit blowingrockgalleries.com and sign up for the email subscription on the homepage.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the gallery or email brart@bellsouth.net with any questions or concerns.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace
377 Shadowline Drive,
Boone
(828) 264-1789
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace, located at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone, has filled its four galleries with another collection of locally created artwork.
In the Main Gallery, abstract artist Glenn Bruce has filled the walls with a large collection of some of his most recent works. In selecting works to exhibit, some were chosen for their bright colors, others for their subtleties. Some are more graphic in design, others more free-flowing. All of these pieces represent the artist’s desire to achieve a balance of composition, color and intent. Complimenting the colorful walls of the gallery are two large bins of smaller, matted original works and a few painted canvases. In the gallery there is also a small collection of some of his more recent novels.
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace has dedicated its Open Door Gallery to a new venture in the world of Plein Air Painting and is showing off the results. Ten local artists participated in the Plein Mountain Air Paint Out, a three-day adventure in painting outdoors which resulted in freshly painted works being brought to the gallery, hung and then judged. Guest artist Bob Nulf did a demonstration and also judged the show. Winners were Cathy Futral, Lauren Waterworth, Colette Shomaker and Kay Herndon.
In the Serendipity Gallery artists who take art classes in the Lois Harrell Senior Center and the Western Watauga Community Center have created a collection of works centered around the theme of Inside-Outside.
In the Young Artists Gallery young artists Maggie Holmes and Lillee and Hutson Sparks have put together a delightful overview of works they have created in the last few years of their young lives. Each work is identified with the age of that artist at the time of its creation.
Work will remain on exhibit through Aug. 3 during gallery hours of 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Bolick and Traditions Pottery
1155 Main St.,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
www.bolickandtraditionspottery.com
Bolick and Traditions Pottery welcomes Pete and Kim McWhirter to their shop in Blowing Rock. Pete and Kim are second-generation potters and have a shop near the South Toe River valley near Mt. Mitchell. Long-time friends and musicians, their glazes and shapes blend nicely with the Bolick blue and the very popular bluegrass color from Traditions. Stop in and help us welcome the McWhirters to Blowing Rock.
The shop also carries locally made soaps and candles by Mary Ferrell, jewelry by Melissa Cox of the Vintage Locket and The Artist Jay of Greensboro.
The store hosts two wood kiln openings and various other events throughout the year. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy 105 S.,
Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
The 37th Spring Group Exhibition continues at Carlton Gallery with a wide variety of fine art and upscale handmade crafts by the local, regional and national artisans the gallery represents. From extraordinary blown glass, creative wood, unique pottery, enduring sculpture, designer jewelry to original paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor and mixed media. This exhibition will be displayed until Sept. 15.
The Mid-Summer Group Exhibition features “Edge of Brilliance by Evolution” with Andrew Braitman whose expertise is abstracted landscape paintings.
Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, seven miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and eight miles from Blowing Rock on highway 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about our gallery workshops, artists or exhibitions call (828) 963-4288.
Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery
205 Johnson Lane,
Crossnore
(828) 733-3144
www.crossnore.org/fine-arts-gallery
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and fine craft persons. A portion of all proceeds benefit the children of Crossnore School and Children’s Home.
Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crown Gallery
1153 Main St,.
Blowing Rock
(828) 818-0008
Crown Gallery is proud to represent exceptional local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, each offering a unique style. The gallery has been designed with a relaxed atmosphere to comfortably view the ever-changing collection.
Gallery owners, James Selby Rue and Carolyn Crocker-Rue, bring many years of combined experience in the field of art to their roles as curators of original fine art by an exceptional roster of mid-career professional artists.
James Selby Rue studied at the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, The American Academy of Art in Chicago and received an MFA and business degree in Boston. He taught classes and owned a successful advertising and product design agency with offices in Chicago, Boston and Miami for more than 40 years.
Carolyn Crocker-Rue is an oil painter specializing in the landscape. Her work has been consistently represented in national level galleries for the last 20-plus years and has earned a loyal following in North America, Mexico, Great Britain and Australia.
Together they continue to develop innovative fine art products, such as the RUE Signature Wall Easel, that are used by artists around the world.
Gallery summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday.
Doe Ridge Pottery
585 W. King St. #D,
Boone
(828) 264-1127
www.doeridgepottery.homestead.com
Summers at Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery are a destination experience with master craftsman Bob Meier and his staff working in the studio Monday-Friday. This includes seeing pots thrown on a potter’s wheel, designed, carved, glazed and formed by hand.
During the First Friday Art Crawl, which takes place on Aug. 2, Doe Ridge Pottery will host demonstrations by Millie Goodnight, an alumnus of ASU. During her demo, she plans to do some caving on her hand thrown vessels.
Bob Meier as well as 16 other craftsmen have work in the gallery. This is changing regularly, each item individually and uniquely made. Ceramic artists include Becki Henderson-Gow, Carol King, Cindy Pacileo, Claire Lenahan, Connie Cox, Jimmy Savely, Kate Colclaser, Nathan Fields, Nancy Graham, Maggie Black, Patti Carmen-Whitehead, Stephanie Welden and Gene and Latonna with Mud Duck Pottery. Also featured are two new jewelry makers: Kathy Smith and Pam Hoffman. Each of the artists bring their own unique personality and creative gifting to their craft, providing an array of both functional and decorative pieces.
Be sure you schedule your own trip down King Street and the Historic Downtown district, and stop in to see us at Doe Ridge Pottery Studio! You are assured to be wowed with our beautiful collection as well as being welcomed by Bob and his staff.
Doe Ridge Pottery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Florence Thomas Art School and Gallery
10 S. Jefferson Ave.,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
The Florence Thomas Art School gallery hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The gallery is hosting numerous events throughout the month, beginning on Aug. 9 with the Opening Reception for the Corey Anne Celebration of Women in the Arts Exhibition. Artists featured in this exhibit include Kim Abernethy, Elizabeth Lauer,Jennifer Murphy and Norma Murphy. The reception is from 5-7 p.m., and it is free and open to the public. Following the opening of the exhibit, the Sheetz Family Band will perform old time and bluegrass music from 7-8:30 p.m.
There is also an Artist Talk with Tonya Bottomley from 10:30-noon on Aug. 10 revolving around abstract art. It is free to the public.
Hands Gallery
543 W King St.,
Boone
(828) 262-1970
All members live within 50 miles of the gallery, and the gallery has consignment from other parts of the state.
The gallery, open 45 years, offers a selection of jewelry, fiber, baskets, pottery, photos, gourds, woodblock prints, soaps, mosaics, stained glass, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture and many other hand-crafted items. Hands Gallery is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Barbara Sox, basket artist and weaving teacher, will be featured in August. Sox will be at the gallery on Friday, Aug. 2 to meet and greet visitors of the gallery and answer questions about her art.
Jones House Cultural and Center
604 W. King St.,
Boone
(828) 268-6280
Each month a new artist or organization will present their work in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. For the 2019 gallery schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, visit the Jones House online.
The Jones House galleries are open from noon to 5 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Jones House website for the 2019 gallery schedule.
Martin House Gallery
1098 Main St.,
Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
The historic Martin House, located in the heart of Blowing Rock, has been showcasing the area’s best and most established artists for more than 30 years. The gallery is open 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Martin House Gallery will be hosting a new series of work by artist Austin Allen James titled “Blue Ridge Mountain Series.” Austin will be painting and designing a series of work exclusive to the N.C. mountains and the Blue Ridge Parkway. An opening reception will be held Friday, Aug. 16, from 5-8 p.m.
Other featured artist and upcoming shows include the regions most famous artist, Ben Long.
The gallery offers free delivery and installation as well as after hour showings. Visit the Martin House Gallery website to see artist and available work. Find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram at martinhousegallery. The gallery also offers showings after hours by request (336) 508-2828.
Mountain Blue Gallery
151 Shawneehaw Ave.,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-4477
Mountain Blue Gallery is located in the heart of Banner Elk, featuring fine art from renowned local and regional artists and master craftsmen. The gallery represents more than 30 artists offering a diverse selection styles and mediums including original encaustics, oils, acrylics, ceramics, jewelry, glass, textiles and more.
The gallery will host a special showing of Sharon Saseen’s mixed media paintings from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.
The showing will begin with an artist meet and greet at 3 p.m. Sharon holds a Master of Art Education and from Syracuse University, a Master of Fine Arts in Illustration. Ms. Saseen has taught in both public and private school classrooms. Currently, she travels and is a workshop presenter, instructing adults in abstract design and painting techniques.
Sharon has received countless commissions and participated in a myriad of one-man and group shows with numerous awards and honors. In 2008, she was commissioned by the City of Savannah to produce a print, entitled “Beauty on Bay,” to be the official gift to dignitaries visiting the city. Currently, she is working to expand her love for the arts of the Orient with mixed media pieces.
Nthº Gallery
683 W. King St.,
Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery and Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation-supported art venue serving as an incubator for emerging and established artists in the Boone area.
Stormy Campbell Kirk’s first solo show, called “Hexes and Heals,” will be on display on Aug. 2. This show will include mixed-media pieces, herbal tonics and handmade jewelry.
R.T. Morgan Art Gallery and Glass by Camille
120 N. Jefferson Ave.,
West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328
R.T. and Camille Morgan invite you to experience their work in more than eight media in their combined 60 years in creating art.
Sculpture in stone, steel, wood and copper, and abstract and realistic paintings in oil and acrylic are on display. Come by and see the new work.
Sally Nooney Gallery
7143 N.C.-194,
Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney Gallery offers unique glass sculptures to brighten your garden or entrance, and beautiful new paintings ready to grace your home. Love bears and other animals? Join the gallery for Tour de Art the fourth Saturday of each month. Find Sally Nooney Gallery on Highway 194 midway between Banner Elk and Valle Crucis.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s is currently featuring large-scale paintings of local wildlife, mountain landscapes, and portraits of famous musicians by artist Kent Paulette.
Paulette will be painting live at Studio 140 outside by the fire pits on Saturday evenings this summer. He’ll also be discussing his work and leading tours through the main gallery and throughout Studio 140’s exhibit spaces.
Paulette is a self-taught artist who uses uninhibited, energetic brushstrokes to create paintings that leap off the canvas, alive with color, texture and movement. His work can be viewed online at www.kentpaulette.com.
Studio 140 is also participating in the 11th Annual Tour de Art which takes place on the fourth Saturday of each month this summer. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts
423 W. King St.,
Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center, located on King Street in Boone, has seven galleries with changing contemporary art exhibitions and is the largest facility of its kind in the region.
The current exhibition in the Main Gallery is “Let the Circle Be Unbroken.” Artists Gretchen and Steve Lotz continue to inspire, challenge, and find mystery in each other after nearly five decades of an aesthetically inspired partnership.
The intertwined worlds they have fashioned find form in the organically entangled artworks they create.
“Beyond the Plantations: Images of the New South,” is a collection of photographs by Michelle Van Parys presenting the contemporary southern landscape in all of its rich complexity.
“1, 2, 3, 4, 5…A site-specific installation” by Australian artist, Jodi Woodward asks viewers to reflect on how they (we) choose to spend the time we are given in our lives.
Bill Brown has created a stunning exhibition entitled “Refugee,” a collection of sculptures created in response to the growing international crisis affecting millions around the globe.
“My Place or Yours?” with guest curator Cara Hagan explores the politics and practice of collaborative work through the philosophy and practice of “artistic surrogacy.”
“PLEIN AIR: The Southern Appalachian Forest by artists, Reiko Goto and Tim Collins will be in the Mayer Gallery until Aug. 3.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. For more information about exhibitions and programs, visit tcva.org or call (828) 262-3017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.