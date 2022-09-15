For many years, the members of the Lonesome Ace Stringband held court in the big Canadian city of Toronto, perfecting their blend of bluegrass, old-time and folk music amidst a rather small but fervent roots music scene.
The Lonesome Ace Stringband members include bassist Max Malone, banjo picker Chris Coole and fiddler John Showman. All three had previously played together in several bands over the years while in the Province of Ontario, including a good run with the Foggy Hogtown Boys. Now, pared down to a trio, with each musician brings lead vocals to the table, the group’s concerts are known for being a fun night of music.
The Lonesome Ace Stringband will perform at the Jones House Cultural Center in Boone on Monday, September 26, at 7 p.m. The group is touring behind its latest album called Lively Times – Live at the Anza Club, recorded in Vancouver.
The group will also do a workshop at the Jones House at 5 p.m. on the same day as the show, all leading to a trip down the mountains afterwards to the International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass Convention to be held at the end of September in Raleigh.
The Jones House Cultural Center is located at 604 West King Street.
As Max Malone talks to the Mountain Times, he does so from his new home in Horsefly, British Columbia, Canada, located 900 miles south of the border of the Yukon Territory and 2,500 miles west of his Lonesome Ace Stringband mates in Toronto. Horsefly’s small population of around 1,000 people live in a very rural yet beautiful place where wildlife freely roams.
“We are six hours from anything,” said Malone. “Last year, we had a grizzly bear right in our yard. We are right on a salmon-spawning river here and we think this was probably a young male grizzly in its first year after leaving its mom. We have a video of it. It was in the morning on my first day back from being in Toronto and he came right into the yard and our dog went after him, and then he went after the dog and ran right up to the porch. I had to get in my truck and run him off. But then he showed up the next day about two-in-the-morning and again at about 5 a.m., which we could tell by the way our dog was barking. I went outside and it was super misty and I couldn’t really see much except for this big lump, and it began to move. He had been sleeping about 70 feet from the house. So, I fired a couple of shots in the air and he didn’t run off, but just lumbered off.”
Malone and family also see moose on occasion, and plenty of black bear, which we have in abundance here in the High Country.
As Malone comes to play at the Jones House, he does so having made the trek to the MerleFest music festival back in the early 2,000s, which is held just 35 miles from Boone in North Wilkesboro. The good news is that he saw our late and local musical hero Doc Watson perform many times at MerleFest as a result.
The Lonesome Ace Stringband would go on to perform at MerleFest in 2018, but that was six years after Watson’s death. Now, the band is thrilled to be able to come up the mountain to the Boone-Deep Gap area where Watson actually lived and played tunes for most of his 89 years.
“Sometimes I’ll find myself driving down the road and listening to Doc’s music and his version of ‘Shady Grove’ is one of the most perfect renditions ever of that song,” said Malone. “It is absolutely gorgeous. It is one of those things where I have heard it so many times, yet it comes back to me on a regular basis. I just love his approach to everything. I feel so fortunate that I got to see Doc so many times at MerleFest over the years. What a blessing.”
Malone grew up in a musical family. His mother, Erin Malone Heineman, spent time on the air as a backup singer on a nationally-broadcast, 1970s-era Canadian country music TV program called the Tommy Hunter Show, where she sang with visiting musicians such as Johnny Paycheck and Dolly Parton. Before that, she toured with a six-part harmony singing group called The Malone Sisters. Malone’s father was a jazz saxophone player.
“My Dad wanted a rhythm section when we were kids so he got me a bass and got my brother a set of drums so we would back him up and do chord changes and stuff,” said Malone. “But when I was in my teens and early 20s, I was more into funk and soul music and I had a band with my brother and cousins after we moved to New York City for five years. What I loved about jazz was the jamming and the chord changes, and I was always drawn to singing. Even though I played bass, I was always the lead singer in whatever band I was in. So, when I discovered bluegrass and old-time music, it was through the harmonies of the singing and the jamming culture. I got turned onto bluegrass by a Canadian radio show hosted by Steve Prichard. I started listening to his show and I had never heard it before and it blew my mind.”
Once onboard with American roots music, Watauga County’s Doc Watson became a thread that ran through the musical journey of Malone and his band mates.
“Doc had a huge influence on us as a group,” said Malone. “Chris, our banjo player, has especially been super influenced by Doc Watson. Doc is just one of those human beings that has had so much influence on so many musicians that it is almost incalculable, and we will forever be grateful for it. Playing at the Jones House where Doc played so many times, it feels like a privilege. We as a band are very much aware that we are playing music from a part of the world that we are not actually from, but I feel like we play the music with reverence and respect. So, coming to a place where Doc lived and played himself, it just feels like an honor. It is important, I think, for people who aren’t from Appalachia to be reverent and be respectful of the places and the people who created this music.”
For more information, go to lonesomeace.com and joneshouse.org.
