Award-winning singer Brooke Aldridge was born and raised in next door Avery County. One day, she met bluegrass musician Darin Aldridge of Cherryville, NC, whose parents grew up in the historic Avery County hamlet of Crossnore. Not only was Darin quickly enamored with Brooke’s voice upon their encounter, he was soon in love with Brooke the person, and the wedding bells soon rang.

By the time the couple were married, Darin had already made his bluegrass and newgrass bones while performing with groups like Acoustic Syndicate, the Circuit Riders, and the legendary Charlie Waller and his Country Gentlemen band. Once together, they set about making their own mark in the bluegrass and gospel world and success soon followed.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.