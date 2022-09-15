For many years, the members of the Lonesome Ace Stringband held court in the big Canadian city of Toronto, perfecting their blend of bluegrass, old-time and folk music amidst a rather small but fervent roots music scene.

The Lonesome Ace Stringband members include bassist Max Malone, banjo picker Chris Coole and fiddler John Showman. All three had previously played together in several bands over the years while in the Province of Ontario, including a good run with the Foggy Hogtown Boys. Now, pared down to a trio, with each musician brings lead vocals to the table, the group’s concerts are known for being a fun night of music.

