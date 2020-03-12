Since its inception in 2011, the Boone in Blossom festival has seen multiple venues, including the Grandfather Campground and the High Country Fairgrounds, and it has donated more than 13 tons of canned food to the Health and Hunger Coalition of Boone.
In 2020, the event will take place “on top of the world” at Skye Farm in Elk Park, on the side of Beech Mountain, from April 23-26.
The annual Boone showcase, now going into its ninth year, originally came about to provide an affordable event that highlights Boone’s talent in multiple sectors of art and builds a strong community.
“Every band has at least one Boone connection,” said Brown, adding that if bands aren’t based in Boone, the High Country town holds a special place in the artists’ hearts.
The 2019 event included a total of 43 local bands, and the upcoming event will feature “more than 40 bands again.” Musical talent that will take the stage of the 2020 festival will include Boone Randos, Liontracks, Caffeine Daydream and Foxy Moron.
Payment for the festival was inspired by a concert in Boulder, Colo., that festival organizer and founder Jeremiah Brown attended several years ago where attendees were offered admission or a discount on admission based on the amount of garbage they gathered from the grounds.
At Boone in Blossom, patrons are encouraged to bring 10 canned goods in exchange for $10 off of the admission price of $35 for the full weekend of events. Camping and parking is also included in the general admission price.
The Health and Hunger Coalition of Boone will have a van onsite to accept donations as patrons arrive to the venue. Tickets are also purchased onsite.
“Instantly, there’s that feeling of being able to provide for a good cause,” said Brown.
The event provides an additional special opportunity for Boone vendors of arts and crafts, along with various specialty items, as “vending is included with regular ticket prices.”
“If vendors want to make a donation (from their profits) at the end, they can, but it’s not required,” Brown said. He added that Everybody’s Food Truck, which can often be found around Boone, will be at the festival for patrons to enjoy.
Other activities at the festival will include yoga sessions, fire spinners and a popular singing bowl ritual, which is an intentional meditation experience that lasts for about half an hour. The practice is a tradition at Boone in Blossom to give performers and the audience a chance to relax, breathe and clear their minds during a busy weekend. According to Brown, during the ritual, the mountain is silent save for the ominous tone of the singing bowl that promotes meditation, mindfulness and healing.
In the month leading up to the Boone in Blossom 2020 event, organizers will host an Open Mic Competition at Noble Kava in Boone for musicians who want to win an extra slot for performing at the festival. The competition will be from 7-10 p.m. on April 4.
There will also be a festival fundraiser at Ransom Pub featuring music from Charles Walker and Mac Greer beginning at 9:30 p.m. on March 20. This event is for individuals older than 18 years old, and admission is $5 at the door.
To stay up-to-date on announcements regarding Boone in Blossom, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/booneinblossom2019. The Sky Farm venue is located at 1510 Old Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park. Pets are not preferred at the event, but dogs can be admitted with the purchase of an accountability ticket under the condition that they stay on-leash for the duration of the festival.
With questions for event organizers, email booneinblossom@gmail.com.
