Bleu Moon Productions will perform Disney’s “Frozen, Jr” at the Wilkes Heritage Museum through the weekends of Nov. 15-17 and Nov. 22-23.
Based on the popular animated Disney film, Frozen includes all its beloved songs including, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever,” “Love is an Open Door,” “In Summer” and “Let it Go.” The music and lyrics are written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The book (script) is by Jennifer Lee.
The show is directed by Karen Reynolds, with musical direction by Kathy Kolbow, technical direction by David Reynolds and projections by Roslin Sloop, coordinated by Chad Hendren and Joe Connelly.
“This is a heavy technical show with things that fly, fog, beautiful lighting and sound and perhaps the thing we are most excited about — projections — that we were able to obtain the rights to. These projections allow us to see the castle and its interiors, snowy hillsides, freezing effects and more,” said Bleu Moon Productions’ President Robin Hamby. “They are not only beautiful, but saved us tons of man hours designing and building a set for something so magical.”
The show begins at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 22-23 and at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17. All tickets are $12 and must be purchased before the show online at www.bleumoonproductions.com. No tickets will be available at the door. The performance will last approximately 60 minutes.
For more information, visit www.bleumoonproductions.com.
